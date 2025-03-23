Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

F1 Chinese GP LIVE: Race start time as Oscar Piastri starts on pole with Lewis Hamilton down the order

Follow updates from the Shanghai International Circuit as Piastri starts at front with Russell alongside him

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Sunday 23 March 2025 06:40 GMT
Lewis Hamilton reacts to shock first pole for Ferrari

Oscar Piastri raised the stakes in his championship battle with Lando Norris by securing the first pole position of his career at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Norris won last weekend’s opening round in Australia with Piastri only ninth after he slipped off the road in the rain when narrowly trailing his McLaren team-mate.

But at the second round of the season in Shanghai, Piastri pulled out all the stops to see off George Russell of Mercedes by just 0.082 seconds with Norris having to settle for third, more than a tenth adrift of the Australian.

Max Verstappen took fourth spot, one place ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who landed his first win as a Ferrari driver in the earlier sprint race. Hamilton’s teammate Charles Leclerc starts in sixth. The race on Sunday, round two of the 2025 season, starts at 7am (GMT).

Follow live updates of the Chinese Grand Prix with The Independent

What time is the Chinese GP?

The race is at 7am (GMT) on Sunday morning.

(AP)
Kieran Jackson22 March 2025 08:36

Lando Norris' dad Adam:

“He's feeling good, we'll see, he'll do alright.”

Kieran Jackson23 March 2025 06:40

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur, speaking on the grid:

“We did a good job yesterday but it’s very very tight, we can have a good race.

“Lewis’ win was good for his confidence and the team, but more focused on today now.”

Kieran Jackson23 March 2025 06:38

What is the starting grid?

1. Oscar Piastri

2. George Russell

3. Lando Norris

4. Max Verstappen

5. Lewis Hamilton

6. Charles Leclerc

7. Isack Hadjar

8. Kimi Antonelli

9. Yuki Tsunoda

10. Alex Albon

11. Esteban Ocon

12. Nico Hulkenberg

13. Fernando Alonso

14. Lance Stroll

15. Carlos Sainz

16. Pierre Gasly

17. Ollie Bearman

18. Jack Doohan

19. Gabriel Bortoleto

Pit lane. Liam Lawson

Kieran Jackson23 March 2025 06:34

Liam Lawson to start from the pit-lane!

Lawson was set to start P20 anyway but after Red Bull did work on his car in parc ferme conditions, the Kiwi will start from the pit lane this morning!

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson23 March 2025 06:25

Lewis Hamilton after qualifying P5:

“We started really optimistic, we made a few changes to the car but it was on a knife-edge.

“You want a car that’s balanced, it has a different balance. We made the change and then high-speed was overbalanced. You want a car that you can rely on, when it’s unpredictable you’ve got no hope.”

(AP)
Kieran Jackson23 March 2025 06:20

WATCH: Piastri's pole-clinching moment:

23 March 2025 06:15

Rock-and-roll Eddie Jordan gave Schumacher his debut – and his flamboyance captivated F1’s paddock

An old-school Irishman of quick wit and vibrancy, Eddie Jordan was a Formula One figure whose influence touched every corner of motorsport’s most-famed paddock throughout a career in the sport lasting over 30 years.

From a promising race driver and savvy team owner to a captivating broadcaster and erudite manager, Jordan’s sad passing at the age of 76 on Thursday, after a year-long battle with cancer, has sent shockwaves through a sport now in its pomp.

Full tribute below:

Rock-and-roll Eddie Jordan had an Irish flamboyance which captivated F1’s paddock

Tribute: Popular former F1 team owner Jordan has passed away at the age of 76 after a battle with cancer
Kieran Jackson23 March 2025 06:10

TOP-10 IN CHAMPIONSHIP AFTER SPRINT

1. Lando Norris - 26 points

2. Max Verstappen - 24 points

3. George Russell - 20 points

4. Kimi Antonelli - 14 points

5. Alex Albon - 10 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 9 points

7. Oscar Piastri - 9 points

8. Charles Leclerc - 8 points

9. Lance Stroll - 8 points

10. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points

Kieran Jackson23 March 2025 06:04

Liam Lawson painfully honest after torrid start to Red Bull F1 career: ‘It’s just not good enough’

Liam Lawson did not make any excuses as he reflected on a torrid start to his Red Bull F1 career at the Chinese Grand Prix.

The Kiwi driver, promoted to be Max Verstappen’s teammate this year as he replaced Sergio Perez, crashed out of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in wet conditions last week

Yet this weekend in Shanghai has been even worse, so far. Lawson qualified dead last for the sprint race on Saturday – though moved up to finish 14th – but did not improve his one-lap pace in grand prix qualifying, finishing last once more.

Full quotes below:

Lawson painfully honest after torrid start to Red Bull F1 career: ‘Not good enough’

The Kiwi driver qualified dead last for the second qualifying session running in China
23 March 2025 05:28

