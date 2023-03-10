Jenson Button to make NASCAR debut alongside Kimi Raikkonen

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jenson Button is entering the world of NASCAR, joining the likes of Kimi Raikkonen in the American motor racing series.

Button, the 2009 Formula 1 world champion, retired from F1 at the end of 2017 but has kept his toes in competitive motorsport, competing in Super GT, Extreme E and Rallycross.

The 43-year-old is also competing at the 100th anniversary of Le Mans in June – yet has added three NASCAR meets to his schedule, starting with the Circuit of the Americas later in March.

Button will also race in Chicago in July and Indianapolis in August, driving for Rick Ware Racing in partnership with the Stewart Haas Racing outfit.

Raikkonen, the 2007 F1 world champion, will also drive at COTA for Trackhouse Racing in what will be his second venture into NASCAR.

“Two F1 world champions in a NASCAR race. Who would have ever predicted that?” Button told The Associated Press.

“A lot of people think I’m crazy for doing this because it’s so different, but that’s why I love the challenge of it.

“For me it’s not about how quick the car is, it’s about how close the racing can be. In the Cup Series, the racing is awesome.

Jenson Button is entering the world of NASCAR later this month (Getty Images)

“It’s definitely going to be a shock to the system, but a toe in the water so to speak, and hopefully help me be more competitive the next time I do it.”

Raikkonen, who retired from F1 at the end of the 2021 season, added: “I had a fantastic time in NASCAR. There was a lot to learn in a very short amount of time but everyone was very helpful, the competition was a big challenge.

“This time I get to race on a track I am familiar with so there won’t be as steep of a learning curve. I want to have fun but also do as well as we can.”

Button and Raikkonen will be in action at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas – home to F1’s United States Grand Prix – on Sunday 26 March.