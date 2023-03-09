F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton reveals initial damning reaction to Mercedes car
Follow all the reaction to the Bahrain Grand Prix where Max Verstappen won from pole, Fernando Alonso earned a podium and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admitted his team need to change their car philosophy already
Lewis Hamilton claimed that Mercedes “didn’t listen” to his concerns about the team’s new W14 car.
Hopes for an improved campaign for the team have been dented by a slow start to the season, with George Russell and Hamilton off-the-pace throughout the season-opening weekend in Bahrain. The seven-time world champion eventually came home fifth at the Sakhir Circuit, two places ahead of his teammate.
Hamilton has now suggested that the team ignored his concerns, calling for “accountability” and a collective effort to solve their problems. “Last year, I told them the issues that are with the car,” Hamilton said to the BBC. “Like, I’ve driven so many cars in my life, so I know what a car needs, I know what a car doesn’t need.”
Elsewhere, Nico Rosberg has taken aim at the team, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has confirmed the start of engine talks with McLaren - and Max Verstappen is basking in the glory of his first win of the season while Aston Martin’s great start has been widely met with acclaim.
Follow the latest news in Formula 1 with The Independent
F1 news LIVE: Ferrari chief orders ‘full investigation’ into Charles Leclerc’s retirement at Bahrain Grand Prix
Frederic Vasseur, the new Ferrari F1 team team principal, has said a “full investigation” is required to determine what caused Charles Leclerc’s retirement at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
The Monegasque driver was forced out of the season opening race at the Sakhir Circuit in a disappointing start to the 2023 season for the Italian team.
Having been running third, Leclerc encountered an engine issue after 39 laps in an early blow to his hopes of mounting a serious title challenge. Vasseur, who replaced Mattia Binotto at the helm for Ferrari during the offseason, has now admitted that the issue came as a surprise.
The former Alfa Romeo chief clarified that it is not a problem with the team’s engine, but said that it was “a shame” for Leclerc’s season to start in such a manner.
“We never expected to have something like this because it’s the first time that we have had it,” Vasseur said to the Formula 1 website after the race in Bahrain.
“We haven’t faced the same issue at all during the six or seven thousand kilometres that we did with the engine last week, with the three teams [Ferrari, Alfa Romeo and Haas], and… with the dyno.”
Ferrari chief orders ‘full investigation’ into Charles Leclerc’s retirement
The cause of Leclerc’s retirement in Bahrain has not yet been discovered
F1 news LIVE: Can Mercedes even build a ‘Plan B’ car in time to salvage season?
Comment by Kieran Jackson
Never mind waiting for the first race of the Formula 1 season. A weekend of testing, three practice sessions and qualifying in Bahrain has told Toto Wolff everything he needed to know.
No sandbagging. No magic fix. No hiding. Mere hours into the 2023 campaign the Mercedes boss – once the unflappable executive titan of the sport – cut a despondent figure speaking to the press in the late hours on Saturday. Acknowledging that his team’s persistence, bordering on stubbornness, had been a mistake, he revealed a change of tack is already in the pipeline.
Speaking after George Russell and Lewis Hamilton qualified sixth and seventh respectively, the Austrian stated: “I don’t think that this package is going to be competitive eventually.
“We gave it our best go over the winter and now we all just need to regroup, sit down with the engineers, be totally non-dogmatic and ask what is the development direction we want to pursue in order to be able to win races.”
As sporting U-turns go, this is pretty seismic. Race weekend No 1 of 23: rip it up and start over.
Can Mercedes even build a ‘Plan B’ car in time to salvage season?
Toto Wolff insists Mercedes need to change their approach already after falling behind Aston Martin at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix – yet at what point could a ‘Plan B’ car realistically come to fruition?
F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton criticises Mercedes for ‘not listening’ over W14 problems
Lewis Hamilton has claimed that Mercedes “didn’t listen” to his concerns about the team’s new W14 car.
