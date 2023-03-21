F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen should be ‘more gracious’ after anger in Saudi Arabia

✕ Close Hamilton Says Red Bull's F1 Car Is "The Fastest" He's Ever Seen

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nico Rosberg insists Max Verstappen should be “more gracious” after the Red Bull driver failed to hide his irritation at coming second in Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The reigning world champion, who won the first race of the season in Bahrain, started P15 on the grid after a drive shaft failure scuppered his qualifying on Saturday. However, the Dutchman stormed through the field in his rapid Red Bull, finishing second behind team-mate Sergio Perez.

Despite another Red Bull one-two Verstappen was unhappy in the post-race press conference, emphasising that he is “not here to finish second.” Rosberg, the 2016 world champion with Mercedes, was decidedly unimpressed by Verstappen’s reaction in light of the team’s success in Jeddah.

Elsewhere, Charles Leclerc lost his cool at his Ferrari engineer in Jeddah, Lewis Hamilton insists he has never seen a quicker car than this year’s Red Bull and Fernando Alonso poked fun at George Russell after podium swap.

Follow all the latest F1 news with The Independent