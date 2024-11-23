F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: Qualifying updates, stream and times after Franco Colapinto crashes
F1 live updates from Las Vegas on a weekend where Max Verstappen could claim the drivers’ world title
F1 next heads to the famous Sin City strip for the second edition of the Las Vegas Grand Prix and round 22 of the 2024 season.
Max Verstappen is on the cusp of a fourth successive world championship after his masterful drive in the wet at the last race in Brazil. With a 62-point advantage over Lando Norris with three races remaining, the Dutchman can clinch the title in Vegas if he finishes above the McLaren driver.
Lewis Hamilton will be eyeing a strong showing after a weekend to forget in Sao Paulo, as his time as a Mercedes driver nears its end before his 2025 move to Ferrari.
Verstappen won last year’s inaugural race in Vegas, when Charles Leclerc claimed second place on the last lap with an overtake on Sergio Perez.
Follow live updates from the Las Vegas Grand Prix:
F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: Colapinto crash
The medical car was automatically deployed with Colapinto’s crash over 25G.
He looks OK and is out of the car all fine, but he must be despondent given he’s chasing a seat at Red Bull for next year! Could that make a difference?
Anyhow, the Williams team have some work to do overnight I’m afraid!
F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: Colapinto crashes!
Franco Colapinto’s Williams is smashed up! He’s in the wall!
Another accident for Williams, what a nightmare!
He clipped the wall at turn 15 and went in very heavy into the wall!
Bottom-five and out in Q2 (11-15): Ocon, Magnussen, Zhou, Colapinto, Lawson
Norris squeezes through in P9. Top-3: Hamilton, Sainz, Russell
F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: George Russell now quickest
All the frontrunners, you’d say, occupy the top-seven at the moment - though Lando Norris is far from safe in P7!
Top-3: Russell, Hamilton, Leclerc
Current bottom-five (11-15): Gasly, Colapinto, Ocon, Lawson, Zhou
3:00 to go. Will there be any shock eliminations in these closing minutes?
F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: Lewis Hamilton quickest early on
Hamilton tops the timesheet, with Piastri second and Verstappen third.
Current bottom-five (11-15): Ocon, Lawson, Zhou, Leclerc, Sainz
Ferrari drivers yet to set a time. 7:00 to go! Drivers still struggling for grip!
F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: Q2 underway!
Time for the second stage of qualifying then!
15 mins, the ten quickest drivers will progress to Q3!
Will we have any shocks?!
F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: Sergio Perez is out!
Perez has not made it!
Perez: “Unbelievable, it just doesn’t get any better.”
He misses out by seven-hundredths to RB’s Yuki Tsunoda!
Both Aston Martin cars out too!
Bottom-five (16-20) and out in Q1: Perez, Alonso, Albon, Bottas, Stroll
F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: Sergio Perez now in the bottom-five
Perez has some work to do here, he’s only 18th-quickest!
Current bottom-five (16-20): Bottas, Colapinto, Perez, Lawson, Stroll
And Stroll has made it out on track! It’s busy out there, with all 20 cars on track!
2:00 to go...
F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: George Russell goes fastest!
Top-3: Russell, Piastri, Sainz
All the big-hitters look safe, aside from Sergio Perez in P13!
Current bottom-five (16-20): Bottas, Ocon, Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Stroll
Stroll is still in the garage after his engine blew in FP3 - will we see the Aston Martin today?
4:00 to go...
F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: Oscar Piastri quickest early on
Piastri ahead of Norris and Hamilton in the top-three, but a lot of drivers simply focusing on getting their tyres warm at this stage!
10 minutes to go. And this track will evolve as more rubber gets laid down...
F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: Q1 underway!
Here we go then with qualifying in Vegas!
18 minutes where we will lose the slowest five drivers for the rest of qualifying.
This should be exciting!
