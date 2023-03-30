F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton reacts to Michael Masi presence at Australian GP

✕ Close Can Mercedes challenge Red Bull in new F1 season? | You Ask The Questions

Lewis Hamilton said he will not speak to Michael Masi – the sacked Formula One referee accused of costing him a record eighth world championship – because “there is nothing to say”.

Masi is back at an F1 paddock for the first time since his mishandling of the 2021 season decider in Abu Dhabi which provided Max Verstappen with the chance to beat Hamilton in a final-lap shootout and win the title. The deeply contentious race cost Masi his job as F1 race director. He left the FIA last summer before moving home to Australia and being appointed chairman of the V8 Supercars Commission.

The presence of Masi, 44, at this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix could evoke bad memories for Hamilton. The 38-year-old has not won a race since he lost to Verstappen in Abu Dhabi, and he has already ruled himself out of this season’s championship battle with his Mercedes machinery unable to compete against Verstappen’s superior Red Bull.

Elsewhere, Max Verstappen has revealed details about a virus he is yet to shake, George Russell spoke to the media in Melbourne and Oscar Piastri targets his first points finish at his home race in Australia.

