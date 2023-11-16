F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix LIVE: Opening ceremony updates and news from Sin City
Follow live updates from the lavish opening ceremony at the paddock of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit
F1 heads to the US again for the highly-anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix on the world-famous strip and the penultimate race of the 2023 season.
Max Verstappen won his 17th grand prix of a sensational season last time out in Brazil, with Lando Norris claiming second place once again and Fernando Alonso clinching third spot ahead of Sergio Perez after a tremendous late battle in Interlagos.
Mercedes endured a torrid weekend to forget in Sao Paulo, while Charles Leclerc was forced to retire before the race even began due to a mechanical issue with his Ferrari car.
F1 now returns to Vegas for the first time in 41 years for a 50-lap race around the picturesque 3.8 mile, 17-turn circuit. The race has a 10-year contract and will take place under the lights on Saturday night in Sin City. There will also be a unique opening ceremony tonight.
Follow live updates from the Las Vegas Grand Prix with The Independent
Lewis Hamilton makes F1 ‘circus’ plea after backlash from Las Vegas locals
Lewis Hamilton insists locals living in Las Vegas “can’t be negatively affected” by Formula 1’s arrival in the city this week – and the sport should not turn into a “circus.”
F1 holds its first grand prix in Vegas for more than 40 years this weekend, with a brand new street circuit which sees cars speed down the world-famous strip at over 200mph.
But there has been a backlash among some locals due to the disruption caused by the construction of the track, including a $500m pit building facility.
Tourists and taxi drivers have voiced their annoyance following traffic delays throughout the city as a result of road closures – and seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton believes the sport must stay “respectful” to locals.
Full piece below:
Lewis Hamilton makes F1 ‘circus’ plea after backlash from Las Vegas locals
The seven-time world champion was speaking ahead of this weekend’s inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix
What is the race schedule?
The next race weekend of the 2023 season, the Las Vegas Grand Prix, takes place from Friday 17 November - Sunday 19 November in the UK as F1 returns to Vegas.
The schedule is as follows: first practice takes place at 4:30am (GMT) on Friday with second practice at 8am.
On Saturday, the third practice session is at 4:30am before qualifying at 8am (GMT) - that’s midnight local time on Friday night.
The race on Sunday morning has a start time of 6am (GMT), which is 10pm on Saturday night in Vegas.
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix opening ceremony!
F1 heads to the US again for the highly-anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix on the world-famous strip and the penultimate race of the 2023 season.
Max Verstappen won his 17th grand prix of a sensational season last time out in Brazil, with Lando Norris claiming second place once again and Fernando Alonso clinching third spot ahead of Sergio Perez after a tremendous late battle in Interlagos.
Mercedes endured a torrid weekend to forget in Sao Paulo, while Charles Leclerc was forced to retire before the race even began due to a mechanical issue with his Ferrari car.
F1 now returns to Vegas for the first time in 41 years for a 50-lap race around the picturesque 3.8 mile, 17-turn circuit. The race has a 10-year contract and will take place under the lights on Saturday night in Sin City. There will also be a unique opening ceremony tonight.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies