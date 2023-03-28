F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton weakness revealed by Nico Rosberg ahead of Australian GP
Follow all the latest F1 news ahead of this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne as Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Mercedes target their first podium finish of the season
Nico Rosberg believes Lewis Hamilton can get mentally low when faced with a competitive team-mate after finishing behind George Russell at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last week.
Russell finished fourth in Jeddah, with Hamilton coming home fifth as Mercedes look likely to fall short of a title challenge once again this year with Red Bull way out in front so far. Russell also scored 35 more points last season – in his first year driving for Mercedes – than Hamilton, finishing fourth in the Driver Standings compared to Hamilton’s sixth.
And Rosberg, who beat Hamilton to the World Championship in 2016 before retiring from the sport, insists 25-year-old Russell is a “future world champion” and elaborated on how Hamilton fares when faced with a battle in the same garage.
Elsewhere, Nelson Piquet has been ordered to pay damages for making racist remarks about Hamilton, Madrid has emerged as a contender to host the Spanish Grand Prix and Christian Hornerdismissed the prospect of Red Bull signing Hamilton at the end of the year.
F1 news: Madrid to rival Barcelona as host city for F1’s Spanish Grand Prix
Madrid has emerged as a potential host of the Spanish Grand Prix after talks in the Spanish capital last week.
The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which will run with a reconfigured track layout this year, has hosted the Spanish GP since 1991.
While Barcelona has a contract to host the race until 2026, Madrid could become the latest illustrious city to join the calendar from that point onwards and is seen in some quarters to be the favourite.
Spain is unlikely to host more than one race a season, meaning Madrid would replace Barcelona if it were to join the ever-growing calendar.
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali met with city officials last week at the opening of the F1 Exhibition in Madrid.
“George is the ultimate test, he is a future world champion,” Rosberg told Sky F1. “It is difficult for Lewis to stay in front.”
F1 news: Good morning!
Welcome to our F1 news blog ahead of this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix!
We’ll be bringing you all the build-up to the race at Albert Park in Melbourne, round three of the 2023 season!
Here are the timings you need!
The third race of the 2023 season, the Australian Grand Prix, takes place from Friday 31 March - Sunday 2 April at the Albert Park Circuit.
FP1 takes place at 2:30am (BST) on Friday morning, with second practice following at 6am.
After third practice at 2:30AM on Saturday morning, qualifying starts at 6am (BST) with the race on Sunday also at 6am (BST).
