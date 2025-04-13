F1 Bahrain GP LIVE: Race latest updates as Norris makes terrific start but trails teammate Piastri
Follow latest updates as Piastri leads from pole with Norris under investigation by the stewards
F1 returns to Sakhir this weekend for the Bahrain Grand Prix and round four of the 2025 F1 season.
Lando Norris saw his championship lead cut to one point after Max Verstappen’s brilliant victory in Japan last time out, with the McLaren driver forced to settle for second ahead of his teammate Oscar Piastri.
It was another difficult weekend for Ferrari in Suzuka, short of pace compared to the frontrunners, with Charles Leclerc finishing in fourth and Lewis Hamilton down in seventh, though the Brit hinted that a change is forthcoming to the SF-25 car.
Now, the grid returns to Bahrain - where pre-season testing took place in February - for the second race in the Asian triple-header. Verstappen won last year’s race in Bahrain, leading home a Red Bull one-two.
Follow live updates from the Bahrain Grand Prix with The Independent - the race starts at 4pm (BST).
Norris under investigation for illegal start (Lap 4/57)
Uh oh.
Norris’s start is being looked at by the stewards for not being in his grid spot correctly.
That may be a five-second penalty for the McLaren driver!
Oscar Piastri beyond DRS! (Lap 3/57)
Dream start for McLaren, as Piastri keeps the lead and Norris gets up to the front-three!
Piastri beyond the one-second DRS margin to Russell, too!
4-10: Leclerc, Gasly, Sainz, Antonelli, Vestappen, Hamilton, Tsunoda
Oscar Piastri keeps the lead!
Lights out and Piastri keeps the lead at turn one, but George Russell starts brilliantly to overtake Charles Leclerc - Russell locks up at turn 1 and almost hits Piastri, but slots into second!
Brilliant start for Norris too, who gets up to fourth and then overtakes Leclerc for third!
Carlos Sainz up to sixth from eighth too!
Formation lap!
Everyone in the top-8 starts on soft tyres apart from second-placed Charles Leclerc, who starts on mediums!
Lewis Hamilton, in ninth, also on mediums!
Oscar Piastri leads the pack around - who will hold the lead at the end of lap one here? We’re about to find out!
A reminder of the starting grid:
1. Oscar Piastri
2. Charles Leclerc
3. George Russell*
4. Pierre Gasly
5. Kimi Antonelli*
6. Lando Norris
7. Max Verstappen
8. Carlos Sainz
9. Lewis Hamilton
10. Yuki Tsunoda
11. Jack Doohan
12. Isack Hadjar
13. Fernando Alonso
14. Esteban Ocon
15. Alex Albon
16. Nico Hulkenberg
17. Liam Lawson
18. Gabriel Bortoleto
19. Lance Stroll
20. Ollie Bearman
*Both Mercedes drivers received a one-place grid drop for being released too early from their garages in qualifying
Bahrain Grand Prix!
Here we go then with race four of the 2025 season!
Oscar Piastri starts on pole for McLaren - can he keep the lead at the start with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc alongside him?
Lando Norris starts down in sixth, with Lewis Hamilton in ninth and Max Verstappen in seventh!
McLaren boss Zak Brown on Lando Norris:
“He needs a good clean start, pick off a car or two, a one-two is definitely the goal.
“Don’t overthink it, relax, there’s a reason he’s the championship leader.”
Norris starts P6...
Time for the Bahrain national anthem!
All the drivers are this time in attendance on time!
Lewis Hamilton, ahead of starting ninth on the grid this afternoon:
Bahrain Grand Prix race winner odds
- Oscar Piastri - 2/5
- Lando Norris - 6/1
- Charles Leclerc, George Russell - 12/1
- Max Verstappen - 22/1
- Andrea Kimi Antonelli - 28/1
- Lewis Hamilton 66/1
- Pierre Gasly - 80/1
- Carlos Sainz - 300/1
- Yuki Tsunoda - 400/1
- Isack Hadjar - 1000/1
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments