F1 latest news LIVE: F1 plans Netflix talks over ‘faked’ Drive to Survive drama as Mercedes seek solutions
Mercedes are planning changes to their cars ahead of the Saudi GP while Red Bull are desperately trying to identify the problem which ruined their race in Bahrain
Follow all the latest news from the world of Formula 1 as the start of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix approaches.
Following their delighted at finishing third and fourth in last weekend’s season opener in Bahrain, Mercedes are preparing to make changes to their car in an attempt to close the gap in pace to Ferrari and Red Bull. Team principal Toto Wolff has said his engineers will “take a chainsaw” to the rear wings on the cars of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell as they aim to be more competitive for the race victory in Jeddah on Sunday.
Red Bull meanwhile will are scratching their heads after suffering a double retirement in Bahrain. Max Verstappen was left unimpressed by the mysterious issue which denied him a podium finish, and later team boss Christian Horner suggested what the issue might be, saying: “It looks suspiciously like the failures are related to each other and it may be an issue with the fuel system.” Follow all the latest news and reaction from the Bahrain Grand Prix below, as the F1 world looks ahead to the next race in Saudi Arabia.
Mika Hakkinen predicts ‘sensitive’ Lewis Hamilton could become ‘irritated’ by George Russell
Mika Hakkinen has predicted that Lewis Hamilton may become “irritated” by a lack of support from new Mercedes teammate George Russell.
Russell joined the German team from Williams in the off-season to partner his fellow Briton Hamilton on the 2022 F1 grid and Hakkinen believes the partnership may not be as stable as the close teamwork utilised by Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, now of Alfa Romeo, during five seasons alongside one another that brought Mercedes significant sustained success.
Describing his fellow Finn’s teamwork as “perfect”, Hakkinen thinks a “sensitive” Hamilton could suffer due to the change from Bottas to Russell.
“I believe and I know from my experience that Lewis is relatively sensitive,” Hakkinen, the 1998 and 1999 world champion, told the Unibet YouTube channel.
“He is a sensitive person. When Valtteri was Lewis’ teammate, the teamwork was perfect. Now, the support he’s going to get from Russell… The teamwork could be lost. That’s where Lewis can become irritated.”
Mika Hakkinen predicts Lewis Hamilton could become ‘irritated’ by George Russell
Russell joined Mercedes from Williams as Valtteri Bottas’ replacement ahead of the 2022 season
Mercedes to ‘take a chainsaw’ to W13 to reduce drag for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Mercedes are set to make significant changes to their car ahead of this week’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with team boss Toto Wolff suggesting they will “take a chainsaw” to the W13 in an attempt to reduce drag.
The defending constructors’ champions have come into the new season struggling to unlock what they believe is the true performance of the W13 car and are behind Ferrari and Red Bull in terms of race pace.
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell may have finished third and fourth at the opening race of the season at the Bahrain Grand Prix but it only came after the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez had to retire due to fuel-flow issues late on.
Wolff said ahead of Bahrain that his team were still effectively in pre-season testing mode and so although taking an early lead over Red Bull was an unexpected bonus, the Mercedes boss acknowledged that alterations are needed in the short turnaround to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah this week.
“I think we are running more drag, or we have the data that we are running more drag than anyone else,” Wolff said at the Bahrain International Circuit.
Mercedes to ‘take a chainsaw’ to W13 to reduce drag for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton claimed a surprise podium while George Russell came fourth on his full debut but Mercedes are already playing catch-up to Ferrari and Red Bull
Mercedes eyeing ‘easy gains’ to close gap on Ferrari and Red Bull in Saudi Arabia
Mercedes have said that there are “easy gains” to be made as the German team target an improved performance at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Despite winning the last eight constructors’ championships, the outfit have struggled with overhauled regulations ahead of the season, with “porpoising” and a lack of race pace causing particular difficulties.
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell overcame the issues to finish third and fourth at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix after both Red Bull drivers were forced to retire but Mercedes will now look to close the gap in performance between their new W13 car and their potential title rivals Red Bull and Ferrari.
