F1 grid: Starting positions for Hungarian Grand Prix

Formula One returns to a fan-favourite track this weekend as the Hungaroring Circuit in Budapest hosts the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton claimed his first victory in 31 months last time out at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, holding off a late charge from Max Verstappen for a famous ninth win at his home race.

Nonetheless, Verstappen has an 84-point lead in the F1 world championship at the halfway stage of the season, with Lando Norris in second as he targets another win following a handful of near-misses in recent weeks.

Mercedes, meanwhile, are eyeing a third consecutive victory this weekend after George Russell’s win in Austria, while Ferrari are looking to return to form following a torrid triple-header in which Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz struggled for pace. Verstappen won last year’s race in Budapest by a comfortable margin.

See below for all the key information ahead of this weekend’s race:

What is the starting grid?

1) Lando Norris

2) Oscar Piastri

3) Max Verstappen

4) Carlos Sainz

5) Lewis Hamilton

6) Charles Leclerc

7) Fernando Alonso

8) Lance Stroll

9) Daniel Ricciardo

10) Yuki Tsunoda

11) Nico Hulkenberg

12) Valtteri Bottas

13) Alex Albon

14) Logan Sargeant

15) Kevin Magnussen

16) Sergio Perez

17) George Russell

18) Zhou Guanyu

19) Esteban Ocon

Pit lane) Pierre Gasly*

*Gasly, who qualified P20, starts in the pit lane after taking a new battery

When is the Hungarian Grand Prix?

Sunday 21 July

Race: 2pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Hungarian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 12:30pm (BST).

You can watch highlights on free-to-air Channel 4 at 6:30pm (BST) on Saturday evening for qualifying and Sunday evening for the race.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Budapest on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.

The Hungaroring Circuit hosts the action in Budapest this weekend ( Getty Images )

What is the 2024 F1 calendar?

ROUND 13 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 19-21 July

ROUND 14 - BELGIUM

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 26-28 July

ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 23-25 August

ROUND 16 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 30 August - 1 September

ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 13-15 September

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 20-22 September

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint race)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 18-20 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December

Driver Standings

1. Max Verstappen - 255 points

2. Lando Norris - 171 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 150 points

4. Carlos Sainz - 146 points

5. Oscar Piastri - 124 points

6. Sergio Perez - 118 points

7. George Russell - 111 points

8. Lewis Hamilton - 110 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 45 points

10. Lance Stroll - 23 points

11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points

12. Yuki Tsunoda - 20 points

13. Daniel Ricciardo - 11 points

14. Oliver Bearman - 6 points

15. Pierre Gasly - 6 points

16. Kevin Magnussen - 5 points

17. Alex Albon - 4 points

18. Esteban Ocon - 3 points

19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

21. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship

1. Red Bull - 373 points

2. Ferrari - 302 points

3. McLaren - 295 points

4. Mercedes - 221 points

5. Aston Martin - 68 points

6. RB - 31 points

7. Haas - 27 points

8. Alpine - 9 points

9. Williams - 4 points

10. Sauber - 0 points