F1 Bahrain GP LIVE: Qualifying updates and results with Lewis Hamilton eyeing shock pole position
Follow all the build-up with McLaren the favourites ahead of qualifying at the Bahrain International Circuit
F1 returns to Sakhir this weekend for the Bahrain Grand Prix and round four of the 2025 F1 season.
Lando Norris saw his championship lead cut to one point after Max Verstappen’s brilliant victory in Japan last time out, with the McLaren driver forced to settle for second ahead of his teammate Oscar Piastri.
It was another difficult weekend for Ferrari in Suzuka, short of pace compared to the frontrunners, with Charles Leclerc finishing in fourth and Lewis Hamilton down in seventh, though the Brit hinted that a change is forthcoming to the SF-25 car.
Now, the grid returns to Bahrain - where pre-season testing took place in February - for the second race in the Asian triple-header. Verstappen won last year’s race in Bahrain, leading home a Red Bull one-two.
Follow live updates from the Bahrain Grand Prix with The Independent - qualifying starts at 5pm (BST).
Max Verstappen makes an error!
Verstappen’s first lap is wrecked at the end as he slides off track!
Lap time deleted. And his Red Bull teammate Yuki Tsunoda has his lap time deleted too!
12:00 to go in Q1 - over half the grid still to set a flying lap!
Q1 underway!
Here we go then for qualifying!
Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg the first car out on track!
Q1 - 18 minutes where we will lose the slowest five drivers from the rest of qualifying!
Qualifying in Bahrain!
The fourth grand prix qualifying of the 2025 season then!
We’ve had three different pole-sitters so far this year, and four if you include Lewis Hamilton in the China sprint!
Oscar Piastri is the favourite here, while Lando Norris will also be eyeing top spot!
McLaren’s to lose, me thinks...
Can anyone stop McLaren?
The table-toppers in all three practice sessions, can anyone upset the form book and stop the papaya in qualifying?
Oscar Piastri has looked quicker than teammate Lando Norris and, after his stunning pole-setting lap in Japan last week, you’d be foolish to write off Max Verstappen!
And what about Ferrari and Mercedes? We’ll find out in 10 minutes!
Lando Norris leads the world championship by one point to Max Verstappen
TOP-10 - DRIVER STANDINGS
2. Max Verstappen – 61 points
3. Oscar Piastri – 49 points
4. George Russell –45 points
5. Kimi Antonelli – 30 points
6. Charles Leclerc – 20 points
7. Alex Albon – 18 points
9. Esteban Ocon – 10 points
10. Lance Stroll – 10 points
FLASHBACK: The year a scorching Bahrain Grand Prix smashed F1 temperature record
“I was so excited about the race that I didn’t even sweat,” Pedro De la Rosa tells The Independent. “I didn’t drink at all – back then if you didn’t put in a drinks bottle, you saved weight on the car. So, we didn’t even fit it.”
Performance over health? He won’t be the last in F1. Yet the second iteration of the Bahrain Grand Prix, 20 years ago, was the most extreme example in the sport’s 75-year history of drivers prioritising pace over physical condition. At 42.6C, beating 40C temperatures in Dallas and Detroit in the mid-1980s, it was the hottest F1 race ever.
Full feature below:
The year a scorching Bahrain Grand Prix smashed F1’s temperature record
Lewis Hamilton ‘excited’ as Ferrari upgrade looks to kick-start F1 season in Bahrain
“We’ve got an upgrade this weekend, I’m excited,” he said on media day in Bahrain.
“We should hopefully have a bit more downforce. I’m not feeling a huge amount of issues, we lack overall performance at the moment pace-wise.
“Hopefully we take a step this weekend. From my side, it’s rear-end – and that’s it.”
Sebastian Vettel reveals ‘only regret’ from glory-laden F1 career
Sebastian Vettel admits that not speaking out on social, equality and climate issues earlier in his racing career is his “only regret” from his time in Formula One.
“When I started as a rookie, I was solely focused on racing and it was the only thing that was occupying my day,” Vettel told the BBC last month.
“But towards the last couple of years, I think it’s probably one of the things, maybe the only thing that I would say I regret, is not to speak out earlier in my career and seeing the potential power in terms of reach and audience that you might have as a professional athlete to inspire people.”
Full story below:
Sebastian Vettel reveals ‘only regret’ from glory-laden F1 career
F1 constructor standings after the first three races:
1. McLaren - 111 points
2. Mercedes - 75 points
3. Red Bull - 61 points
4. Ferrari - 35 points
5. Williams - 19 points
6. Haas - 15 points
7. Aston Martin - 10 points
8. Racing Bulls - 7 points
9. Sauber - 6 points
10. Alpine - 0 points
