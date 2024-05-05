F1 grid: Starting positions for Miami Grand Prix

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Formula 1 returns to the United States this weekend as the street circuit around the Hard Rock Stadium hosts the Miami Grand Prix for the third time - and the second of six sprint weekends in 2024.

Max Verstappen was in dominant form last time out in China, winning both the sprint race and grand prix in Shanghai, and leads the world championship despite the current unrest at Red Bull which has led to Adrian Newey’s shock departure from the team this week, with Ferrari favourites to sign the star designer.

Sergio Perez is 25 points behind his team-mate in the standings, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz next-best on the list. Lando Norris finished second in Shanghai as he continues to target a first win in F1, while Lewis Hamilton will be striving for more following his worst ever start to a season.

Miami was selected as one of six venues to host a sprint weekend by F1 this year. Verstappen has won the first two editions of the race, which first appeared on the calendar in 2022, and put his Red Bull on pole for the race on Saturday after also winning the sprint race.

See below for all the key information ahead of this weekend’s race:

What is the starting grid for the Miami Grand Prix?

1. Max Verstappen

2. Charles Leclerc

3. Carlos Sainz

4. Sergio Perez

5. Lando Norris

6. Oscar Piastri

7. George Russell

8. Lewis Hamilton

9. Nico Hulkenberg

10. Yuki Tsunoda

11. Lance Stroll

12. Pierre Gasly

13. Esteban Ocon

14. Alex Albon

15. Fernando Alonso

17. Logan Sargeant

18. Kevin Magnussen

19. Zhou Guanyu

20. Daniel Ricciardo*

*Ricciardo has a three-place grid penalty carrying over from the last race in China

When is the Miami Grand Prix?

(All times BST)

Sunday 5 May

Race: 9pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Miami Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 7:30pm (BST).

Highlights of qualifying in the UK will be aired on free-to-air Channel 4 at 1:15am (BST) on Sunday morning; the race highlights are at 1:30am (BST) on Monday.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Miami on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Miami Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.

F1 returns to the USA for the third edition of the Miami Grand Prix ( Getty Images )

What is the 2024 F1 calendar?

ROUND 6 - MIAMI (sprint race)

Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 3-5 May

ROUND 7 - EMILIA ROMAGNA

Imola Circuit - 17-19 May

ROUND 8 - MONACO

Circuit de Monaco - 24-26 May

ROUND 9 - CANADA

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 7-9 June

ROUND 10 - SPAIN

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 21-23 June

ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA (sprint race)

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 28-30 June

ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 5-7 July

ROUND 13 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 19-21 July

ROUND 14 - BELGIUM

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 26-28 July

ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 23-25 August

ROUND 16 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 30 August - 1 September

ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 13-15 September

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 20-22 September

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint race)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 18-20 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December

Driver Standings

1. Max Verstappen - 118 points

2. Sergio Perez - 91 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 83 points

4. Carlos Sainz - 73 points

5. Lando Norris - 58 points

6. Oscar Piastri - 41 points

7. George Russell - 33 points

8. Fernando Alonso - 31 points

9. Lewis Hamilton - 19 points

10. Lance Stroll - 9 points

11. Yuki Tsunoda - 8 points

12. Oliver Bearman - 6 points

13. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points

14. Daniel Ricciardo - 5 points

15. Kevin Magnussen - 1 point

16. Alex Albon - 0 points

17. Esteban Ocon - 0 points

18. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

19. Pierre Gasly - 0 points

20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship after sprint race

1. Red Bull - 209 points

2. Ferrari - 162 points

3. McLaren - 99 points

4. Mercedes - 52 points

5. Aston Martin - 40 points

6. RB - 13 points

7. Haas - 7 points

8. Williams - 0 points

9. Alpine - 0 points

10. Sauber - 0 points