Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

F1 Bahrain GP LIVE: Race latest updates as Norris makes terrific start but trails teammate Piastri

Follow latest updates as Piastri leads from pole with Norris under investigation by the stewards

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Sunday 13 April 2025 16:13 BST
Comments
Lewis Hamilton 'confident' that Ferrari can close gap to McLaren at Bahrain grand prix

F1 returns to Sakhir this weekend for the Bahrain Grand Prix and round four of the 2025 F1 season.

Lando Norris saw his championship lead cut to one point after Max Verstappen’s brilliant victory in Japan last time out, with the McLaren driver forced to settle for second ahead of his teammate Oscar Piastri.

It was another difficult weekend for Ferrari in Suzuka, short of pace compared to the frontrunners, with Charles Leclerc finishing in fourth and Lewis Hamilton down in seventh, though the Brit hinted that a change is forthcoming to the SF-25 car.

Now, the grid returns to Bahrain - where pre-season testing took place in February - for the second race in the Asian triple-header. Verstappen won last year’s race in Bahrain, leading home a Red Bull one-two.

Follow live updates from the Bahrain Grand Prix with The Independent - the race starts at 4pm (BST).

Recommended

Norris under investigation for illegal start (Lap 4/57)

Uh oh.

Norris’s start is being looked at by the stewards for not being in his grid spot correctly.

That may be a five-second penalty for the McLaren driver!

Kieran Jackson13 April 2025 16:09

Oscar Piastri beyond DRS! (Lap 3/57)

Dream start for McLaren, as Piastri keeps the lead and Norris gets up to the front-three!

Piastri beyond the one-second DRS margin to Russell, too!

4-10: Leclerc, Gasly, Sainz, Antonelli, Vestappen, Hamilton, Tsunoda

Kieran Jackson13 April 2025 16:09

Oscar Piastri keeps the lead!

Lights out and Piastri keeps the lead at turn one, but George Russell starts brilliantly to overtake Charles Leclerc - Russell locks up at turn 1 and almost hits Piastri, but slots into second!

Brilliant start for Norris too, who gets up to fourth and then overtakes Leclerc for third!

Carlos Sainz up to sixth from eighth too!

Kieran Jackson13 April 2025 16:06

Formation lap!

Everyone in the top-8 starts on soft tyres apart from second-placed Charles Leclerc, who starts on mediums!

Lewis Hamilton, in ninth, also on mediums!

Oscar Piastri leads the pack around - who will hold the lead at the end of lap one here? We’re about to find out!

Kieran Jackson13 April 2025 16:00

A reminder of the starting grid:

1. Oscar Piastri

2. Charles Leclerc

3. George Russell*

4. Pierre Gasly

5. Kimi Antonelli*

6. Lando Norris

7. Max Verstappen

8. Carlos Sainz

9. Lewis Hamilton

10. Yuki Tsunoda

11. Jack Doohan

12. Isack Hadjar

13. Fernando Alonso

14. Esteban Ocon

15. Alex Albon

16. Nico Hulkenberg

17. Liam Lawson

18. Gabriel Bortoleto

19. Lance Stroll

20. Ollie Bearman

*Both Mercedes drivers received a one-place grid drop for being released too early from their garages in qualifying

Kieran Jackson13 April 2025 15:58

Bahrain Grand Prix!

Here we go then with race four of the 2025 season!

Oscar Piastri starts on pole for McLaren - can he keep the lead at the start with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc alongside him?

Lando Norris starts down in sixth, with Lewis Hamilton in ninth and Max Verstappen in seventh!

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson13 April 2025 15:55

McLaren boss Zak Brown on Lando Norris:

“He needs a good clean start, pick off a car or two, a one-two is definitely the goal.

“Don’t overthink it, relax, there’s a reason he’s the championship leader.”

Norris starts P6...

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson13 April 2025 15:50

Time for the Bahrain national anthem!

All the drivers are this time in attendance on time!

Kieran Jackson13 April 2025 15:46

Lewis Hamilton, ahead of starting ninth on the grid this afternoon:

Kieran Jackson13 April 2025 15:40

Bahrain Grand Prix race winner odds

  • Oscar Piastri - 2/5
  • Lando Norris - 6/1
  • Charles Leclerc, George Russell - 12/1
  • Max Verstappen - 22/1
  • Andrea Kimi Antonelli - 28/1
  • Lewis Hamilton 66/1
  • Pierre Gasly - 80/1
  • Carlos Sainz - 300/1
  • Yuki Tsunoda - 400/1
  • Isack Hadjar - 1000/1

Odds provided by Grosvenor Sport

Kieran Jackson13 April 2025 15:35

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in