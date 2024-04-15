F1 2024 season race schedule: When is the Chinese Grand Prix?
F1 returns to Shanghai for the first time in five years as China hosts the first sprint weekend of the 2024 season
Formula 1 returns to China after a five-year absence as the Shanghai International Circuit hosts the fifth race of the 2024 season - and the first of six sprint weekends.
Max Verstappen returned to winning ways last time out in Japan, cruising to another victory and leading home a third Red Bull one-two finish of the season, with team-mate Sergio Perez again second-best.
Carlos Sainz backed up his win in Australia with a third podium of the season, while it was another weekend to forget for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes. Since then, Fernando Alonso has signed a new contract at Aston Martin, ending speculation he could replace Hamilton at the Silver Arrows next season.
China was selected as one of six venues to host a sprint weekend by F1 and returns to the calendar after five years following a spree of Covid-related cancellations. Hamilton won the last race in 2019 and has been victorious six times in Shanghai.
See below for all the key information ahead of this weekend’s race:
When is the Chinese Grand Prix?
(All times BST)
Friday 19 April
- Free practice 1: 4:30am
- Sprint qualifying: 8:30am
Saturday 20 April
- Sprint race: 4am
- Qualifying: 8am
Sunday 21 April
- Race: 8am
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Chinese Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 7am (BST).
Highlights of qualifying in the UK will be aired on free-to-air Channel 4 at 12:15pm (BST) on Saturday afternoon; the race highlights are at 12:30pm (BST) on Sunday.
What is the 2024 F1 calendar?
ROUND 5 - CHINA (sprint race)
Shanghai International Circuit - 19-21 April
ROUND 6 - MIAMI (sprint race)
Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 3-5 May
ROUND 7 - EMILIA ROMAGNA
Imola Circuit - 17-19 May
ROUND 8 - MONACO
Circuit de Monaco - 24-26 May
ROUND 9 - CANADA
Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 7-9 June
ROUND 10 - SPAIN
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 21-23 June
ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA (sprint race)
Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 28-30 June
ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN
Silverstone Circuit - 5-7 July
ROUND 13 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest - 19-21 July
ROUND 14 - BELGIUM
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 26-28 July
ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 23-25 August
ROUND 16 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 30 August - 1 September
ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN
Baku City Circuit - 13-15 September
ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 20-22 September
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint race)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 18-20 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December
Driver Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 77 points
2. Sergio Perez - 64 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 59 points
4. Carlos Sainz - 55 points
5. Lando Norris - 37 points
6. Oscar Piastri - 32 points
7. George Russell - 24 points
8. Fernando Alonso - 24 points
9. Lewis Hamilton - 10 points
10. Lance Stroll - 9 points
11. Yuki Tsunoda - 7 points
12. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
13. Nico Hulkenberg - 3 points
14. Kevin Magnussen - 1 point
15. Alex Albon - 0 points
16. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
17. Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points
18. Esteban Ocon - 0 points
19. Pierre Gasly - 0 points
20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship
1. Red Bull - 141 points
2. Ferrari - 120 points
3. McLaren - 69 points
4. Mercedes - 34 points
5. Aston Martin - 33 points
6. RB - 7 points
7. Haas - 4 points
8. Williams - 0 points
9. Kick Sauber - 0 points
10. Alpine - 0 points
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies