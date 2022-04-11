F1 news LIVE: Australian Grand Prix reaction as Lewis Hamilton urges Mercedes to make improvements
Formula 1 latest news, rumours and updates plus all the reaction from Melbourne
Follow all the latest news and reaction from the world of F1 after Charles Leclerc extended his lead in the world championship with victory at the Australian Grand Prix.
The Ferrari driver already boasts a 4-point lead over Max Verstappen in the drivers’ standings after the reigning world champion was forced to retire during the race. Sergio Perez didn’t suffer from the same reliability issues and was able to finish in second, while George Russell took the final place on the podium ahead of Lewis Hamilton on what turned out to be a good weekend for Mercedes, despite their consistent lack of pace.
Hamilton, however, sent a clear message to his team that improvements were required urgently if he is to have any chance of challenging for an eighth world title this season. “There is performance to be gained and we need it now, not in two or three races,” he said. “It is about making sure we leave no stone unturned, that the hunger is there and we are maximising every moment. I will be chasing the people in the wind tunnel, the aerodynamic guys, and just looking at every single area.”
Follow all the latest F1 news and reaction to the Australian Grand Prix after a thrilling start to the 2022 Formula 1 season:
Christian Horner ‘understands’ Max Verstappen fury with Red Bull after retirement at Australian Grand Prix
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says he understands Max Verstappen’s frustration after the Dutchman was forced to retire from an F1 grand prix due to a mechanical failure for the second time in three races at the beginning of the 2022 season.
Verstappen was running a consistent second at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday morning befort stopping abruptly after the pit straight when he began to smell fluid leaking from his RB18. The Dutchman pulled over at the side of the road and was told to turn off the engine by race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, before a marshal took a fire extinguisher to his stricken RB18.
The loss of points combined with another victory for Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc means Verstappen has been cut adrift from the top of the championship by 46 points, sitting sixth in the standings behind rival Lewis Hamilton in fifth.
Christian Horner ‘understands’ Max Verstappen fury with Red Bull after Australian GP
The world champion retired again at Melbourne after doing the same in Bahrain last month
Mercedes mustn’t be ‘drastic’ after Australian Grand Prix progress, say Lewis Hamilton and George Russell
Mercedes have made progress at the Australian Grand Prix this weekend and shouldn’t doo anything too ‘drastic’ to try and catch up to frontrunners Ferrari and Red Bull, said pleased drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton after finishing third and fourth in Melbourne on Sunday morning.
Russell was able to earn only the second podium of his Formula 1 career after an impressive outing at the Albert Park circuit, aided by a retirement for Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in the second half of the race following a mechanical failure.
Hamilton, meanwhile, would likely have taken the podium himself if a well-timed safety car hadn’t gifted Russell a cheap pit stop which allowed him to leapfrog his team-mate.
Mercedes mustn’t be ‘drastic’ after Australia progress, say Hamilton and Russell
The Silver Arrows took third and fourth in Melbourne
Max Verstappen slams ‘unacceptable’ Red Bull reliability after retirement at Australian Grand Prix
A frustrated Max Verstappen bemoaned Red Bull’s reliability problems after retiring for the second time in three F1 races, calling the situation ‘unacceptable’.
The world champion was running second in Sunday morning’s Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park before stopping his car abruptly at the beginning of a new lap. He said over team radio that could “smell some weird fluid”, before shutting of the engine and watching on as a marshal used a fire extinguisher on the smoking rear of his RB18.
Team principal Christian Horner said that the team will need to wait until next weak to decipher the cause of the failure, but believes that the problem was fuel rather than engine related.
Verstappen slams ‘unacceptable’ Red Bull reliability after retirement at Aus GP
The world champion retired for a second time in three races in Melbourne
Charles Leclerc dominates Australian Grand Prix to extend his F1 championship lead
Charles Leclerc won the Australian Grand Prix in style to extend his lead in the F1 World Championship.
Leclerc completed an impressive lights-to-flag victory with Sergio Perez runner-up, 20.5 seconds back, and George Russell third. Lewis Hamilton finished fourth.
World champion Max Verstappen failed to reach the chequered flag for the second time in three races after his Red Bull expired with 19 laps remaining.
Leclerc, a two-time winner this season, is now 34 points clear of second-placed Russell in the standings. Hamilton is fifth, 43 points adrift.
Charles Leclerc dominates Australian Grand Prix to extend his F1 championship lead
Leclerc completed an impressive lights-to-flag victory with Sergio Perez runner-up and Max Verstappen retiring
Lewis Hamilton ‘uncomfortable’ as FIA members fail to wear masks at briefing
Lewis Hamilton said he felt uncomfortable after members of Formula One’s ruling body failed to wear face masks during a drivers’ briefing for Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix.
F1’s new race director Niels Wittich chaired a two-hour meeting at Melbourne’s Albert Park on Friday night where he announced a clampdown on jewellery and insisted on fireproof underwear.
Under local law, it is not mandatory to wear a face mask in an enclosed space.
