F1 Australian GP LIVE: Practice results and qualifying start time ahead of Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari debut
Follow live reaction after practice in Melbourne with Charles Leclerc top of the leaderboard
The first race of the 2025 F1 season is upon us as Australia returns to host the season-opening grand prix for the first time in six years.
All eyes will be on Lewis Hamilton as he makes his debut in the famous Ferrari red this weekend following a stunning reception from fans worldwide to his move from Mercedes.
Max Verstappen claimed his fourth straight world championship in 2024 but McLaren’s Lando Norris is the favourite this year, with the papaya expected to have the quickest car. Norris’ teammate Oscar Piastri competes at his home race this weekend.
Last year at the tricky Albert Park street circuit in Melbourne, Carlos Sainz claimed a famous win as he led home a Ferrari one-two ahead of Charles Leclerc. Who will be victorious this Sunday?
FP2 RESULTS - TOP-10:
1. Charles Leclerc - 1:16:439
2. Oscar Piastri +0.124 secs
3. Lando Norris +0.141
4. Yuki Tsunoda +0.345
5. Lewis Hamilton +0.420
6. Isack Hadjar +0.580
7. Max Verstappen +0.624
8. Nico Hulkenberg +0.722
9. Lance Stroll +0.840
10. George Russell +0.843
Charles Leclerc fastest!
The Ferrari driver was fastest with a 1:18:439, 0.124 seconds quicker than Oscar Piastri in second with Lando Norris in third.
4-10: Tsunoda, Hamilton, Hadjar, Verstappen, Hulkenberg, Stroll, Russell
Both Racing Bulls ahead of Red Bull!
With Tsunoda in fourth and Hadjar in sixth, both drivers of the sister team are ahead of Max Verstappen (7th) and Liam Lawson (17th).
Not something you often see! A lot of drivers on medium tyres now as practice concludes here...
Bearman unlikely to make it out
Not looking good for Bearman with 10 minutes to go - his car is still up on the stand in the garage.
No track time in this session for the 19-year-old looks likely now...
McLaren boss Zak Brown, speaking to Sky Sports:
“Car looks strong, they’re comfortable - so far, so good.
“Everyone is still learning about their cars, we need to get it be a bit more complaint, need to optimise it. One step a time, we’re happy.”
Charles Leclerc goes P1!
A statement from the Ferrari driver!
He goes P1, 0.141 seconds quicker than Norris - who drops to third as Oscar Piastri squeezes into second.
Lewis Hamilton is now fifth-fastest, four-tenths off his teammate in first.
Lance Stroll goes off track!
The Aston Martin goes off track at turn 1, but simply goes across the grass and rejoins!
Stroll is currently P7.
Incidentally, Bearman still not out on track with 25 minutes left...
Lando Norris goes fastest!
The McLaren driver is dialled in today!
The Briton goes quickest with a 1:16:580, two-tenths quicker than Yuki Tsunoda.
3-10: Leclerc, Piastri, Hamilton, Stroll, Russell, Sainz, Alonso, Verstappen
Max Verstapen unstable!
Verstappen on a push lap backs out after turn 3 after struggling to control the car.
Concerned faces on the Red Bull pit wall...
Yuki Tsunoda goes P1!
A rapid time from the Japanese driver!
On the soft tyres, he goes top of the tree by 0.010 seconds to Charles Leclerc!
An early statement from the Racing Bulls driver...