While recognising that there are significant problems, trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin believes that quick improvements can be made to avoid an extended slow start to the season.
“We just did a de-brief with the drivers and there is a lot of everything [wrong],” Shovlin told the F1 Nation podcast, “There’s bouncing, the balance is poor, there is a lack of low-speed grip, we’re struggling on traction, the drivability could be better, the tyre warm-up is not good enough, the car is a bit on the heavy side.
“There’s a lot to improve which gives us some encouragement. I think we’ll get some easy gains, there’s some low-hanging fruit and what we’re hoping is that we can get those in the next race or two.”
Mercedes eyeing ‘easy gains’ to close gap on Ferrari and Red Bull in Saudi Arabia
Mercedes recorded credible third and fourth placed finishes in Bahrain despite struggles with their cars
Lewis Hamilton opens up on his purpose beyond Formula 1 career
Lewis Hamilton has expressed his belief that he must continue to use his “platform” to “apply pressure in an uncomfortable way” and create positive change in Formula 1.
The seven-time world champion has spoken prominently on several social issues, including the need for greater diversity within F1 and - revealing that his perspective has changed as he has gotten older - Hamilton has outlined a need to continue to try and “spark change” from within the sport.
Hamilton told Sky Sports: “My role here, I think, is to continue to hold those conversations, sit with Stefano [Domenicali, F1’s CEO] and say: ‘What are you doing and how can we work together?’
Lewis Hamilton opens up on his purpose beyond F1
Hamilton say his perspective on his role in the sport has changed as he has aged
Formula 1 set for talks with Netflix after claims Drive to Survive ‘faked’ drama
Formula 1 will meet with Netflix to discuss the future of popular documentary Drive to Survive after accusations that the show “faked” drama.
The fourth series premiered ahead of the 2022 F1 season and has again returned apparently strong viewership among subscribers to the streaming platform giants.
Credited with causing an expansion of the sport’s audience, particularly in the US, Drive to Survive has also been criticised for manipulating footage to present certain narratives that may not be true to what happened.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen declined to take part in the latest series and said that the show had “faked a few rivalries which don’t really exist”.
Stefano Domenicali, the CEO of F1, insists that the show is beneficial for the sport, but also believes “a dialogue is needed” to ensure that both Netflix and the drivers are happy.
F1 set for talks with Netflix after claims Drive to Survive ‘faked’ drama
World champion Max Verstappen has said that the show ‘faked rivalries which don’t really exist’
Martin Brundle offers theory on Red Bull retirements in Bahrain GP
Red Bull’s “brutal” double retirement at the Bahrain Grand Prix may have been caused by a fuel lift pump issue checked by the team on the eve of the season-opening race, Martin Brundle has suggested.
With Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez both failing to finish the opening race of the season Red Bull suffered a disastrous Bahrain Grand Prix as Ferrari claimed a one-two and Mercedes gained valuable points in the standings.
Verstappen had challenged Charles Leclerc for the race lead but dropped off after experiencing steering issues, before a fuel-flow problem led to the defending champion losing power and returning to the pits with three laps remaining.
It allowed Carlos Sainz to take second place and things went from bad to worse for Red Bull when Perez’s suffered the same problem at the start of the lap, with Lewis Hamilton taking his spot on the podium.
Red Bull have yet to confirm what the reliability issue was but team boss Christian Horner suggested there were identical problems with both Verstappen and Perez’s cars that left their power units without fuel for the final laps of the race.
Martin Brundle offers theory on Red Bull retirements in Bahrain GP
Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were both hit by fuel-load issues as Red Bull failed to score a point on the opening weekend of the season
F1 2022 cars are big improvement on ‘horrible’ predecessors, says Ross Brawn
Ross Brawn believes Formula 1 has taken a significant step forward in “race-ability” with its new generation of cars for the 2022 season compared to the “horrible” machinery of the previous era.
