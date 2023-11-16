✕ Close Lewis Hamilton speaks ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

F1 heads to the US again for the highly-anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix on the world-famous strip and the penultimate race of the 2023 season.

Max Verstappen won his 17th grand prix of a sensational season last time out in Brazil, with Lando Norris claiming second place once again and Fernando Alonso clinching third spot ahead of Sergio Perez after a tremendous late battle in Interlagos.

Mercedes endured a torrid weekend to forget in Sao Paulo, while Charles Leclerc was forced to retire before the race even began due to a mechanical issue with his Ferrari car.

F1 now returns to Vegas for the first time in 41 years for a 50-lap race around the picturesque 3.8 mile, 17-turn circuit. The race has a 10-year contract and will take place under the lights on Saturday night in Sin City. There will also be a unique opening ceremony tonight.

Follow live updates from the Las Vegas Grand Prix with The Independent