Hopes for an improved campaign for the team have been dented by a slow start to the season, with George Russell and Hamilton off-the-pace throughout the season-opening weekend in Bahrain. The seven-time world champion eventually came home fifth at the Sakhir Circuit, two places ahead of his teammate.
Mercedes dealt with major performance problems in 2022, with their W13 vehicle struggling particularly with ‘porpoising’, and it appears that off-season tweaks have not significantly altered the car’s competitiveness.
Hamilton has now suggested that the team ignored his concerns, calling for “accountability” and a collective effort to solve their problems.
“Last year, I told them the issues that are with the car,” Hamilton said to the BBC. “Like, I’ve driven so many cars in my life, so I know what a car needs, I know what a car doesn’t need.
“And I think it’s really about accountability, it’s about owning up and saying ‘yeah, you know what, we didn’t listen to you, it’s not where it needs to be and we’ve got to work’.”
Lewis Hamilton hits out at Mercedes for ‘not listening’ over W14
Mercedes could be in for another difficult year after a slow start to the season in Bahrain
F1 news LIVE: How Aston Martin eclipsed Mercedes and Ferrari after Fernando Alonso’s podium in Bahrain
Fernando Alonso provided the spark to Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix by finishing third on his Aston Martin debut.
The 41-year-old Spaniard fought his way past Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz in the closing stages to cap a brilliant drive, as Max Verstappenled home a Red Bull one-two at the front.
Lance Stroll also finished sixth - ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell - on a dream day for the Silverstone-based team.
Here, we take a look at how Aston Martin have made such an improvement in the off-season - and what they could achieve this year:
How Aston Martin eclipsed Mercedes and Ferrari after Fernando Alonso’s podium
The Silverstone-based team have spent big under the leadership of billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll
F1 news LIVE: What makes Drive to Survive star Guenther Steiner tick?
Exclusive interview by Kieran Jackson
When Netflix first premiered Drive to Survive in 2019, an attempt by Formula 1’s new owners Liberty to broaden the sport’s murky horizon, the onus was on your Hamiltons, your Vettels and your Verstappens to haul in that untapped audience. Like any serial drama, you need a protagonist. But there can only be one star of the show.
Little did people think it’d be Guenther Steiner.
“It’s all about the underdog story,” the 57-year-old tells The Independent, when asked why the Haas-centred episodes have the viewers at peak excitement upon the release of each show. A show, he is eager to add, he does not watch.
More below:
Guenther Steiner interview: What makes star of Drive to Survive tick?
The popular Haas team principal speaks to Kieran Jackson about his rise to fame, why he has no regrets about signing Nikita Mazepin and how he keeps his feet firmly planted on the ground
F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton’s one-word answer reveals intent over F1 future
Lewis Hamilton has confirmed he will remain in F1 until he has won an eighth world title.
The Mercedes driver took part in a lie detector test before the 2023 season-opener at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Tasked with answering a series of questions with Sky Sports presenter Simon Lazenby, Hamilton was pushed on whether he will stay in the sport until he has claimed another World Championship.
Lewis Hamilton’s one-word answer reveals intent over F1 future
The Briton’s contract with Mercedes expires at the end of 2023 with doubts over the seven-time champion’s long-term plans
F1 news LIVE: Christian Horner confirms Red Bull talks with McLaren
Red Bull boss Christian Horner confirmed that McLaren have held talks over a potential engine deal from 2026.
McLaren CEO Zak Brown recently visited Red Bull’s factory in Milton Keynes, as he eyes an engine partnership for three years’ time when new F1 regulations come into force, with engines modified to produce net zero CO2 emissions.
Some were surprised that Red Bull, who will partner with Ford from 2026 to form Red Bull Ford Powertrains, opened their doors to Brown after his stinging criticism of Horner’s team in wake of last year’s cost-cap saga, when the world champions were fined and docked car development time for a breach.
