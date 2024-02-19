For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 2024 Formula 1 season starts this week with pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit – just a week before the first race of the season at the same track.

It’s been a busy off-season in the world of F1: from Lewis Hamilton’s shock 2025 move to Ferrari being announced to the current investigation into the behaviour of Red Bull boss Christian Horner, there’s been no shortage of intriguing storylines.

But Wednesday sees the cars out on track for the first time with three days of testing, as the drivers and teams get up to speed quickly ahead of a record-breaking 24-race season.

Who will set the early benchmark? And can anyone possibly challenge Max Verstappen and Red Bull this year? Testing will give us our first indicator.

Here is everything you need to know

When is F1 pre-season testing?

The times for testing – at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir – are as follows:

(All times GMT)

Wednesday 21 February

7am-11am – Morning session

12pm-4pm – Afternoon session

Thursday 22 February

7am-11am – Morning session

12pm-4pm – Afternoon session

Friday 23 February

7am-11am – Morning session

12pm-4pm – Afternoon session

Where can I watch pre-season testing?

Every minute of running in pre-season testing will be live on Sky Sports F1 in the UK and Ireland.

ESPN broadcast coverage of Formula 1 in the United States.

When is the first race of the 2024 season?

The first race of the new season is on Saturday 2 March, with the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The first two races of the season, in Bahrain and Saudi, are on Saturdays so they don’t clash with the start of Ramadan on 10 March.

It means practice for both races will be on Thursday, with qualifying on Friday.