F1 news LIVE: Emilia Romagna GP build-up as Red Bull try to catch Ferrari

Follow all the build-up to the Emilia Romagna GP (Getty Images)

Follow all the latest news and reaction from the world of F1 as attention turns to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Red Bull are playing catch-up after just three races of the 2022 season due to reliability issues that have twice caused Max Verstappen to retire during races. Those DNFs have left the reigning world champion way back of leader Charles Leclerc in the drivers’ standings, however, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko says they have received assurances from Honda that there will be no more engine trouble. “We had to take a lot of punishment and we are now well behind,” he said. “But according to Honda, we can count on the problems being fixed before the next race.”

Red Bull’s problems allowed Mercedes to snatch points at the Australian Grand Prix, despite their torrid start to the season. George Russell is second in the standings but still 34 points adrift of Leclerc, however, former F1 driver Mika Hakkinen claimed that Lewis Hamilton will be “sulking” as his hopes of a record-breaking eighth world champion seem to disappear and could even consider switching teams when his contract with Mercedes expires. “For Lewis, this is a disaster. And with George being ahead, it’s even worse,” Hakkinen said. “I wonder how Lewis behaves in the team meetings – I bet he’s sulking. I can imagine the sulking. There’s lots of complaining and whining. And now starts the natural thought process of drivers. ‘Should I go somewhere else?’”