Yet Horner insisted such talks are “only natural” as McLaren plot what avenue to go down next. The Woking-based team currently have their engines supplied by Mercedes.
“I thought he was coming for lunch,” joked Horner about Brown’s visit to Red Bull HQ.
Christian Horner confirms Red Bull talks with McLaren
McLaren boss Zak Brown recently visited Red Bull’s factory in Milton Keynes
F1 news LIVE: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff despondent after Bahrain GP
Toto Wolff revealed the Bahrain Grand Prix was “one of his worst days in racing” as he insists Mercedes need “radical” change to their car.
As Red Bull dominated with Max Verstappen leading home a comfortable one-two finish, Mercedes were woefully short of pace – losing around a second-a-lap to the Red Bulls.
While Lewis Hamilton made up places early on, the seven-time world champion couldn’t hold off Fernando Alonso’s roaring Aston Martin and could only manage fifth in the end.
George Russell finished behind the other Aston Martin – Lance Stroll – to come home seventh and despite showing slight improvements over the weekend from a tricky testing period, it marks a difficult start to the season for the Silver Arrows.
And Wolff was particularly despondent after the racing, telling Sky Sports: “One of my worst days in racing, lacking pace left right and centre.
‘One of my worst days in racing’: Mercedes boss Wolff despondent after Bahrain GP
Mercedes were no match for Red Bull or the rejuvenated Aston Martin at the season-opening race
F1 news LIVE: Lance Stroll reveals photos of arms in casts before start of F1 season in remarkable recovery from bike crash
Lance Stroll has detailed his remarkable recovery from injury that saw the Aston Martin driver defy doctors’ predictions and start the Formula 1 season in Bahrain.
Stroll was a major doubt for the season-opener at the Sakhir Circuit after breaking both wrists in a bicycle accident in Spain ahead of preseason testing.
The extent of his issues had not been publicly disclosed, but the 24-year-old has now revealed that doctors feared he would miss a significant part of the season.
Any prospect of racing in Bahrain was described as a “faint possibility”, but Stroll made a speedy recovery to record a sixth-placed finish.
“On Saturday, February 18th I crashed on my bike while training in Spain,” Stroll outlined on social media.
Lance Stroll reveals photos of remarkable recovery to start F1 season
The Aston Martin driver managed to start in Bahrain despite suffering significant injuries in a bike crash
F1 news LIVE: Exclusive interview - Sky F1’s Rachel Brookes on paddock life and a run-in with Bernie Ecclestone
A report published last week by Females in Motorsport revealed women spoke for just 1.54 per cent of the run time in the new season of Drive to Survive on Netflix, totalling six minutes and seven seconds out of more than six-and-a-half hours. Curious, too, when you consider the emphasis throughout Formula 1 on increasing opportunities and visibility for women, despite a woman not competing in the sport since 1976.
Yet look in the paddock or on your screens and women are present. Not enough yet, as Drive to Survive’s inadequate representation infers, but they’re in attendance. Rachel Brookes, heading into her 12th year as a reporter and presenter for Sky Sports F1, is one such face, refreshingly familiar for all UK fans of the sport.
Swapping duties with Natalie Pinkham and Simon Lazenby, the 48-year-old is a well-respected and trusted voice not just for the viewers at home, but for the drivers in the paddock too. This year, she will be at 19 out of a record 23 races, starting with Saudi Arabia next week. Speaking with passion about a job she adores, Brookes is insistent that F1 is improving when it comes to female representation.
“I have seen it change – there’s a lot more women now working in all sports as well as Formula 1,” she says.
“It’s been really positive. One of the first things Sky did was send me out to cover cricket, they’d never had a women on the boundary edge before doing live match updates but I loved it.”
Exclusive: Sky F1’s Rachel Brookes on paddock life and a run-in with Bernie
A familiar face and voice for fans in the UK, Rachel Brookes tells Kieran Jackson about how Formula 1 is creating more pathways for women and the difference between interviewing Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies