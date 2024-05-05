The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
F1 grid: Starting positions for Miami Grand Prix
F1 returns to Miami this weekend for round six of the 2024 season and the second sprint weekend of the year
Formula 1 returns to the United States this weekend as the street circuit around the Hard Rock Stadium hosts the Miami Grand Prix for the third time - and the second of six sprint weekends in 2024.
Max Verstappen was in dominant form last time out in China, winning both the sprint race and grand prix in Shanghai, and leads the world championship despite the current unrest at Red Bull which has led to Adrian Newey’s shock departure from the team this week, with Ferrari favourites to sign the star designer.
Sergio Perez is 25 points behind his team-mate in the standings, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz next-best on the list. Lando Norris finished second in Shanghai as he continues to target a first win in F1, while Lewis Hamilton will be striving for more following his worst ever start to a season.
Miami was selected as one of six venues to host a sprint weekend by F1 this year. Verstappen has won the first two editions of the race, which first appeared on the calendar in 2022, and put his Red Bull on pole for the race on Saturday after also winning the sprint race.
See below for all the key information ahead of this weekend’s race:
What is the starting grid for the Miami Grand Prix?
1. Max Verstappen
2. Charles Leclerc
3. Carlos Sainz
4. Sergio Perez
5. Lando Norris
6. Oscar Piastri
7. George Russell
8. Lewis Hamilton
9. Nico Hulkenberg
10. Yuki Tsunoda
11. Lance Stroll
12. Pierre Gasly
13. Esteban Ocon
14. Alex Albon
15. Fernando Alonso
16. Lance Stroll
17. Logan Sargeant
18. Kevin Magnussen
19. Zhou Guanyu
20. Daniel Ricciardo*
*Ricciardo has a three-place grid penalty carrying over from the last race in China
When is the Miami Grand Prix?
(All times BST)
Sunday 5 May
- Race: 9pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Miami Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 7:30pm (BST).
Highlights of qualifying in the UK will be aired on free-to-air Channel 4 at 1:15am (BST) on Sunday morning; the race highlights are at 1:30am (BST) on Monday.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Miami on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Miami Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.
What is the 2024 F1 calendar?
ROUND 6 - MIAMI (sprint race)
Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 3-5 May
ROUND 7 - EMILIA ROMAGNA
Imola Circuit - 17-19 May
ROUND 8 - MONACO
Circuit de Monaco - 24-26 May
ROUND 9 - CANADA
Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 7-9 June
ROUND 10 - SPAIN
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 21-23 June
ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA (sprint race)
Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 28-30 June
ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN
Silverstone Circuit - 5-7 July
ROUND 13 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest - 19-21 July
ROUND 14 - BELGIUM
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 26-28 July
ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 23-25 August
ROUND 16 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 30 August - 1 September
ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN
Baku City Circuit - 13-15 September
ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 20-22 September
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint race)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 18-20 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December
Driver Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 118 points
2. Sergio Perez - 91 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 83 points
4. Carlos Sainz - 73 points
5. Lando Norris - 58 points
6. Oscar Piastri - 41 points
7. George Russell - 33 points
8. Fernando Alonso - 31 points
9. Lewis Hamilton - 19 points
10. Lance Stroll - 9 points
11. Yuki Tsunoda - 8 points
12. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
13. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
14. Daniel Ricciardo - 5 points
15. Kevin Magnussen - 1 point
16. Alex Albon - 0 points
17. Esteban Ocon - 0 points
18. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
19. Pierre Gasly - 0 points
20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship after sprint race
1. Red Bull - 209 points
2. Ferrari - 162 points
3. McLaren - 99 points
4. Mercedes - 52 points
5. Aston Martin - 40 points
6. RB - 13 points
7. Haas - 7 points
8. Williams - 0 points
9. Alpine - 0 points
10. Sauber - 0 points
