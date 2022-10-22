Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

F1 grid today: Starting positions for US Grand Prix

Everything you need to know as F1 returns to the Circuit of the Americas for the United States Grand Prix

Sports Staff
Sunday 23 October 2022 00:49
Comments
Red Bull guilty of 'minor' Formula One financial rules breach

Max Verstappen has already wrapped up his second world title but Red Bull can claim their first Constructors’ Championship in nine years as F1 returns to the Circuit of the Americas for this weekend’s US Grand Prix.

Red Bull - who currently have a 165-point lead to Ferrari in second - need to leave Austin, Texas with a lead of at least 147 points to be crowned champions, giving Christian Horner’s team a good chance to seal the double triumph on Sunday.

However, the big talking point in the paddock is Red Bull’s “minor overspend” breach of the 2021 budget cap - with other teams calling for action and the FIA yet to hand out a penalty.

Lewis Hamilton, a five-time winner at COTA and runner-up last year, is still looking for his first victory in 2022 while Sergio Perez has a one-point lead to Charles Leclerc in the battle to finish second.

Here is everything you need to know.

Recommended

What is the race schedule?

(Time in BST)

Sunday 23 October

  • Race: 8pm

Charles Leclerc has a 10-place grid drop for the United States GP

(Getty Images)

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event. Highlights will be aired on Channel 4 at 12:30am on Monday morning.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the starting grid?

1. Carlos Sainz

2. Max Verstappen

3. Lewis Hamilton

4. George Russell

5. Lance Stroll

6. Lando Norris

7. Valtteri Bottas

8. Alex Albon

9. Sergio Perez*

10. Sebastian Vettel

11. Pierre Gasly

12. Charles Leclerc*

13. Yuki Tsunoda

14. Fernando Alonso*

15. Kevin Magnussen

16. Daniel Ricciardo

17. Esteban Ocon

18. Mick Schumacher

19. Zhou Guanyu*

20. Nicholas Latifi

*denotes grid-place penalty

Current driver standings

1. Max Verstappen (C) - 366 points

2. Sergio Perez - 253 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 252 points

4. George Russell - 207 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 202 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 180 points

7. Lando Norris - 101 points

8. Esteban Ocon - 78 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 65 points

10. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points

11. Sebastian Vettel - 32 points

12. Daniel Ricciardo -29 points

13. Pierre Gasly - 23 points

14. Kevin Magnussen - 22 points

15. Lance Stroll - 13 points

16. Mick Schumacher - 12 points

17. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points

18. Guanyu Zhou - 6 points

19. Alex Albon - 4 points

20. Nicholas Latifi - 2 points

Recommended

21. Nyck de Vries - 2 points

22. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in