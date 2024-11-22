F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: Practice start time and schedule as Max Verstappen eyes 2024 title
F1 live updates from Las Vegas on a weekend where Max Verstappen could claim the drivers’ world title
F1 next heads to the famous Sin City strip for the second edition of the Las Vegas Grand Prix and round 22 of the 2024 season.
Max Verstappen is on the cusp of a fourth successive world championship after his masterful drive in the wet at the last race in Brazil. With a 62-point advantage over Lando Norris with three races remaining, the Dutchman can clinch the title in Vegas if he finishes above the McLaren driver.
Lewis Hamilton will be eyeing a strong showing after a weekend to forget in Sao Paulo, as his time as a Mercedes driver nears its end before his 2025 move to Ferrari.
Verstappen won last year’s inaugural race in Vegas, when Charles Leclerc claimed second place on the last lap with an overtake on Sergio Perez.
PREVIEW: Las Vegas GP returns – with key ingredient present after topsy-turvy F1 debut
As fans trudged away from their expensive acquired seats on night one of the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix, having seen just eight minutes of cars on track before “manhole gate”, one question sprung to mind: how could the sport come back for this?
Yet beyond all the fanfare which inevitably accompanied Formula One’s lavish return to Sin City last year, what actually saved the inaugural event was the Saturday night race itself. We had overtakes – 82 in fact, the most of any circuit during its debut grand prix – we had safety cars and we had last-lap drama. For a sport which veers too blatantly in the direction of spectacle at times, it was a refreshing nod to the drama the action on track can deliver.
Full preview below:
Las Vegas GP returns for second edition – with key ingredient present after F1 debut
F1’s newest race gives fans and broadcasters opportunities to go bigger and bolder in Sin City, as Kieran Jackson discovers, ahead of a weekend where Max Verstappen can claim his fourth world title
What are the start times this weekend in Las Vegas?
All times GMT
Friday 22 November
- Free practice 1: 2:30am
- Free practice 2: 6am
Saturday 23 November
- Free practice 3: 2:30am
- Qualifying: 6am
Sunday 24 November
- Race: 6am (10pm Nov 23, local time)
F1 Las Vegas GP: Practice!
