F1 LIVE: Toto Wolff tells ‘brainless’ F1 fans ‘we don’t want you’ after reports of abuse at Austrian GP
Follow all the reaction to the Austrian Grand Prix as Charles Leclerc won his third F1 race of the season at the Red Bull Ring
Charles Leclerc reignited his world championship hopes by racing to victory at the Austrian Grand Prix as team-mate Carlos Sainz emerged unscathed from his Ferrari after it caught fire. Leclerc passed championship leader Max Verstappen three times to claim his first triumph since he took the chequered flag in Australia on April 10. Verstappen finished second after Sainz’s engine expired with 14 laps remaining.
Sainz broke down at the uphill Turn 4 but moments later later his car dramatically caught alight. With Sainz still in his cockpit and his car rolling downhill, the Spaniard had to battle gravity as he unstrapped his seatbelts and attempted to leap from his flaming machine.
The television cameras cut away from the flashpoint, but seconds later, Sainz was seen walking away from his wreckage, with the flames extinguished by marshals. Sainz’s retirement allowed Lewis Hamilton to take third with Mercedes team-mate George Russell fourth despite an opening-lap collision with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.
At the half-way mark of the 2022 season, Verstappen has a 38-point lead from Leclerc in second, while Perez - who retired from Sunday’s race - is third a further 19 points back. The next race is the weekend of 22-24 July at Circuit Paul Ricard at the French Grand Prix.
Follow all the latest reaction to Sunday’s race at the Austrian Grand Prix:
George Russell believes his penalty for Sergio Perez collision as ‘harsh’
George Russell believes his penalty following a collision with Sergio Perez in the Austrian Grand Prix was “harsh” after reviewing the footage.
The Mercedes driver clashed with the Mexican around the outside of turn four on the opening lap of Sunday’s race, sending the Red Bull spinning into the gravel.
The Brit received a five-second time penalty from the stewards but insisted afterwards that he had “nowhere to go”. While Perez retired, Russell recovered to finish fourth.
“I’ve looked at the video and I think it’s harsh,” Russell said. “You are racing at the start, cars are everywhere. Checo did do a bold move going around the outside like that.
“Obviously he’d done it before, he did it with Valtteri yesterday and Valtteri had to get right on top of the kerb to avoid him, which is exactly what I tried to do. But with Carlos ahead of me there’s only so much you can brake and so much you can steer, and ultimately I had nowhere to go. Sorry to him to end his race.
“There was probably more room on the outside for him, and as I said I was doing everything I could. And as soon as he got to a certain point I knew it was inevitable, because I was already at the limit of my car.
“So, it’s risk versus reward and he had this with Lando last year, it was very close with Valtteri yesterday. The move with me today was exactly the same as these other two, so it was one of them.”
Christian Horner jokes that Mercedes don’t like Red Bull cars overtaking them at turn four at Red Bull Ring
Red Bull boss Christian Horner joked that Mercedes don’t like his drivers going for overtakes around turn four at the Red Bull Ring after an incident in Sunday’s race matched that of two years ago.
Sergio Perez spun into the gravel in the opening lap of Sunday’s Grand Prix after colliding with George Russell, who received a five-second time penalty as a result.
The incident was similar to when former RB driver Alex Albon clashed with Lewis Hamilton in Spielberg two years ago, with the result the same and the Red Bull spinning off the track - and Horner couldn’t help but notice the similarities.
“I don’t think Mercedes like our cars going round the outside at Turn 4,” he said whilst speaking to Sky Sports F1. “It was a shame because Checo, you can see he’s ahead there and it’s almost a mirror image with Alex a couple years ago.
“There was so much damage. There was no chance for him to score any points so better to save the mileage. It’s a tricky corner there but you know, we’ve seen so many incidents on the outside. It’s just a shame that he wasn’t given more space, but it’s one of those things, we’ll bounce back in France.”
Toto Wolff tells ‘brainless’ F1 fans ‘we don’t want you’ after reports of abuse at Austrian Grand Prix
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has told “brainless” Formula 1 fans to “f*** off” after some spectators were subject to racist, homophobic and sexist abuse at the Austrian Grand Prix.
A number of allegations, including of sexual harassment, have emerged on social media from people attending the weekend’s race at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, with Formula One bosses launching an investigation into the claims and describing them as “completely unacceptable”.
Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton said he was “disgusted and disappointed” after reports of the abuse emerged and team principal Wolff echoed those thoughts, adding that Formula 1 “does not want” abusive fans to attend races.
“If you are a real Formula One fan, whatever team, whatever driver, you can’t be a racist, you can’t be homophobic and you can’t be sexist because then you don’t fit to Formula One and we don’t want you,” Wolff said.
“On the other side, we need to be careful just because there are a few drunk dumbarses out there that haven’t comprehended how the world goes today, we shouldn’t condemn the 99.9 percent of fans who come here.
“We need to be very careful that we don’t put the sport that we love into a corner and say this is all racist or sexist, because it’s not. There’s still too much, but we just need to target these guys and pick them out and say ‘you’.
