F1 grid today: Starting positions for Austrian Grand Prix

Everything you need to know as the Red Bull Ring hosts the 11th race of the 2022 Formula 1 season

Sports Staff
Sunday 10 July 2022 07:00
(AFP via Getty Images)

The Formula One season is in full swing as the drivers get set for for the 11th race of the most extensive calendar in the sport’s history.

Max Verstappen coasted to first place in the Saturday sprint race - a 24-lap dash around the Red Bull Ring - after coming out on top in Friday qualifying, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc next to him on the grid and Carlos Sainz in third.

George Russell is in fourth place with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez behind him in fifth. Lewis Hamilton is down in eighth after taking the final available point on Saturday, with Esteban Ocon and Kevin Magnussen sixth and seventh respectively.

Verstappen has a 38-point lead heading into Sunday’s race and will be looking to claim his seventh main race victory of the season at Red Bull’s home track in Spielberg.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is the Austrian Grand Prix race?

Sunday 10 July

  • Race: 2pm BST

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 while highlights of Saturday’s sprint and Sunday’s race will be available on Channel 4.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the starting grid?

  1. Max Verstappen - Red Bull
  2. Charles Leclerc - Ferrari
  3. Carlos Sainz - Ferrari
  4. George Russell - Mercedes
  5. Sergio Perez - Red Bull
  6. Esteban Ocon - Alpine
  7. Kevin Magnussen - Haas
  8. Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes
  9. Mick Schumacher - Haas
  10. Valtteri Bottas - Alfa Romeo
  11. Lando Norris - McLaren
  12. Daniel Ricciardo - McLaren
  13. Lance Stroll - Aston Martin
  14. Guanyu Zhou - Alfa Romeo
  15. Pierre Gasly - Alphatauri
  16. Alex Albon - Williams
  17. Yuki Tsunoda - Alphatauri
  18. Nicholas Latifi - Williams
  19. Sebastian Vettel - Aston Martin
  20. Fernando Alonso - Alpine

Driver championship

Current driver standings

  1. Max Verstappen - 189 points
  2. Sergio Perez - 151 points
  3. Charles Leclerc - 145 points
  4. Carlos Sainz - 133 points
  5. George Russell - 116 points
  6. Lewis Hamilton - 94 points
  7. Lando Norris - 58 points
  8. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points
  9. Esteban Ocon - 42 points
  10. Fernando Alonso - 28 points
  11. Kevin Magnussen - 18 points
  12. Pierre Gasly - 16 points
  13. Sebastian Vettel -15 points
  14. Daniel Ricciardo - 15 points
  15. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points
  16. Guanyu Zhou - 5 points
  17. Mick Schumacher - 4 points
  18. Alex Albon - 3 points
  19. Lance Stroll - 3 points
  20. Nicholas Latifi - 0 points
  21. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points

Constructors’ championship

  1. Red Bull Racing - 340 points
  2. Ferrari - 278 points
  3. Mercedes - 210 points
  4. McLaren - 73 points
  5. Alpine - 70 points
  6. Alfa Romeo - 51 points
  7. Alphatauri - 27 points
  8. Haas - 22 points
  9. Aston Martin - 18 points
  10. Williams - 3 points

