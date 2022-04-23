After its success last year, F1 Sprint is back for the 2022 Formula One season where the format returns today the at Imola for the Emilia Romagna GP.

Drivers will battle out in a 100km dash with no mandatory pit stops and racing flat-out to the chequered flag, in effectively a mini version of what we see on Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Qualifying will continue to determine the grid, with the driver who takes pole position on Friday starting the Sprint in first position and whoever wins the Sprint will start P1 in Sunday’s main event.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the event today.

What time is does the Sprint begin?

The Sprint begins at 3.30pm on Saturday 23 April.

How can I watch it?

It will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event, with build-up starting from 2.30pm.

Where are the other sprint events?

As well as at the Emilia Romagna GP today, Austria’s Red Bull Ring will next host the Sprint weekend in July, before the format returns to Interlagos in November.

F1 had hoped to double the amount of Sprints to six for 2022, but had to settle for a compromise after several of the top teams complained over cost issues amid the budget cap.