Lewis Hamilton ‘disgusted’ by reports of abuse in stands at Austrian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton said he is “disgusted and disappointed” following reports that fans have been subjected to racist, homophobic and sexist abuse at the Austrian Grand Prix.
A number of allegations, including of sexual harassment, have emerged on social media from people attending this weekend’s race at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.
Formula One bosses have launched an investigation into the claims, describing them as “completely unacceptable”.
Hamilton, who took aim at a number of Max Verstappen’s supporters after they cheered his 140mph qualifying crash here on Friday, wrote on Instagram: “Disgusted and disappointed to hear that some fans are facing racist, homophobic and generally abusive behaviour at the circuit this weekend.
“Attending the Austrian Grand Prix or any GP should never be a source of anxiety and pain for fans and something must be done to ensure that races are safe spaces for all.
Max Verstappen brands track limits at Red Bull Ring a ‘joke’ after number of drivers are penalised
Max Verstappen has labelled the closely-policed track limits during yesterday’s Austrian Grand Prix as a “joke” after a number of drivers were penalised.
The likes of Pierre Gasly and Lando Norris were handed five-second penalties for breaching the white lines too often during the 71-lap race, though the World Championship leader explained just how difficult it was for drivers to keep to the limit in this generation of Formula 1 car.
Speaking to post-race, Verstappen said: “I don’t think necessarily it depends on one race director, I think it’s more about working with the drivers instead of just keeping your stance and just being stubborn.
“You know, we want to make it better for everyone and it’s not like we’re fighting for ourselves. We have good conversations between the drivers and at the end of the day, the more or less, on most things we agree. Of course everyone has their own opinions about certain things.
“But like track limits, I think the track limits debate this weekend has been a bit of a joke, not only in F1 but in F2 and F3. It’s easy to say from the outside, ‘yeah, but you have to just stay within the white lines.’
“It sounds very easy, but it’s not because when you go that quick through a corner and some of them are a bit blind, if you have a bit more understeer, tyres are wearing, it’s easy to just go over the white line, but do we actually gain time? Maybe yes, maybe not. And to be honest, there’s only two or three corners where you can really just go a bit wider.
“And yeah, I don’t think we should have this value on one millimeter over that’s a penalty or whatever.”
Lewis Hamilton admits he wasn’t expecting podium finish at Austrian GP after crash in qualifying
Lewis Hamilton was again satisfied with another podium finish at the Austrian Grand Prix particularly after a heavy crash in qualifying on Friday.
The Mercedes star drove a solid race as he moved up the field from eighth at the beginning of the Grand Prix to third, securing another podium when Carlos Sainz retired due to an engine problem 14 laps from the end.
It was the seven-time world champion’s third successive third-place finish and after a big shunt on Friday, Hamilton paid tribute to his team for giving him a car capable of securing more important points at the Red Bull Ring.
“I definitely wasn’t expecting that - it was a rough weekend but it’s good to get points for the team,” Hamilton said in an interview prior to the podium.
“A big thank you to the men and women in the garage. We made some improvements this weekend so we just have to keep chipping away at it.”
RACE REPORT
Charles Leclerc reignited his world championship hopes by racing to victory at the Austrian Grand Prix as teammate Carlos Sainz emerged unscathed from his Ferrari after it caught fire.
Leclerc passed championship leader Max Verstappen three times to claim his first triumph since taking the chequered flag in Australia on 10 April. Verstappen finished second after Sainz’s engine expired with 14 laps remaining.
Sainz broke down at the uphill Turn 4, but moments later his car dramatically caught alight. With Sainz still in his cockpit and his car rolling downhill, the Spaniard had to battle gravity as he unstrapped his seatbelts and attempted to leap from the flaming machine.
The television cameras cut away from the flashpoint, but seconds later, Sainz was seen walking away from the wreckage, with the flames being extinguished by marshals. Sainz’s retirement allowed Lewis Hamilton to take third, with Mercedes teammate George Russell coming fourth despite an opening-lap collision with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.
Carlos Sainz unhappy with speed of rescue from car fire at Austrian Grand Prix
Carlos Sainz said he had a lucky escape after his car dramatically caught alight in Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix.
As Charles Leclerc claimed his first win in three months to revive his hopes of challenging Max Verstappen for the world championship – with the Dutchman second and Lewis Hamilton third – his team-mate Sainz was thrown into grave danger when a fire broke out at the back of his conked-out Ferrari.
At the uphill fourth corner of Spielberg’s Red Bull Ring, Sainz was left battling gravity as his car rolled back towards the track. Inside half a minute, Sainz’s car was engulfed in flames – and the TV director cut away with the Spaniard desperately attempting to remove himself from his blazing machine.
But a handful of seconds later, the television feed returned to the scene of the grisly accident, and Sainz was seen running away from his car before sitting down on the grass verge with his chargrilled Ferrari now extinguished.
