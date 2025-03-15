F1 Australian GP LIVE: Qualifying result as Lando Norris snatches pole and Lewis Hamilton falters
Follow reaction from qualifying in Melbourne as Norris claims pole ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri
Lando Norris took pole position for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix after he edged out McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri.
Norris saw off Piastri’s challenge by just 0.084 seconds as McLaren secured an impressive front-row lockout in Melbourne.
World champion Max Verstappen finished a distant third with Mercedes’ George Russell fourth. RB’s Yuki Tsunoda took a surprise fifth, one place ahead of Williams’ Alex Albon.
It was a disappointing afternoon for Ferrari with Charles Leclerc only seventh, one place ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who will line up from eighth position for his Ferrari debut. Hamilton was 0.877 sec adrift of Norris.
Follow the Australian Grand Prix with The Independent
TOP-10 IN QUALIFYING
1. Lando Norris
2. Oscar Piastri
3. Max Verstappen
4. George Russell
5. Yuki Tsunoda
6. Alex Albon
7. Charles Leclerc
8. Lewis Hamilton
9. Pierre Gasly
10. Carlos Sainz
What time is the grand prix on Sunday?
The race, which is expected to be wet, will start at 4am (GMT), that’s 3pm in Melbourne.
Lando Norris starts on pole position alongside McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, while Max Verstappen is third on the grid.
Lewis Hamilton is down in eighth for Ferrari, while Charles Leclerc is seventh. Mercedes’ George Russell starts P4.
What will happen in the first race of the new season?!
Kimi Antonelli after qualifying P18:
“It was a bit unfortunate. On the medium [tyres], obviously, it needed another lap to come in, but then we switched to softs, and I think after T6 the car was quite damaged.
“I don’t know how much it was in time, but I could feel a big loss in the straights, and then also quite a big loss in aero load.
“Definitely, the car was not the same as it was before that, and unfortunately it compromised the Qualifying.”
Liam Lawson after qualifying P18:
“We expected the start of quali to be tough, to be honest,” Lawson said.
“The first laps, we expected to be off, and then we were just planning on building through the session, but obviously going off on that second lap sort of put everything out of order a bit.
“Then the last lap was good, honestly, just until the last sector where I just had a big drop.
“Missing P3 obviously doesn’t help any of this, but I shouldn’t be going off in quali so…”
QUALIFYING REPORT: Lando Norris snatches pole for Australian GP – as Lewis Hamilton receives Ferrari reality check
Plenty was on the line with two minutes left of qualifying for the first race of the 2025 F1 season. Lando Norris, having gone beyond the limit in his first lap, was set to start 10th. There was a second chance – but there would not be a third.
Yet when it mattered most, the man tagged as the favourite for the 2025 F1 world championship pipped his Aussie teammate Oscar Piastri to pole for Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix, to the dismay of thousands in the grandstands.
Piastri had looked to have taken pole from defending champion Max Verstappen, who admitted afterwards he was satisfied with third place in an under-par Red Bull car. However, Norris, stretching his McLaren to the limit on this tricky 14-turn street circuit, made it count. Not by much, though, with just 0.084 seconds in it.
As for Lewis Hamilton, after all the fandom and hype, it was ultimately an underwhelming first qualifying showing for Ferrari. The 40-year-old, who dreams of a record-breaking eighth title with the sport’s most fabled marque, will start tomorrow’s race eighth on the grid. His teammate Charles Leclerc is alongside him in seventh.
Norris snatches pole for Australian GP – as Hamilton receives Ferrari reality check
Lando Norris on Ferrari's qualifying performance:
“I was expecting a fight from Ferrari,” he said. “Max has said he is surprised to be up here [top-three].
“But everyone is quick to judge, it’s difficult out there to put a lap together. I did expect Ferrari to be a bit quicker.”
Ollie Bearman reacts after failing to set a time in qualifying:
“It’s a bit disappointing, of course, to not be able to get a lap on the board, but it’s been a messy weekend so far,” Bearman acknowledged afterwards.
“I haven’t run all weekend. That’s made it tough for the guys to actually understand [what’s happening], as we’ve been running with one car all weekend.
“I can only apologise to the team for that.”
Lewis Hamilton reacts to poor first qualifying for Ferrari in Australia: ‘A lot to dissect’
Lewis Hamilton admits Ferrari have a “lot to dissect” but remained upbeat after a disappointing first qualifying session for Ferrari at the Australian Grand Prix.
In hot conditions on Saturday afternoon in Melbourne, McLaren’s tag as the favourites bore fruit as Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri locked out the front row, with the Brit pipping his Aussie teammate.
Yet for Ferrari, it was an underwhelming session, with Charles Leclerc seventh and Hamilton eighth on the leaderboard. Both will start behind Racing Bulls driver Yuki Tsunoda (fifth) and Alex Albon (Williams) tomorrow.
Full piece below:
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments