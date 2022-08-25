✕ Close Daniel Ricciardo reacts to 'bittersweet' McLaren exit

Daniel Ricciardo has said his premature McLaren exit will be a ‘bittersweet one’, after it was announced that he will leave the team at the end of the season.

Ricciardo joined McLaren ahead of the 2021 Formula 1 campaign, on a deal that was set to run until the end of 2023. However, disappointing performances since his arrival had put his position at the team in doubt, and McLaren revealed on Wednesday that the Australian’s contract has now been cut short.

Ricciardo, who will drive for McLaren until the end of the current F1 season, issued his own statement on Wednesday saying: “Hey, everyone, I wanted to share some news. It’s not great, it’s bittersweet for sure, but I think it’s best you hear it from me: 2022 will be my last year with McLaren. Obviously we’ve put in a lot of effort on both sides, but it just hasn’t worked the way we wanted, so the team’s decided to make a change for next year. We had a lot of discussions, but in the end we mutually agreed that it was the right thing for both of us.”

Ricciardo will be speaking at the FIA drivers’ press conference today ahead of the return of Formula 1 this weekend at the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, with Max Verstappen holding an 80-point lead at the top of the Drivers’ Championship with nine races to go.