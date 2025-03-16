F1 Australian GP LIVE: Race updates after three crashes in chaotic start as Lewis Hamilton makes Ferrari debut
Follow updates from the first race of the season as Hamilton starts down the order with Lando Norris on pole
Lando Norris took pole position for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix after he edged out McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri.
Norris saw off Piastri’s challenge by just 0.084 seconds as McLaren secured an impressive front-row lockout in Melbourne.
World champion Max Verstappen finished a distant third with Mercedes’ George Russell fourth. RB’s Yuki Tsunoda took a surprise fifth, one place ahead of Williams’ Alex Albon.
It was a disappointing afternoon for Ferrari with Charles Leclerc only seventh, one place ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who will line up from eighth position for his Ferrari debut. Hamilton was 0.877 sec adrift of Norris.
Follow the Australian Grand Prix with The Independent
Track is drying, but rain risk is increasing
The wet conditions are getting tricky and that means tyre strategy is even trickier.
Lando Norris is told over the radio that the rain risk is increasing all while the track seems to be drying out.
DRS is fit for race conditions
Piastri is in DRS range and is hunting down Verstappen with less than half a second between the two cars.
Current leaderboard remains the same: Norris, Verstappen, Piastri, Russell, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Albon, Hamilton, Gasly and Alonso.
Norris attempts to stretch gap to Verstappen
We’re on lap 11 and the McLaren driver continues to stretch the gap between him and the Red Bull four-time world champion. The current gap sits at 1.412 seconds.
Alonso and Tsunoda under investigation
Both Alonso and Tsunoda are under investigation for leaving more than 10 car lengths with the car in front.
Top 10: Norris, Verstappen, Piastri
The top 10 on lap nine is: Norris, Verstappen, Piastri, Russell, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Albon, Hamilton, Gasly and Alonso
Norris leads as safety car ends
Lando Norris continues to lead with Max Verstappen just behind the McLaren by less than a second.
Alonso is under investigation for a safety car infringement.
Drivers pit under safety car
Esteban Ocon and Liam Lawson pit under the safety car on lap five for new inters while no significant rain is expected for the next 30 minutes.
Plus: The culprit of the spins is not just the wet conditions but — oddly — public park paint. Rookies are being told to avoid the painted white lines to avoid a trip into the street circuit walls. “I almost did the same [as Doohan]” Kimi Antonelli said over the radio.
Conditions are changing quickly on lap 4
“The track is drying up quickly,” Charles Leclerc says over the radio, anticipating a tyre switch.
The current wet conditions have left three cars in pieces. The race continues under a safety car as the track is cleared from debris.
The current top-10 order is: Norris, Verstappen, Piastri, Russell, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Albon, Hamilton, Gasly and Alonso.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments