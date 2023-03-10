F1 LIVE: Mercedes set to change strategy after just one race of new season
Follow all the reaction to the Bahrain Grand Prix where Max Verstappen won from pole, Fernando Alonso earned a podium and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admitted his team need to change their car philosophy already
Martin Brundle believes the situation at Mercedes is visibly tense after a disappointing start to the new Formula 1 season in Bahrain - and adds that the team will not persevere with this year’s car design in the same way as last year.
Having produced a car similar in design to 2022’s troubled challenger – with a unique “zero-pod” approach – Toto Wolff admitted that he is set to ditch this breed of car after seeing the roughly second-a-lap deficit to Red Bull in Sunday’s grand prix. Lewis Hamilton finished fifth in Bahrain, overtaken late on by Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, and the seven-time world champion later stated that the team “did not listen” to his concerns after he recommended changes following last year’s winless season.
“It seems to me that Mercedes went the wrong way in 2022 and refuse to turn around,” Brundle said in his Sky Sports column. “Even Lewis and Toto were openly expressing their disappointment at certain points of the weekend. It must be tense at the team right now, the quality is there, it just needs direction and oxygen to calm heads. They dogmatically turned the Mercedes into a late winning car last season but I don’t see or hear the appetite for another year like that.”
Elsewhere, Nico Rosberg has taken aim at the team, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has confirmed the start of engine talks with McLaren - and Jenson Button has entered the world of NASCAR alongside Kimi Raikkonen.
Follow the latest news in Formula 1 with The Independent
F1 news: Martin Brundle evaluates Mercedes’ tough start to the F1 season
Martin Brundle believes the situation at Mercedes is visibly tense after a disappointing start to the new Formula 1 season in Bahrain.
Having produced a car similar in design to 2022’s troubled challenger – with a unique “zero-pod” approach – Toto Wolff admitted that he is set to ditch this breed of car after seeing the roughly second-a-lap deficit to Red Bull in Sunday’s grand prix.
Lewis Hamilton finished fifth in Bahrain, overtaken late on by Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, and the seven-time world champion later stated that the team “did not listen” to his concerns after he recommended changes following last year’s winless season.
“It seems to me that Mercedes went the wrong way in 2022 and refuse to turn around,” Brundle said in his Sky Sports column.
“Even Lewis and Toto were openly expressing their disappointment at certain points of the weekend, and normally they only sing the praises of the teams at Brackley and Brixworth. It must be tense at the team right now, the quality is there, it just needs direction and oxygen to calm heads.”
‘It must be tense right now’: Brundle evaluates Mercedes’ tough start to the season
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were both downbeat after being way off the pace on Sunday in Bahrain
F1 news: Ferrari chief orders ‘full investigation’ into Charles Leclerc’s retirement at Bahrain Grand Prix
Frederic Vasseur, the new Ferrari F1 team team principal, has said a “full investigation” is required to determine what caused Charles Leclerc’s retirement at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
The Monegasque driver was forced out of the season opening race at the Sakhir Circuit in a disappointing start to the 2023 season for the Italian team.
Having been running third, Leclerc encountered an engine issue after 39 laps in an early blow to his hopes of mounting a serious title challenge. Vasseur, who replaced Mattia Binotto at the helm for Ferrari during the offseason, has now admitted that the issue came as a surprise.
The former Alfa Romeo chief clarified that it is not a problem with the team’s engine, but said that it was “a shame” for Leclerc’s season to start in such a manner.
“We never expected to have something like this because it’s the first time that we have had it,” Vasseur said to the Formula 1 website after the race in Bahrain.
“We haven’t faced the same issue at all during the six or seven thousand kilometres that we did with the engine last week, with the three teams [Ferrari, Alfa Romeo and Haas], and… with the dyno.”
Ferrari chief orders ‘full investigation’ into Charles Leclerc’s retirement
The cause of Leclerc’s retirement in Bahrain has not yet been discovered
F1 news: How Aston Martin eclipsed Mercedes and Ferrari after Fernando Alonso’s podium in Bahrain
Fernando Alonso provided the spark to Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix by finishing third on his Aston Martin debut.
The 41-year-old Spaniard fought his way past Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz in the closing stages to cap a brilliant drive, as Max Verstappenled home a Red Bull one-two at the front.
Lance Stroll also finished sixth - ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell - on a dream day for the Silverstone-based team.
Here, we take a look at how Aston Martin have made such an improvement in the off-season - and what they could achieve this year:
How Aston Martin eclipsed Mercedes and Ferrari after Fernando Alonso’s podium
The Silverstone-based team have spent big under the leadership of billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll
F1 news: Aston Martin move for Lewis Hamilton squashed
Sky F1 pundit Karun Chandhok was asked whether Lewis Hamilton could leave Mercedes for Aston Martin, given his contract with Mercedes expires at the end of the season.
“I don’t think that will happen,” he replied. “You’re going to tell Lawrence to sack his son. Good luck with that.”
His Sky colleague Simon Lazenby reckons Ferrari would be Hamilton’s No 1 choice, but added that a Mercedes departure is unlikely.
“Not to Aston, but how can you rule out a move to Ferrari if [Mercedes] stay like this?” he said. “He’s so desperate, so desperate for that eighth [title], that if Ferrari did manage to stay on the coattails and they were the nearest to Red Bull.
“He’s not put his pen to paper yet on his contract. He’s definitely waiting to see how this year’s car felt.”
“I think the great relationship with the team and Toto will endure. It’s just I don’t think you can ever rule out a move to Ferrari for racing drivers because it’s their dream and he’s said it before.”
F1 news: Lewis Hamilton’s one-word answer reveals intent over F1 future
Lewis Hamilton has confirmed he will remain in F1 until he has won an eighth world title.
