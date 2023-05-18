F1 Grand Prix – live: Lewis Hamilton reacts after Imola race cancelled
Emilia Romagna has been thrown into chaos by the adverse weather and flooding in northern Italy
Lewis Hamilton said the right decision has been taken to cancel this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix amid severe flooding in the region.
Formula One boss Stefano Domenicali took the decision to call off the sixth round of the season in northern Italy following an emergency meeting with local authorities and race officials on Wednesday.
“Hoping everyone in Emilia Romagna is able to stay safe and look out for each other right now,” said Hamilton, who was deeply critical of F1’s decision to travel to Melbourne amid the outbreak of the global pandemic three years ago.
“Thoughts are with those affected by this tragedy and the amazing emergency services working on the ground. We were getting ramped up for the weekend and excited to get going but this is definitely the right decision. We wish we could be racing. But I know we all understand that safety comes first. I can’t wait to see you all at the next race.”
Five dead and thousands evacuated as Italy hit by devastating floods
At least five people have died and thousands have been evacuated after northern Italy was hit by devastating floods overnight, officials have confirmed.
Authorities also warned that the rainfall is “not over” and urged people to get to higher ground amid fears that rain-swollen rivers would again burst their banks.
The Emilia-Romagna region of the southern European country was hit particularly hard, forcing the evacuation of 24 towns after 14 rivers burst their banks.
Oliver Pritchard-Jones reports:
Officials warned that the rainfall was ‘not over’ as people were advised to seek refuge on higher ground
Watch: Flooding near Imola prompts cancellation of Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Flood water outside Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Wednesday, 17 May, has prompted the cancellation of the F1 race this weekend.
Earlier in the day, teams and personnel preparing for the weekend’s race were told to evacuate the track due to the extreme weather conditions.
Italian authorities have placed the Emilia Romagna region under a red warning due heavy rain and rising levels of the Santerno river.
In a statement, F1 said: “The decision has been taken because it is not possible to safely hold the event.”
Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes are the biggest losers from Imola cancellation
Comment by Kieran Jackson
They’ve been talking about it for weeks. In fact since the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix at the beginning of March, Mercedes have pinpointed this weekend in Imola as a new beginning not only this season, but in this new phase of ground-effect regulations first brought in last year.
Toto Wolff has made no secret of F1’s return to traditional European circuits as marking a line in the sand for his team’s prospects in 2023, with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell waiting eagerly in the cockpit to see how far they can reduce the hefty gap – 128 points in the constructors’ standings – to Red Bull out in front.
News on Wednesday then of the cancellation of this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix comes as a bitter blow to their development plans. In the wider scheme of things, though, Mercedes’ fortunes are very much not a priority.
F1 schedule this weekend
The sixth race weekend of the 2023 season, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, was due to take place from Friday 19 May - Sunday 21 May before its cancellation today.
The schedule was as follows: first practice at 12:30pm (BST) with FP2 at 4pm.
On Saturday, third practice at 11:30am before qualifying at 3pm (BST).
The race on Sunday had a start time of 2pm (BST).
Where is Emilia Romagna in Italy?
Emilia Romagna is one of the 20 administrative regions of Italy, situated in the north of the country.
Its capital is Bologna and it has an area of 8,666 sq mi, and about 4.4 million inhabitants.
It consists of nine provinces and nearly half of the region (48%) consists of plains while 27% is hilly and 25% mountainous.
Italian authorities had issued flood and landslide warnings as the rising level of water in the Santerno river, which runs close to the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, threatened the circuit.
Full Formula 1 statement after Grand Prix in Imola cancelled due to flooding
“The Formula 1 community wants to sends its thoughts to the people and communities affected by the recent evcents in the Emilia-Romagna region. We also want to pay tribute to the work of the emergency services who are doing everything they can to help those in need.
“Following discussions between Formula 1, the president of the FIA, the competent authorities including the relevant minsisters, the president of the Automobile Club of Italy, the president of Emilia-Romagna region, the mayor of the city and the promoter, the decision has been taken not to proceed with the Grand Prix weekend in Imola.
“The decision has been taken because it is not possible to safely hold the event for our fans, the teams and our personnel and it is the right and responsible thing to do given the situation faced by the towns and cities in the region. It would not be right to put further pressure on hte local authorities and emergency services at this difficult time.”
