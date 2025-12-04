F1 Abu Dhabi GP latest: Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri address media ahead of title battle
Norris holds a 12-point lead over Verstappen heading into the final race of the season with Piastri also challenging for the title
The 2025 Formula 1 season concludes this weekend in what will be a thrilling and dramatic conclusion to the championship with all of Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri in contention to win the drivers’ title.
Norris, the current leader, is the favourite despite errors from McLaren in the previous race in Qatar which meant he could only secure a fourth-placed finish and allowed Red Bull’s Verstappen to close the gap to just 12.
Verstappen will need to heavily outscore Norris in order to lift his fifth title and will be targeting another win at a circuit where he has triumphed in four of the last five years. However, McLaren’s Norris took the crown last season and knows that another victory will win him a first world title.
Adding into the mix is Norris’s teammate Piastri. The Australian has led the drivers championship throughout this season but a points deficit of 16 means he must win and hope Norris has an off day. All three title contenders will address the media today ahead of the Abu Dhabi GP weekend beginning in earnest on Friday.
Follow all the latest F1 news and updates ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix:
Verstappen 'relaxed' about title clash
Max Verstappen says he is relaxed about the prospect of winning his fifth Formula 1 world title this weekend.
The Dutchman knows how to close out an F1 season and has lifted the drivers’ championship in each of the last four years.
But, Verstappen comes into the race in Abu Dhabi knowing a win might not ever be enough for him to overturn the deficit to Lando Norris.
“I’m a lot more relaxed now,” said Verstappen. “I know that I’m 12 points down and I go in there with just positive energy, and I will try everything I can.”
Red Bull confirm Max Verstappen’s 2026 F1 teammate and Yuki Tsunoda’s future
Red Bull have confirmed that Isack Hadjar will partner Max Verstappen next season – while Yuki Tsunoda has lost his spot in Formula One.
French driver Hadjar will make the step up to Red Bull and F1’s poisoned chalice seat after an impressive rookie campaign at sister team Racing Bulls.
Meanwhile, Liam Lawson will be partnered at RB by 18-year-old British driver Arvid Lindblad, promoted after showing promise in Formula Two this year.
Red Bull confirm Max Verstappen’s 2026 F1 teammate and Yuki Tsunoda’s future
F1 driver standings
1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 408 points
2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 396 points
3. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 392 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 309 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 230 points
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 152 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 152 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points
9. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 64 points
10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 51 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 49 points
12. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 48 points
13. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 41 points
14. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 38 points
15. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 33 points
16. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 32 points
17. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points
18. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 22 points
19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 19 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 11:30am (GMT).
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action at the Yas Marina Circuit on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
When is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?
All times GMT
Friday 5 December
- Free practice 1: 9:30am
- Free practice 2: 1pm
Saturday 6 December
- Free practice 3: 10:30am
- Qualifying: 2pm
Sunday 7 December
- Race: 1pm
How will the F1 title race play out?
F1 heads to the season-finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with the drivers’ championship still up for grabs after a dramatic penultimate round in Qatar.
Lando Norris saw his lead cut to 12 points after McLaren’s botched strategy in Lusail allowed Max Verstappen to claim a vital victory, which puts the Red Bull driver up to second in the standings.
Oscar Piastri was left fuming after McLaren’s decision not to pit their drivers early on cost him a race victory and the Australian, who was leading the championship from April to October, is now 16 points off Norris heading into the final round this Sunday.
For Norris, it is simple: a podium finish means he will claim his maiden championship. Anything less and Verstappen could complete a sensational comeback and win his fifth consecutive title. Piastri needs to win the race and hope his rivals fall down the order to claim what is now an improbable title.
The three F1 title finales that show why Lando Norris is far from safe in Abu Dhabi
Sweeping across the Gulf to Abu Dhabi, host of Formula One’s season finale for 12 consecutive years, Lando Norris really should be home and dry by now.
Without those Las Vegas disqualifications a fortnight ago, Max Verstappen would be out of the running.
Without last week’s mistakes in Qatar, McLaren could rest easy in the knowledge that the drivers’ champion would, at the very least, be donning papaya colours. Yet here we are; on we go.
The three F1 title finales that show why Lando Norris is far from safe in Abu Dhabi
Good morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The final racing weekend of the season begins in earnest with practice sessions on Friday but beforehand the drivers will address the media with their thoughts ahead of what will be a thrilling finale.
Stick around as we’ll have all the updates from Abu Dhabi throughout the day.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments