The Australian Grand Prix is almost here as Formula One returns this weekend following a thrilling start to the season, but Mercedes have been warned that their early struggles do not have a “quick fix” ahead of the third race of the campaign. Mercedes have suffered problems with the aerodynamics of their W13 car and it has left them trailing Ferrari and Red Bull, with Lewis Hamilton only finishing 10th at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

George Russell is confident that Mercedes can “overtake” Ferrari and Red Bull this season once the team have figured out their issues, but Sky Sports pundit Anthony Davidson believes the team have been left in “no man’s land” following the overhaul of regulations during the off-season. “The car isn’t as good as the Red Bull and the Ferrari,” he said. “It hovers in the grey area where you can’t challenge the front but you’re certainly faster than the midfield behind you. I do expect them to make gains... but it will take time, it’s not a quick fix.”

Elsewhere, Red Bull are eyeing improvements of their own following Max Verstappen’s dramatic victory at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with the defending champion being told he “brought a knife to a gun fight” in his battles with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz over the first two races of the season.

Follow all the latest F1 news and build up to the Australian Grand Prix after a thrilling start to the 2022 Formula 1 season: