Three-time Formula One champion Nelson Piquet has been ordered by a Brazilian court to pay $953,050 in moral damages for racist and homophobic comments against Lewis Hamilton.

Piquet twice used a racial slur when referring to Hamilton in an interview in November 2021, when commenting on the Mercedes driver’s British Grand Prix crash with Max Verstappen.

The footage of the interview surfaced on social media last June, with Hamilton calling for action to change “archaic mindsets”. Piquet, 70, apologised to the British driver and said his comments had been mistranslated. In another clip which surfaced later, Piquet used racist and homophobic language against Hamilton in a podcast interview when describing how Hamilton missed out on the 2016 championship to Nico Rosberg.