At the first race of the new campaign in Bahrain on Sunday, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen engaged in an enthralling back-and-forth tussle for the lead across two laps which entertained fans and lead plenty to believe that F1’s regulation change is working well already.
For 2022, F1 has returned to so-called ‘ground effect’ car designs for the first time since the 1980s, with complicated floor systems used to suck the cars to the ground giving them more grip and downforce. The regulation change has been devised in order to increase the quality of racing in F1 by allowing drivers to follow one another more closely and race harder, which should in turn improve overtaking.
In the previous era of car design, cars would lose up to 35 percent of downforce when following another in front, and that figure is now believed to be significantly lower thanks to the reintroduction of ground effects. Brawn says that while nobody at F1 is patting themselves on the back just yet, all the indications so far are positive.
F1 2022 cars are big improvement on ‘horrible’ predecessors says Ross Brawn
Cars were able to follow one another more easily at the Bahrain Grand Prix
Max Vertstappen labelled ‘not smart enough’ with Bahrain Grand Prix tactic
Max Verstappen’s safety car restart at the Bahrain Grand Prix has been questioned with former Formula One driver Jan Lammers driver suggesting the defending champion had not been “smart enough” in his battle with Charles Leclerc.
Although Verstappen has challenged Leclerc early in the race, over four laps of gripping wheel-to-wheel racing, the Ferrari driver was set for a comfortable victory until a late safety car offered the Dutchman late hope.
A fire to Pierre Gasly’s Alpha Tauri allowed Verstappen to close the gap to leader Leclerc, in scenes that were similar to the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year, but he was unable to get ahead at the restart.
Verstappen attempted to pull off the same tactic he used at the Yas Marina Circuit last year, when he edged level with Lewis Hamilton before passing the Mercedes driver on the last lap of the season, but Leclerc was able to hold on to the lead this time around.
The Dutchman would later go on to retire from the race due to a fuel-flow issue, allow Carlos Sainz to complete a Ferrari one-two, but Lammers remained critical of his compatriot following the restart.
Max Verstappen labelled ‘not smart enough’ with Bahrain Grand Prix tactic
A late safety car offer Verstappen a chance to get past Leclerc in Bahrain but the Ferrari driver held on to claim an opening win
Toto Wolff identifies fresh Mercedes issue ahead of Saudi Arabia after sluggish F1 start
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says the team must improve the speed of its pit stops as well as its car if they are to challenge at the front in the 2022 Formula 1 season.
The new campaign began in Bahrain on Sunday and while Lewis Hamilton was able to secure a podium for the team by virtue of finishing in third-place behind Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, the pair were way off the pace off the Scuderia and arch rivals Red Bull, whose drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were both forced to retire late in the race after losing engine power.
The W13 car the team has designed for F1’s new era of regulations is slower than Ferrari’s F1-75 ad Red Bull’s RB18, and will require significant development in the coming months if 37-year-old Hamilton is to be able to challenge for a record-breaking eighth world championship.
Toto Wolff identifies fresh Mercedes issue ahead of Saudi Arabia after sluggish start
Mercedes were significantly slower than their biggest rivals on track and in the pitlane in Bahrain
Lewis Hamilton ‘wasn’t expecting apology’ despite ‘human error’ at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton said he never expected an apology from the FIA after Formula One’s governing body finally published its report into last season’s controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
On the eve of the new season, the FIA said its former race director, Michael Masi “acted in good faith and to the best of his knowledge” after he fudged the rules following a late safety car to allow Max Verstappen the shot to beat Hamilton to the title.
The governing body described Masi’s move as a “human error” before concluding that the results of the race can no longer be changed, effectively reaffirming Red Bull’s Verstappen as the 2021 world champion.
They also stopped short of offering Hamilton and his Mercedes team an apology. Masi was removed from his post last month.
Lewis Hamilton ‘wasn’t expecting apology’ despite ‘human error’ at Abu Dhabi GP
Formula One’s governing body determined Michael Masi’s decision in last season’s finale was ‘human error’
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies