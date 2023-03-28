✕ Close Can Mercedes challenge Red Bull in new F1 season? | You Ask The Questions

Nico Rosberg believes Lewis Hamilton can get mentally low when faced with a competitive team-mate after finishing behind George Russell at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last week.

Russell finished fourth in Jeddah, with Hamilton coming home fifth as Mercedes look likely to fall short of a title challenge once again this year with Red Bull way out in front so far. Russell also scored 35 more points last season – in his first year driving for Mercedes – than Hamilton, finishing fourth in the Driver Standings compared to Hamilton’s sixth.

And Rosberg, who beat Hamilton to the World Championship in 2016 before retiring from the sport, insists 25-year-old Russell is a “future world champion” and elaborated on how Hamilton fares when faced with a battle in the same garage.

Elsewhere, Nelson Piquet has been ordered to pay damages for making racist remarks about Hamilton, Madrid has emerged as a contender to host the Spanish Grand Prix and Christian Hornerdismissed the prospect of Red Bull signing Hamilton at the end of the year.

