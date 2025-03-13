F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton makes joyous ‘life’ claim and Max Verstappen slams Netflix ahead of Australian GP
Follow live updates as Hamilton prepares for his Ferrari debut at the Australian GP to kick off the 2025 F1 season
The first race of the 2025 F1 season is upon us as Australia returns to host the season-opening grand prix for the first time in six years.
All eyes will be on Lewis Hamilton as he makes his debut in the famous Ferrari red this weekend following a stunning reception from fans worldwide to his move from Mercedes.
Max Verstappen claimed his fourth straight world championship in 2024 but McLaren’s Lando Norris is the favourite this year, with the papaya expected to have the quickest car. Norris’ teammate Oscar Piastri competes at his home race this weekend.
Last year at the tricky Albert Park street circuit in Melbourne, Carlos Sainz claimed a famous win as he led home a Ferrari one-two ahead of Charles Leclerc. Who will be victorious this Sunday?
Lewis Hamilton on Ferrari debut this weekend:
“I’m very fortunate, I’ve had a long career in Formula 1. This is very reminiscent of my first year, for all those years I’ve gone up and down the paddock and seen the red garage, now I’m in red.
“The pressure I’ve put on myself has been ten times higher than any pressure put upon me. I haven’t been made to feel any pressure, I know what I can deliver and it’s just getting my head down. No expectations this weekend... just getting used to this new car.
“This is the most exciting period of my life.”
Max Verstappen's response to 'doctored' F1 Drive to Survive episode is exactly what you'd expect
Max Verstappen says he was “not surprised” to see a doctored clip of him appearing on the latest season of Drive to Survive.
The popular F1 docu-series has previously been boycotted by Verstappen, who refused to appear in his first title-winning season, due to Netflix’s tendency to manipulate storylines and drama.
On season seven, a clip of Verstappen’s cool-down room reaction to Lando Norris’s win in Miami is mixed in with his reaction at his home race in Zandvoort in the same scenario, showing a more despondent Verstappen, some three months later.
Full quotes below:
Jack Doohan on first home race:
“I’m super keen to get on the track, get to tomorrow, it’s been a long time since Abu Dhabi.
“To enjoy each time I’m on track, work hard with the team, deliver on track with whatever the car’s potential so far.”
Max Verstappen on the potential of a tight F1 season:
“Impossible to know at the moment.
“We are not the quickest at the moment but it’s a very long season.
“From the start of last year to the end, a lot of things can change quickly in Formula 1?”
Oscar Piastri on potential home win this weekend:
“We’ll see. No one knows what to expect, testing went pretty well and we’re pretty happy with how it went, Melbourne is different to Bahrain.
“Different every hour by the look of things, it’ll be an interesting weekend.
“We’re expecting to be at the front, whether it’s the pointy end we’ll see. “
Taking the chequered flag in Abu Dhabi at the final race of 2024, bringing home a first constructors’ title in 26 years for McLaren, brought up mixed emotions for cheerful chappy Lando Norris.
On one hand, it was pure elation. A member of the McLaren family for eight years, this meant as much to Norris as anyone else. He described it as a “perfect” end to the season, beating Ferrari to the championship by 14 points. And he’d need no invitation; he was going to get “hammered” later that night over the border in Bahrain.
Yet in the same breath, even amid joyous papaya-clad celebrations on the pit-wall, the boy from Bristol could not help but sample that bittersweet taste. “It’s been a special year,” he said over team radio, before adding: “And next year is going to be my year, too.”
Michael Schumacher tribute unveiled by son Mick and Sebastian Vettel: ‘Keep fighting’
A group of prominent Formula 1 figures showed their support for Michael Schumacher at the Race of Champions in Sydney as they urged the seven-time world champion to “keep fighting”.
Mick Schumacher, the German great’s son, and former F1 driver Sebastian Vettel were among those in attendance as a banner was unveiled at the Accor Stadium.
Schumacher suffered a traumatic brain injury in a skiing accident in 2013 and has not since been seen in public, with few updates provided by his family about his health as he rehabilitates privately.
Zak Brown claims McLaren have ‘best driver line-up’ in F1 after Oscar Piastri deal
Oscar Piastri has signed a multi-year deal with McLaren on the eve of the opening race of the new Formula 1 season, as the Australian seeks a first championship title at last year’s constructors’-winning team.
He finished fourth last year, winning in Hungary before claiming a second victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and is one of the favourites for this season.
Piastri was already under contract until 2026 and has now secured his future with the British team until at least 2028.
Read McLaren head honcho Zak Brown’s thoughts on the deal:
Lewis Hamilton when asked if he's happy with the Ferrari car:
“Yes so far. I feel so. Difficult to know where we stand with everyone else, Carlos was incredibly quick, Kimi too.
“It’s going to be close between us all. I’m itching to get going, it’s been a long time coming, to think this is going to be my first grand prix with the team, very honoured and grateful to get the opportunity.”
The latest season of Drive to Survive was released on Friday as the popular docu-series tells the story of the 2024 season.
Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari featured prominently, as did the Christian Horner scandal and Max Verstappen’s title win. But what major stories from last year did Netflix miss in season 7?
