F1 news LIVE: Carlos Sainz signs new Ferrari contract and Lewis Hamilton tipped ahead of Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1 latest news, rumours and updates plus all the build-up to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Follow all the latest news and reaction from the world of F1 as the teams prepare for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
The pressure remains on for several teams to get to grips with issues which have plagued them in the opening rounds, with free practice at Imola now just one day away. Red Bull have seen reigning champion Max Verstappen fail to finish twice in the first three races of the season, though the potential they retain was evident when he won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in round two. Either side of that triumph, it was Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc who was the victor - and he’s out in front in the driver standings as a result, with Ferrari also topping the constructors’ table.
Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes are expected to “challenge for wins” again across the course of the season, though Toto Wolff has insisted it will “take time” for the team to fix the problems they have with porpoising and controlling the air flow under the new car. The seven-time champion Brit is staying positive about getting in the mix, but he is trailing new teammate George Russell ahead of the fourth race of the season in Italy this weekend.
Follow all the latest F1 news and reaction after a thrilling start to the 2022 season.
Sergio Perez could quit F1 if race calendar expands again
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has revealed he would consider quitting Formula One if even more races are added to the calendar.
The 2022 season will see the drivers navigate the most hectic schedule to date, with 23 races pencilled in between March and December.
There has been talk of even more races being added in the future, with F1 already announcing that they have secured a deal with Las Vegas to stage a weekend there from 2023.
But Mexican Perez, who has been a part of the grid since he made his debut with Sauber in 2011, insists he would back away from the sport if the calendar congestion became even greater.
Speaking to The Athletic, he said: “It’s great that Formula 1 continues to develop and grow. You can see it everywhere we go, people are starting to recognise you on the street more and more often. But if there are too many races, it will be bad. At least for me.
“Right now we are constantly immersed in work, because there are a lot of races. We simply don’t have enough time to spend time with our families.
“I personally have two children. I think if the calendar expands even more, I will definitely no longer compete in Formula 1.”
Sergio Perez could quit F1 if race calendar expands again
Perez is keen for the calendar not to expand any further
‘Very talented’ Oscar Piastri will find F1 seat ‘pretty soon’
Esteban Ocon has tipped fellow Alpine teammate and highly rated prospect Oscar Piastri to soon find a Formula One seat.
The 21-year-old looks to be one of the brightest talents to soon enter the pinnacle of the sport having won the Formula Three and Formula Two World Championships in consecutive years.
Piastri joined the Renault Sport Academy, which was later rebranded to the Alpine Academy, in 2020 and is currently spending the 2022 season as a reserve driver for both Alpine and McLaren as he was unable to secure his own seat.
His Alpine teammate Ocon said: “Oscar is a great guy. I mean, he’s very involved in the team, he’s going to have a great testing programme.
“He’s going to be probably the best-prepared driver ever, with the test programme that he’s got at Alpine.
“I’m very sure he’s going to have a seat in Formula One shortly. I don’t know where in the paddock, but opportunity comes for the ones who deserve it.”
More on the youngster who was tipped to snare a spot this year and will surely be in line for a promotion to F1 soon:
‘Very talented’ Oscar Piastri will find F1 seat ‘pretty soon’
Alpine teammate Estban Ocon believes Piastri’s experience can make him ‘the best-prepared driver ever’
F1: Carlos Sainz signs new Ferrari contract until end of 2024
Ferrari have confirmed the signing of a new contract for driver Carlos Sainz, with the 27-year-old signing for two more years through to the end of the 2024 season.
The Spaniard has clocked up 33 points from the first three races of the season, in what has been a fantastic start for the team after years in the wilderness.
Sainz finished on the podium at both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, second and third respectively, before a DNF last time out in Australia.
After signing the extension, Sainz said:
“I am very happy to have renewed my contract with Scuderia Ferrari. I have always said that there is no better Formula 1 team to race for and after over a year with them, I can confirm that putting on this race suit and representing this team is unique and incomparable.
“My first season at Maranello was solid and constructive, with the whole group progressing together. The result of all that work has been clear to see so far season.
“I feel strengthened by this renewed show of confidence in me and now I can’t wait to get in the car, to do my best for Ferrari and to give its fans plenty to cheer about. The F1-75 is proving to be a front-runner, which can allow me to chase my goals on track, starting with taking my first Formula 1 win.”
Full details on Sainz’s new deal and what it means for Ferrari here:
F1: Carlos Sainz signs new Ferrari contract until end of 2024
The Prancing Horse have made a brilliant opening to 2022 and this news ensures the will retain a highly rated driver pairing
When is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix? Race schedule, start times and how to watch
Ok, we know we’re just a day away from it all starting with the first practice session, but what about all the rest of the weekend?
There are a couple of practices, qualifying, the first sprint race of the 2022 season and the main event itself, the Grand Prix at Imola, all to get through.
Here are all the details of when everything is happening, where to watch and the latest odds - everything you need to know ahead of race 4 in the new F1 campaign.
When is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix? Race schedule, start times and how to watch
All you need to know about the fourth race weekend of the season
Toto Wolff warns Mercedes ‘it will take time’ to turn early struggles around
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says his team are ready to bring “improvements” into the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola this weekend but has admitted it “will take time” for the team to turn their early season struggles around.
Although Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have both secured podium positions over the first three races of the season, Mercedes have been considerably off the early season pace set by Ferrari and Red Bull.
Reliability issues with the Red Bull, which again struck in Australia last time out, have allowed Mercedes to take second position in the constructors, as well as with Russell in the drivers’ standings.
But those results on their own rather cover the fact that Mercedes have found it difficult to adjust to the new racing regulations this season, with porpoising - the aerodynamics and air flow under their W13 car - being a particular issue.
Mercedes have had time to work at those issue since the race in Melbourne but Wolff says conceded the race in Imola this weekend - which will see the first Sprint qualifying session of the season - may have come too soon for those improvements to make a difference in closing the gap to Ferrari and Red Bull.
“We know we haven’t got the pace of the Ferrari and Red Bull right now,” Wolff told the Mercedes website. “But we’re working hard to reduce their advantage, and it’s been brilliant to see everyone across the factories pulling together to achieve this.”
More from the team boss here:
Toto Wolff warns Mercedes ‘it will take time’ to turn early struggles around
Mercedes have been off the pace set by Ferrari and Red Bull over the first three races of the season
Lewis Hamilton wants to ‘stay optimistic’ Mercedes can ‘get in the fight’ for F1 title
Lewis Hamilton remains hopeful Mercedes can challenge for the drivers’ championship this season despite a difficult start to 2022.
The reigning constructors champions have been playing catch up behind pace setters Ferrari and Red Bull in the opening three races.
And while Red Bull’s reliability issues have left George Russell a surprising second in the standings, many feel Mercedes do not have the car to compete for the title.
However, Hamilton is still optimistic that they can improve and begin to fight for victories as the season progresses.
Speaking to GP Fans, the seven-time world champion said: “I prefer to stay optimistic. There are 20 races to go.
“If you think realistically in terms of the way the sport goes in terms of development, the top teams often develop at a similar pace. Will that be the case with this new car? Who knows.
“I’m really hopeful we can get in the fight but with every bit of improvement, Ferrari and Red Bull will probably make a similar sort of step so it’s not going to be easy.”
Read more here:
Lewis Hamilton wants to ‘stay optimistic’ Mercedes can ‘get in the title fight’
Mercedes have struggled to compete with the pace of Ferrari and Red Bull in the opening three races