Hamilton, speaking after he qualified fifth for the third round of the new season, said: “No-one in the drivers’ briefing were wearing masks. Some of the drivers were but most of the FIA were not, which for me was uncomfortable.
Lewis Hamilton ‘uncomfortable’ as FIA members fail to wear masks at briefing
F1’s new race director Niels Wittich chaired a two-hour meeting at Melbourne’s Albert Park on Friday night
When are the F1 sprint races in 2022?
Formula 1’s introduction of the sprint races were a new innovation brought in at the start of the 2021 season.
A handful of races were given the go-ahead so that qualifying would take place on the Friday rather than the Saturday.
The sprint race would then replace qualifying on the Saturday, before the race took place as usual on the Sunday.
Last season the sprint races were at the British Grand Prix, the Italian Grand Prix, and the Brazilian Grand Prix. Here is all you need to know about the sprint races for 2022.
When are the F1 sprint races in 2022?
Formula 1 will continue with the sprint race format on a select few weekends in the 2022 season
Brundle praises Russell’s ‘classy driving’ in battle with Hamilton
Martin Brundle has praised George Russell for his “classy” and “fault-free” early season performances after the Mercedes driver climbed to second in the Drivers’ Championship standings.
Russell secured his first podium at Mercedes at the Australian Grand Prix, beating teammate Lewis Hamilton to third after a timely pit stop during a safety car enabled him to gain race position. The 24-year-old has finished in the top five at each of the three races to start the season despite significant performance issues for the German outfit.
“George Russell got lucky with the safety car [during the Australian Grand Prix] but you need to be competitive before and after that to benefit and he certainly was,” Brundle wrote for Sky Sports.
More from Brundle here:
Martin Brundle praises George Russell’s ‘fault-free driving’ in Lewis Hamilton battle
Russell secured his first podium finish as a Mercedes driver in Melbourne
Hamilton clarifies radio rant that Mercedes put him in ‘difficult position’
Lewis Hamilton has praised the performance of Mercedes teammate George Russell and clarified an apparent complaint about team strategy made during the Australian Grand Prix.
Hamilton finished fourth in Melbourne, one place behind Russell, as Mercedes produced a solid showing despite continued performance issues with their car.
Hamilton had appeared angry at his team’s strategy during the race, claiming they had put him in a “difficult position” after Russell moved ahead of him after pitting during a safety car period, but the seven-time world champion explained afterwards that he was instead frustrated at an engine issue that prevented him challenging his colleague.
“I couldn’t fight for third because the engine was overheating, so I had to back off,” Hamilton clarified.
Praising his new teammate Russell, the 37-year-old added: “It’s incredible. He’s done an amazing job today, he had great pace. He’s been so solid these first three races and he’s working and really grafting away. He’s doing an amazing job.”
More here:
Lewis Hamilton clarifies radio rant that Mercedes put him in ‘difficult position’
The Briton finished fourth in Melbourne, one place behind teammate George Russell
Wolff reveals why he is ‘very optimistic’ about Mercedes’ prospects
Toto Wolff believes there is reason to be “very optimistic” about Mercedes after an encouraging performance at the Australian Grand Prix.
Despite again struggling to match Red Bull and Ferrari’s pure speed, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were able to capitalise on the struggles of Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz to record third and fourth-placed finishes respectively.
Both drivers, and team principal Wolff, have spoken openly of their lack of belief in the car, which has struggled with “porpoising” amid wider performance problems in the opening skirmishes of the 2022 Formula 1 season.
Yet Mercedes are second in the Constructors’ Championship after three races, and new recruit Russell is the closest challenger to Charles Leclerc, who leads the chase for the world title by 34 points after taking his second victory of the season in Melbourne.
Here’s why Wolff believes Mercedes should be “very optimistic” this season:
Toto Wolff reveals why he is ‘very optimistic’ about Mercedes’ prospects this season
George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished third and fourth respectively at the Australian Grand Prix
Verstappen fumes at speed of ‘turtle’ Aston Martin safety car
Max Verstappen complained that Formula 1’s safety car was “like a turtle” during the Australian Grand Prix after it caused Charles Leclerc to understeer at the final corner moments before the restart.
The mistake gave Verstappen the opportunity to snatch the lead from Leclerc but the Red Bull was unable to rival the Ferrari’s raw pace and the reigning world champion was later forced to retire from the race due to reliability issues with his car.
Asked about the restart, Verstappen criticised the speed of the Aston Martin Vantage safety car and said he preferred the Mercedes version.
“It’s just that there’s so little grip because the safety car was driving so slowly,” Verstappen told The Race. “It was like a turtle. Unbelievable. With that car, to drive 140km/h on the back straight where that was not a damaged car anymore, I don’t understand why we have to drive so slowly.
“We have to investigate. For sure the Mercedes safety car is faster because of the extra aero. The Aston Martin is really slow. It definitely needs more grip, because our tyres were stone cold.”
More from Verstappen here:
Max Verstappen fumes at speed of ‘turtle’ Aston Martin safety car
‘It’s pretty terrible, the way we are driving behind the safety car at the moment’
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies