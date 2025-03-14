Lewis Hamilton in joyous mood ahead of Ferrari debut in Australia

The first race of the 2025 F1 season is upon us as Australia returns to host the season-opening grand prix for the first time in six years.

All eyes will be on Lewis Hamilton as he makes his debut in the famous Ferrari red this weekend following a stunning reception from fans worldwide to his move from Mercedes.

Max Verstappen claimed his fourth straight world championship in 2024 but McLaren’s Lando Norris is the favourite this year, with the papaya expected to have the quickest car. Norris’ teammate Oscar Piastri competes at his home race this weekend.

Last year at the tricky Albert Park street circuit in Melbourne, Carlos Sainz claimed a famous win as he led home a Ferrari one-two ahead of Charles Leclerc. Who will be victorious this Sunday?

Follow all the latest F1 news with The Independent as we count down to the Australian Grand Prix