F1 grid: Starting positions for US Grand Prix
Formula 1 heads back to a fan favourite on the calendar – the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas
F1 returns to the Circuit of the Americas this weekend for the US Grand Prix – and the fifth sprint weekend of the season.
Max Verstappen sealed the 2023 world title last time out in Qatar and also claimed his 14th grand prix victory of the season. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri was driver of the weekend, however, winning the sprint race and coming second in the grand prix on Sunday.
Lewis Hamilton had a weekend to forget, crashing into Mercedes team-mate George Russell, while the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were among the chasing pack. Lando Norris finished third to secure a double podium for McLaren.
Verstappen won a thrilling race at COTA last year, edging out Lewis Hamilton who has still not won a race since the 2021 season. Hamilton is, however, a five-time winner at the circuit.
Here is everything you need to know.
What is the race schedule?
(All times BST)
Sunday 22 October
- Race: 8pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule from Austin will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and in the UK and Ireland. Sky’s coverage of the race on Sunday starts at 6:30pm (BST).
The weekend’s action will be broadcast on ESPN in the United States.
Free-to-air highlights in the UK will be aired on Channel 4; for the sprint at 8am (BST) on Sunday morning and the grand prix first thing on Monday morning at 12:30am (BST).
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in the US on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
What is the grid for the United States Grand Prix?
1) Charles Leclerc
2) Lando Norris
3) Lewis Hamilton
4) Carlos Sainz
5) George Russell
6) Max Verstappen
7) Pierre Gasly
8) Esteban Ocon
9) Sergio Perez
10) Oscar Piastri
11) Yuki Tsunoda
12) Zhou Guanyu
13) Valtteri Bottas
14) Kevin Magnussen
15) Daniel RIcciardo
16) Nico Hulkenberg
17) Fernando Alonso
18) Alex Albon
19) Lance Stroll
20) Logan Sargeant
Driver Standings
1) Max Verstappen - 441 points
2) Sergio Perez - 228 points
3) Lewis Hamilton - 201 points
4) Fernando Alonso - 183 points
5) Carlos Sainz - 156 points
6) Charles Leclerc - 151 points
7) Lando Norris - 141 points
8) George Russell - 133 points
9) Oscar Piastri - 83 points
10) Pierre Gasly - 48 points
11) Lance Stroll - 47 points
12) Esteban Ocon - 44 points
13) Alex Albon - 23 points
14) Valtteri Bottas - 10 points
15) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points
16) Zhou Guanyu - 6 points
17) Yuki Tsunoda - 3 points
18) Kevin Magnussen - 3 points
19) Liam Lawson - 2 points
20) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
22) Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship
1) Red Bull - 669 points
2) Mercedes - 334 points
3) Ferrari - 307 points
4) Aston Martin - 230 points
5) McLaren - 224 points
6) Alpine - 92 points
7) Williams - 23 points
8) Alfa Romeo - 16 points
9) Haas - 12 points
10) AlphaTauri - 5 points
What is the 2023 F1 calendar?
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 20-22 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 27-29 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 3-5 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November
ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November
