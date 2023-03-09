✕ Close Can Mercedes challenge Red Bull in new F1 season? | You Ask The Questions

Lewis Hamilton claimed that Mercedes “didn’t listen” to his concerns about the team’s new W14 car.

Hopes for an improved campaign for the team have been dented by a slow start to the season, with George Russell and Hamilton off-the-pace throughout the season-opening weekend in Bahrain. The seven-time world champion eventually came home fifth at the Sakhir Circuit, two places ahead of his teammate.

Hamilton has now suggested that the team ignored his concerns, calling for “accountability” and a collective effort to solve their problems. “Last year, I told them the issues that are with the car,” Hamilton said to the BBC. “Like, I’ve driven so many cars in my life, so I know what a car needs, I know what a car doesn’t need.”

Elsewhere, Nico Rosberg has taken aim at the team, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has confirmed the start of engine talks with McLaren - and Max Verstappen is basking in the glory of his first win of the season while Aston Martin’s great start has been widely met with acclaim.