The Mercedes driver took part in a lie detector test before the 2023 season-opener at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Tasked with answering a series of questions with Sky Sports presenter Simon Lazenby, Hamilton was pushed on whether he will stay in the sport until he has claimed another World Championship.
Lewis Hamilton’s one-word answer reveals intent over F1 future
The Briton’s contract with Mercedes expires at the end of 2023 with doubts over the seven-time champion’s long-term plans
F1 news: Can Mercedes even build a ‘Plan B’ car in time to salvage season?
Comment by Kieran Jackson
Never mind waiting for the first race of the Formula 1 season. A weekend of testing, three practice sessions and qualifying in Bahrain has told Toto Wolff everything he needed to know.
No sandbagging. No magic fix. No hiding. Mere hours into the 2023 campaign the Mercedes boss – once the unflappable executive titan of the sport – cut a despondent figure speaking to the press in the late hours on Saturday. Acknowledging that his team’s persistence, bordering on stubbornness, had been a mistake, he revealed a change of tack is already in the pipeline.
Speaking after George Russell and Lewis Hamilton qualified sixth and seventh respectively, the Austrian stated: “I don’t think that this package is going to be competitive eventually.
“We gave it our best go over the winter and now we all just need to regroup, sit down with the engineers, be totally non-dogmatic and ask what is the development direction we want to pursue in order to be able to win races.”
As sporting U-turns go, this is pretty seismic. Race weekend No 1 of 23: rip it up and start over.
Can Mercedes even build a ‘Plan B’ car in time to salvage season?
Toto Wolff insists Mercedes need to change their approach already after falling behind Aston Martin at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix – yet at what point could a ‘Plan B’ car realistically come to fruition?
F1 news: Lando Norris ‘will be thinking’ about move to Ferrari or Red Bull
McLaren’s Lando Norris may already be thinking about a move to Ferrari or Red Bull, Karun Chandhok believes. Norris came home last of the 17th finishers in Bahrain after pitting six times during the course of an issue-plagued race.
It represented a disappointing start to the season for the 23-year-old, tipped as a potential future world champion but yet to achieve a victory in the sport.
Sky Sports’ analyst Chandhok thinks that Norris could be looking at potential destinations that may give him a better chance of fulfilling his ambitions.
“I tell you who will be thinking about a move to Ferrari or Red Bull is young Lando Norris,” Chandhok said on the Sky Sports F1 Podcast.
“Looking at where they’re [McLaren] at, and we were talking before the season of McLaren locking him in and Zak [Brown] doing an amazing job of contracting him [Norris] in for that four-year period.
“I do wonder, and if they’re smart they would have created some sort of exit clauses. For example, McLaren don’t finish in the top four of the Constructors’ Championship two years in a row, is there an option for Lando to look elsewhere?
“Because outside of the traditional top three teams, you’ve got Fernando [Alonso] and Lando who are your top two drivers on the grid aren’t they? And the fact he [Norris] is fighting to even get a car into Q3, there’s got to be a bit of frustration there I would imagine.”
F1 news: What makes Drive to Survive star Guenther Steiner tick?
Exclusive interview by Kieran Jackson
When Netflix first premiered Drive to Survive in 2019, an attempt by Formula 1’s new owners Liberty to broaden the sport’s murky horizon, the onus was on your Hamiltons, your Vettels and your Verstappens to haul in that untapped audience. Like any serial drama, you need a protagonist. But there can only be one star of the show.
Little did people think it’d be Guenther Steiner.
“It’s all about the underdog story,” the 57-year-old tells The Independent, when asked why the Haas-centred episodes have the viewers at peak excitement upon the release of each show. A show, he is eager to add, he does not watch.
More below:
Guenther Steiner interview: What makes star of Drive to Survive tick?
The popular Haas team principal speaks to Kieran Jackson about his rise to fame, why he has no regrets about signing Nikita Mazepin and how he keeps his feet firmly planted on the ground
F1 news: Lance Stroll reveals photos of arms in casts before start of F1 season in remarkable recovery from bike crash
Lance Stroll has detailed his remarkable recovery from injury that saw the Aston Martin driver defy doctors’ predictions and start the Formula 1 season in Bahrain.
Stroll was a major doubt for the season-opener at the Sakhir Circuit after breaking both wrists in a bicycle accident in Spain ahead of preseason testing.
The extent of his issues had not been publicly disclosed, but the 24-year-old has now revealed that doctors feared he would miss a significant part of the season.
Any prospect of racing in Bahrain was described as a “faint possibility”, but Stroll made a speedy recovery to record a sixth-placed finish.
“On Saturday, February 18th I crashed on my bike while training in Spain,” Stroll outlined on social media.
Lance Stroll reveals photos of remarkable recovery to start F1 season
The Aston Martin driver managed to start in Bahrain despite suffering significant injuries in a bike crash
F1 news: Jenson Button to make NASCAR debut alongside Kimi Raikkonen
Jenson Button is entering the world of NASCAR, joining the likes of Kimi Raikkonen in the American motor racing series.
Button, the 2009 Formula 1 world champion, retired from F1 at the end of 2017 but has kept his toes in competitive motorsport, competing in Super GT, Extreme E and Rallycross.
The 43-year-old is also competing at the 100th anniversary of Le Mans in June – yet has added three NASCAR meets to his schedule, starting with the Circuit of the Americas later in March.
Button will also race in Chicago in July and Indianapolis in August, driving for Rick Ware Racing in partnership with the Stewart Haas Racing outfit.
Raikkonen, the 2007 F1 world champion, will also drive at COTA for Trackhouse Racing in what will be his second venture into NASCAR.
Jenson Button to make NASCAR debut alongside Kimi Raikkonen
Button, the 2009 Formula 1 world champion, will race at the Circuit of the Americas later this month
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies