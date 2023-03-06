Jeremy Clarkson explains why F1 is better than ever after attending Bahrain GP

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jeremy Clarkson detailed why he believes Formula 1 is better than ever with a surprise appearance on Martin Brundle’s grid walk at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Clarkson, the former Top Gear presenter who is now host of The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm on Prime Video, was in Bahrain as a guest of Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the crown prince of Bahrain.

In his role at Top Gear, he interviewed numerous F1 drivers including Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.

And Clarkson, who caused controversy at the end of last year for his comments about Meghan Markle, was on the grid before the start of the first race of the 2023 season and was briefly interviewed by Brundle for Sky Sports, explaining in his view why the sport is more attractive now more than ever.

“It’s the first Formula 1 race I’ve been to for years,” Clarkson, 62, said.

“It’s just so fantastic to be back. I adore Formula 1. It was infuriating for years and years and now it’s back, because they can follow one another and the aerodynamics are so much better.

“My daughter is now a really big fan so I can talk to her about it. I can’t believe how big [the cars] have got! I’m just fizzing with excitement over it all.”

Jeremy Clarkson appeared on Martin Brundle’s grid walk at the Bahrain Grand Prix (Sky Sports F1)

Brundle then queried who Clarkson was supporting and although his loyalties were split, he did correctly predict that Max Verstappen would win the race.

The reigning world champion cruised to victory in Bahrain, leading home a Red Bull one-two with team-mate Sergio Perez coming second, while Fernando Alonso finished on the podium for Aston Martin.

“It’s not like football, you don’t have a team,” Clarkson added. “I like Alfa Romeos, always have done. Alpine are my local team in Chipping Norton so I root for them a little bit.

“I’m friends with a bunch of people at Red Bull and I’m here with Salman. I don’t know. But Max [Verstappen] is going to win the race. Who will be second? That is the question.”

The next F1 race of the season takes place in two weeks’ time in Jeddah - the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (17-19 March).