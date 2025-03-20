Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Liveupdated

F1 Chinese GP LIVE: Sprint qualifying start time and updates as Lando Norris eyeing pole

Follow latest updates from the Shanghai International Circuit ahead of the first sprint race in 2025

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Thursday 20 March 2025 20:43 GMT
Lewis Hamilton reacts to disappointing Ferrari F1 debut

The second race of the 2025 F1 season takes place in Shanghai with the Chinese Grand Prix - and the first sprint weekend of the new campaign.

Lando Norris won the season-opening Australian Grand Prix for McLaren after surviving a slide off track in the rain and a late challenge from second-place Max Verstappen. George Russell was third for Mercedes.

Norris' teammate and potential title rival Oscar Piastri span off the road and recovered to finish ninth after a late overtake on Lewis Hamilton, who was 10th in a frustrating debut for Ferrari.

Verstappen took a commanding win in Shanghai last season ahead of Norris, but teams and drivers have little recent experience of a track which didn't host F1 from 2020-2023 during the Covid pandemic. Saturday's sprint race is the first of six this season.

Follow live updates of the Chinese Grand Prix with The Independent

What are the start times in China?

All times GMT

Friday 21 March

  • Free practice 1: 3:30am
  • Free practice 2: 7:30am

Saturday 22 March

  • Sprint race: 3am
  • Qualifying: 7am

Sunday 23 March

  • Race: 7am

Kieran Jackson20 March 2025 20:42

Chinese Grand Prix!

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Chinese Grand Prix and round two of the 2025 F1 season!

But what will happen in Shanghai this weekend? It is also the first sprint weekend of the new campaign!

(PA Wire)
Kieran Jackson20 March 2025 20:39

