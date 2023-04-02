F1 LIVE: Australian Grand Prix updates and results as Max Verstappen starts on pole
Formula 1 live times and updates from the Australian Grand Prix as Max Verstappen starts on pole, with George Russell next to him on the front row and Lewis Hamilton in third
Max Verstappen saw off a spirited Mercedes fightback to put his Red Bull on pole position for the Australian Grand Prix - before sensationally threatening to quit the sport.
Verstappen beat George Russell to top spot by 0.236 seconds to claim his second pole of the year and 22nd of his career.
Lewis Hamilton will line up in third position, one place ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso. Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez starts last after he crashed out.
Mercedes have endured a poor start to the new season, but the Silver Arrows suddenly find themselves in contention for a surprise victory at Melbourne’s Albert Park with Russell leading their charge.
Follow live F1 updates from the Australian Grand Prix - the race starts at 6am (BST)
Max Verstappen claims pole position for the Australian Grand Prix - RACE REPORT:
Max Verstappen saw off a spirited Mercedes fightback to put his Red Bull on pole position for the Australian Grand Prix.
Verstappen beat George Russell to top spot by 0.236 seconds to claim his second pole of the year and 22nd of his career.
Lewis Hamilton will line up in third position, one place ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso.
Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez starts last after he crashed out.
Mercedes have endured a poor start to the new season, but the Silver Arrows suddenly find themselves in contention for a surprise victory at Melbourne’s Albert Park with Russell leading their charge.
Hamilton was just nine thousandths adrift of Verstappen before the final runs, but preparations for his last lap were disrupted when he got caught up behind Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg. Although the seven-time world champion improved on his time, he was unable to join Verstappen on the front row with Russell edging out his team-mate by one tenth.
Verstappen grabs pole position for Australian Grand Prix but Mercedes on front row
Verstappen claimed his second pole of the year but George Russell and Lewis Hamilton starred in Melbourne
George Russell says Mercedes ‘have to go for the win’ in Australian Grand Prix
George Russell said Mercedes must target victory at Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix following their surprise qualifying performance in Melbourne.
Championship leader Max Verstappen raced to pole position with a track record at Albert Park, but the revival of the Silver Arrows raised hope that the Dutchman might not have it all his own way this season.
Russell will line up alongside Verstappen on the front row, lapping 0.236 seconds slower than the Red Bull man, with Lewis Hamilton third in the other Mercedes.
Fernando Alonso starts fourth for Aston Martin, while Sergio Perez, a winner in Saudi Arabia a fortnight ago, qualified last after he beached his Red Bull.
Mercedes have endured a poor start to the year. On the eve of the first race in Bahrain, team principal Toto Wolff sent alarm bells ringing when he said he was ready to consign this season’s car to the rubbish bin.
George Russell says Mercedes ‘have to go for the win’ in Australian Grand Prix
Championship leader Max Verstappen raced to pole position with a track record at Albert Park
It was a busy day of talking points on Saturday...
Not least this shocker from Verstappen in the post-qualifying press conference...
‘It is not worth it’: Max Verstappen threatens to quit Formula 1
Max Verstappen has threatened to turn his back on Formula One if the sport’s bosses press ahead with plans to expand the number of sprint events.
The shortened-race format was first introduced at three rounds in 2021, and has been doubled to six for this year, with the first of the season taking place in Azerbaijan at the end of the month.
In its current guise, Friday qualifying determines the grid for Saturday’s dash. The result of the sprint then establishes the order for Sunday’s Grand Prix.
But Saturday’s schedule could now see an additional qualifying session set the grid for the sprint. Friday’s qualifying result would then be the starting order for Sunday’s main event.
The change in format could even be introduced at the next round in Baku with an informal meeting of the grid’s major players set to take place in Melbourne before Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix.
“I hope there won’t be too many changes, otherwise I won’t be around for too long,” Verstappen said.
‘It is not worth it’: Max Verstappen threatens to quit Formula 1
Verstappen, two times a world champion, is not a fan of F1’s plans to increase the number of sprint events
It’s time for the Australian Grand Prix!
Rise and shine!
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Australian Grand Prix as round three of the 2023 F1 season takes place at Albert Park in Melbourne.
Max Verstappen starts on pole, with George Russell alongside him in second and Lewis Hamilton in third. Sergio Perez - Verstappen’s team-mate and Championship rival - is all the way down in P20 after a Saturday to forget!
Stay right here for all the build-up ahead of lights out at 6am (BST)!
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies