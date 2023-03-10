✕ Close Can Mercedes challenge Red Bull in new F1 season? | You Ask The Questions

Martin Brundle believes the situation at Mercedes is visibly tense after a disappointing start to the new Formula 1 season in Bahrain - and adds that the team will not persevere with this year’s car design in the same way as last year.

Having produced a car similar in design to 2022’s troubled challenger – with a unique “zero-pod” approach – Toto Wolff admitted that he is set to ditch this breed of car after seeing the roughly second-a-lap deficit to Red Bull in Sunday’s grand prix. Lewis Hamilton finished fifth in Bahrain, overtaken late on by Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, and the seven-time world champion later stated that the team “did not listen” to his concerns after he recommended changes following last year’s winless season.

“It seems to me that Mercedes went the wrong way in 2022 and refuse to turn around,” Brundle said in his Sky Sports column. “Even Lewis and Toto were openly expressing their disappointment at certain points of the weekend. It must be tense at the team right now, the quality is there, it just needs direction and oxygen to calm heads. They dogmatically turned the Mercedes into a late winning car last season but I don’t see or hear the appetite for another year like that.”

Elsewhere, Nico Rosberg has taken aim at the team, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has confirmed the start of engine talks with McLaren - and Jenson Button has entered the world of NASCAR alongside Kimi Raikkonen.

