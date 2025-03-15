The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
F1 Australian GP LIVE: Qualifying results and updates as Lewis Hamilton spins on Ferrari debut
Follow updates in qualifying in Melbourne as Hamilton eyes pole position in the first race of 2025
The first race of the 2025 F1 season is upon us as Melbourne returns to host the season-opening Australian Grand Prix for the first time in six years.
All eyes will be on Lewis Hamilton as he makes his debut in the famous Ferrari red this weekend following a stunning reception from fans worldwide to his move from Mercedes, however he has already admitted that he doesn’t expect to be challenging for pole position on Saturday.
Max Verstappen claimed his fourth straight world championship in 2024 but McLaren’s Lando Norris is the favourite this year, with the papaya expected to have the quickest car. Norris’ teammate Oscar Piastri competes at his home race this weekend.
Last year at the tricky Albert Park street circuit in Melbourne, Carlos Sainz claimed a famous win as he led home a Ferrari one-two ahead of Charles Leclerc. Who will be victorious this Sunday?
Follow the Australian Grand Prix with The Independent
Q3 underway!
Here we go then!
Who will be on pole in Melbourne?!
10 drivers involved: Norris, Piastri, Verstappen, Russell, Leclerc, Hamilton, Sainz, Gasly, Tsunoda, Albon
Fernando Alonso out!
Alonso can only go P12 - he’s out of qualifying!
Bottom-five and out of Q2 (11-15): Hadjar, Alonso, Stroll, Doohan, Bortoleto
Bortoleto with a big save on his final lap, but no good!
Time for the top-10 shootout!
Lewis Hamilton spins!
Hamilton should be safe but he’s spun in sector three!
Final laps coming in now...
Lewis Hamilton goes sixth-fastest!
A tenth short of Charles Leclerc in fifth... the Ferraris look to be a smidge short of pole-setting pace so far!
Current bottom-five (11-15): Hadjar, Stroll, Bortoleto, Alonso, Doohan
Top-3: Piastri, Norris, Verstappen
4:00 to go.
Fernando Alonso in trouble
After a visit to the gravel trap, Alonso is yet to set a time with 6:00 to go.
Current bottom-five (11-15): Hadjar, Stroll, Bortoleto, Alonso, Doohan
Carlos Sainz is the man in 10th place for the time being...
Liam Lawson:
“We expected the start of quali to be tough. To be honest, the first laps were expected to be off, going off on that second lap put everything out on order.
“Last sector of final lap had a big drop, I shouldn’t be going off in quali.”
Piastri P1 early on in Q2!
A stormer from the Aussie, who pips Norris to P1 by 0.088 seconds at the start of Q2!
Again, still drivers to set their first laps...
10:00 to go...
Q2 underway!
Bit of a shock then in Q1 - what will Q2 bring?!
15 minutes now where, again, we will lose the slowest five drivers before the top-10 shootout...
Mercedes:
“We saw bib damage on Kimi’s car during his second run.
“That caused a loss of performance for his final two laps unfortunately.”
Kimi Antonelli:
Antonelli: “Are we through?”
Engineer (Bono): “Negative, we’ve just been bumped.”
That’s a bit of a shock... Antonelli has looked strong!
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments