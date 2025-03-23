The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
F1 Chinese GP LIVE: Race start time as Oscar Piastri starts on pole with Lewis Hamilton down the order
Follow updates from the Shanghai International Circuit as Piastri starts at front with Russell alongside him
Oscar Piastri raised the stakes in his championship battle with Lando Norris by securing the first pole position of his career at the Chinese Grand Prix.
Norris won last weekend’s opening round in Australia with Piastri only ninth after he slipped off the road in the rain when narrowly trailing his McLaren team-mate.
But at the second round of the season in Shanghai, Piastri pulled out all the stops to see off George Russell of Mercedes by just 0.082 seconds with Norris having to settle for third, more than a tenth adrift of the Australian.
Max Verstappen took fourth spot, one place ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who landed his first win as a Ferrari driver in the earlier sprint race. Hamilton’s teammate Charles Leclerc starts in sixth. The race on Sunday, round two of the 2025 season, starts at 7am (GMT).
What time is the Chinese GP?
The race is at 7am (GMT) on Sunday morning.
Lando Norris' dad Adam:
“He's feeling good, we'll see, he'll do alright.”
Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur, speaking on the grid:
“We did a good job yesterday but it’s very very tight, we can have a good race.
“Lewis’ win was good for his confidence and the team, but more focused on today now.”
What is the starting grid?
1. Oscar Piastri
2. George Russell
3. Lando Norris
4. Max Verstappen
5. Lewis Hamilton
6. Charles Leclerc
7. Isack Hadjar
8. Kimi Antonelli
9. Yuki Tsunoda
10. Alex Albon
11. Esteban Ocon
12. Nico Hulkenberg
13. Fernando Alonso
14. Lance Stroll
15. Carlos Sainz
16. Pierre Gasly
17. Ollie Bearman
18. Jack Doohan
19. Gabriel Bortoleto
Pit lane. Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson to start from the pit-lane!
Lawson was set to start P20 anyway but after Red Bull did work on his car in parc ferme conditions, the Kiwi will start from the pit lane this morning!
Lewis Hamilton after qualifying P5:
“We started really optimistic, we made a few changes to the car but it was on a knife-edge.
“You want a car that’s balanced, it has a different balance. We made the change and then high-speed was overbalanced. You want a car that you can rely on, when it’s unpredictable you’ve got no hope.”
TOP-10 IN CHAMPIONSHIP AFTER SPRINT
1. Lando Norris - 26 points
2. Max Verstappen - 24 points
3. George Russell - 20 points
4. Kimi Antonelli - 14 points
5. Alex Albon - 10 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 9 points
7. Oscar Piastri - 9 points
8. Charles Leclerc - 8 points
9. Lance Stroll - 8 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
