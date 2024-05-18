F1 Imola GP 2024 LIVE: Qualifying updates, times, schedule and results ahead of FP3
Charles Leclerc looks to build on Ferrari’s quick pace ahead of qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Formula 1 returns to Europe for the first time this season as the iconic Imola circuit hosts the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend.
Lando Norris claimed a stunning win – his first in F1 – last time out in Miami, beating Max Verstappen after a perfectly timed safety car and securing McLaren’s first win since September 2021.
Nonetheless, Verstappen still has a healthy 33-point lead in the drivers’ championship to Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in third following another podium in Miami.
There’s work to do for Lewis Hamilton, though, who is enduring his worst-ever start to an F1 season, currently languishing down in ninth. Last year’s race at Imola was cancelled due to heavy flooding in the region, while Verstappen triumphed in 2022 and 2021.
Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen et al arrive at Imola!
Lewis Hamilton would like to see teenager Kimi Antonelli replace him at Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton has called on Mercedes boss Toto Wolff to replace him with 17-year-old Kimi Antonelli.
Seven-time world champion Hamilton will leave a vacant seat at the Silver Arrows when he joins Ferrari in 2025.
Wolff has flirted with Max Verstappen while Carlos Sainz – making way for Hamilton at Ferrari – is also a contender for the seat.
“Carlos is a great driver so wherever he goes he would be a positive for any team,” said Hamilton ahead of this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola.
“I have no idea what Toto’s plans are, but for me, if it was my job and my role, I would take on a youngster, and I would take on Kimi.”
Antonelli, who turns 18 in August, has recently tested Mercedes machinery in Austria and Imola.
Constructors’ standings ahead of this weekend:
1. Red Bull - 239 points
2. Ferrari - 187 points
3. McLaren - 124 points
4. Mercedes - 64 points
5. Aston Martin - 42 points
6. RB - 19 points
7. Haas - 7 points
8. Alpine - 1 point
9. Williams - 0 points
10. Sauber - 0 points
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix preview: The key steps for Lando Norris to become a genuine F1 title contender
Beaming in the novelty and adulation of his first victory in Formula 1, Lando Norris was not going to miss a beat in celebrating over the past fortnight. Partying with American sports stars, check. Two rounds of golf at Augusta National, check. Appearances on This Morning and Radio 1, check.
But, ultimately, you’re only as good as your last race. And now the fast-paced, hard-nosed world of F1 has moved on from Miami.
So to this weekend and the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, named after the Italian region where the famous Imola circuit is situated, 28 miles east of Bologna, and hosts a year on from the event’s cancellation due to heavy flooding. A track where Norris has gone well in the past – podiums in 2021 and 2022 – is a near-ideal follow-up from the highest of Florida highs, as F1 heads to Europe for the first time in 2024.
Full piece below:
Driver Standings ahead of the action this weekend:
1. Max Verstappen - 136 points
2. Sergio Perez - 103 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 98 points
4. Lando Norris - 83 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 83 points
6. Oscar Piastri - 41 points
7. George Russell - 37 points
8. Fernando Alonso - 33 points
9. Lewis Hamilton - 27 points
10. Yuki Tsunoda -14 points
11. Lance Stroll - 9 points
12. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
13. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
14. Daniel Ricciardo - 5 points
15. Esteban Ocon - 1 point
16. Kevin Magnussen - 1 point
17. Alex Albon - 0 points
18. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
19. Pierre Gasly - 0 points
20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
F1 start time at Imola this weekend:
(All times BST)
Saturday 18 May
- Free practice 3: 11:30am
- Qualifying: 3pm
Sunday 19 May
- Race: 2pm
F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix!
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of third practice and qualifying at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix!
It was a tough day for Max Verstappen and Red Bull on Friday, with pace and car control lacking, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was the quickest man in both practice sessions in front of the home tifosi crowd.
So, could we have a first non-Verstappen pole-sitter this season in qualifying later? Stay right here for all the build-up and updates!
See you tomorrow!
Thanks for following our coverage of Friday practice at Imola on a day dominated by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc!
Join us again tomorrow for qualifying. Until then, good night!
Max Verstappen fumes at Lewis Hamilton after obstruction: ‘My god!’
A furious Max Verstappen deliberately drove in front of Lewis Hamilton as the one-time rivals clashed in practice for Sunday’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
Verstappen, who was aggrieved that Hamilton had obstructed him on a flying lap, launched his Red Bull into the Mercedes driver’s path here in Imola.
Although Verstappen made sure to avoid making any contact with Hamilton’s machine, the championship leader slowed down to make his feelings clear by taking his left hand off the steering wheel and gesticulating in Hamilton’s direction.
Full piece below:
Top-10 in FP2:
1. Charles Leclerc - 1:15:906
2. Oscar Piastri (+0.192)
3. Yuki Tsunoda (+0.380)
4. Lewis Hamilton (+0.391)
5. George Russell (+0.405)
6. Carlos Sainz (+0.517)
7. Max Verstappen (+0.541)
8. Sergio Perez (+0.646)
9. Nico Hulkenberg (+0.920)
10. Fernando Alonso (+0.932)
