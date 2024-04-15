F1 2024 season race schedule: When is the Chinese Grand Prix?

Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Formula 1 returns to China after a five-year absence as the Shanghai International Circuit hosts the fifth race of the 2024 season - and the first of six sprint weekends.

Max Verstappen returned to winning ways last time out in Japan, cruising to another victory and leading home a third Red Bull one-two finish of the season, with team-mate Sergio Perez again second-best.

Carlos Sainz backed up his win in Australia with a third podium of the season, while it was another weekend to forget for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes. Since then, Fernando Alonso has signed a new contract at Aston Martin, ending speculation he could replace Hamilton at the Silver Arrows next season.

China was selected as one of six venues to host a sprint weekend by F1 and returns to the calendar after five years following a spree of Covid-related cancellations. Hamilton won the last race in 2019 and has been victorious six times in Shanghai.

See below for all the key information ahead of this weekend’s race:

When is the Chinese Grand Prix?

(All times BST)

Friday 19 April

Free practice 1: 4:30am

4:30am Sprint qualifying: 8:30am

Saturday 20 April

Sprint race: 4am

4am Qualifying: 8am

Sunday 21 April

Race: 8am

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Chinese Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 7am (BST).

Highlights of qualifying in the UK will be aired on free-to-air Channel 4 at 12:15pm (BST) on Saturday afternoon; the race highlights are at 12:30pm (BST) on Sunday.

F1 returns to the Shanghai International Circuit for the first time in five years ( Getty Images )

What is the 2024 F1 calendar?

ROUND 5 - CHINA (sprint race)

Shanghai International Circuit - 19-21 April

ROUND 6 - MIAMI (sprint race)

Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 3-5 May

ROUND 7 - EMILIA ROMAGNA

Imola Circuit - 17-19 May

ROUND 8 - MONACO

Circuit de Monaco - 24-26 May

ROUND 9 - CANADA

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 7-9 June

ROUND 10 - SPAIN

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 21-23 June

ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA (sprint race)

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 28-30 June

ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 5-7 July

ROUND 13 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 19-21 July

ROUND 14 - BELGIUM

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 26-28 July

ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 23-25 August

ROUND 16 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 30 August - 1 September

ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 13-15 September

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 20-22 September

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint race)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 18-20 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December

Driver Standings

1. Max Verstappen - 77 points

2. Sergio Perez - 64 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 59 points

4. Carlos Sainz - 55 points

5. Lando Norris - 37 points

6. Oscar Piastri - 32 points

7. George Russell - 24 points

8. Fernando Alonso - 24 points

9. Lewis Hamilton - 10 points

10. Lance Stroll - 9 points

11. Yuki Tsunoda - 7 points

12. Oliver Bearman - 6 points

13. Nico Hulkenberg - 3 points

14. Kevin Magnussen - 1 point

15. Alex Albon - 0 points

16. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

17. Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points

18. Esteban Ocon - 0 points

19. Pierre Gasly - 0 points

20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship

1. Red Bull - 141 points

2. Ferrari - 120 points

3. McLaren - 69 points

4. Mercedes - 34 points

5. Aston Martin - 33 points

6. RB - 7 points

7. Haas - 4 points

8. Williams - 0 points

9. Kick Sauber - 0 points

10. Alpine - 0 points