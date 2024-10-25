F1 2025 grid: Who are the drivers racing next season?
The grid will be much changed from the 2024 season with a host of new drivers joining the fray
The 2025 F1 season starts on Sunday 16 March at Albert Park in Australia.
It will be another 24-race season and there will be no new races in the calendar. However, there are a host of new drivers at fresh teams.
The biggest change is of course Lewis Hamilton’s mega-move to Ferrari, with Italian teen Kimi Antonelli replacing Hamilton at Mercedes. Carlos Sainz has joined Alex Albon at Williams.
British teenager Ollie Bearman has been promoted to a race seat at Haas, with Esteban Ocon partnering him having left Alpine. Jack Doohan has taken Ocon’s place while at Sauber, Nico Hulkenberg has taken one seat with the second yet to be confirmed.
Here is the 2025 driver line-up as it stands:
What is the driver line-up for 2025?
RED BULL
Max Verstappen
Sergio Perez
MERCEDES
George Russell
Kimi Antonelli
FERRARI
Charles Leclerc
Lewis Hamilton
McLAREN
Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri
ASTON MARTIN
Fernando Alonso
Lance Stroll
ALPINE
Pierre Gasly
Jack Doohan
WILLIAMS
Alex Albon
Carlos Sainz
RB
Yuki Tsunoda
Liam Lawson (TBA)
SAUBER
Nico Hulkenberg
TBC
HAAS
Esteban Ocon
Ollie Bearman
*italics represents new seat
2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:
PRE-SEASON TESTING - BAHRAIN
Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir - 26-28 February
ROUND 1 - AUSTRALIA
Albert Park, Melbourne - 14-16 March
ROUND 2 - CHINA
Shanghai International Circuit - 21-23 March
ROUND 3 - JAPAN
Suzuka International Racing Course - 4-6 April
ROUND 4 —BAHRAIN
Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir - 11-13 April
ROUND 5 - SAUDI ARABIA
Jeddah Corniche Circuit - 18-20 April
ROUND 6 - MIAMI
Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 2-4 May
ROUND 7 - EMILIA ROMAGNA
Imola Circuit - 16-18 May
ROUND 8 - MONACO
Circuit de Monaco - 23-25 May
ROUND 9 - SPAIN
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 30 May-1 June
ROUND 10 - CANADA
Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 13-15 June
ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA
Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 27-29 June
ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN
Silverstone Circuit - 4-6 July
ROUND 13 - BELGIUM
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 25-27 July
ROUND 14 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest - 1-3 August
ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 29-31 August
ROUND 16 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 5-7 September
ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN
Baku City Circuit - 19-21 September
ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December
