F1 LIVE: Daniel Ricciardo vows to fight at McLaren despite struggles this season
Follow all the reaction to the Austrian Grand Prix as Charles Leclerc won his third F1 race of the season and as we look ahead to next week’s French Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc reignited his world championship hopes by racing to victory at the Austrian Grand Prix as team-mate Carlos Sainz emerged unscathed from his Ferrari after it caught fire. Leclerc passed championship leader Max Verstappen three times to claim his first triumph since he took the chequered flag in Australia on April 10. Verstappen finished second after Sainz’s engine expired with 14 laps remaining.
Sainz broke down at the uphill Turn 4 but moments later later his car dramatically caught alight. With Sainz still in his cockpit and his car rolling downhill, the Spaniard had to battle gravity as he unstrapped his seatbelts and attempted to leap from his flaming machine.
The television cameras cut away from the flashpoint, but seconds later, Sainz was seen walking away from his wreckage, with the flames extinguished by marshals. Sainz’s retirement allowed Lewis Hamilton to take third with Mercedes team-mate George Russell fourth despite an opening-lap collision with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.
At the half-way mark of the 2022 season, Verstappen has a 38-point lead from Leclerc in second, while Perez - who retired from Sunday’s race - is third a further 19 points back. The next race is the weekend of 22-24 July at Circuit Paul Ricard at the French Grand Prix.
Follow all the latest reaction to Sunday’s race at the Austrian Grand Prix:
‘I’m not walking away’: Daniel Ricciardo vows to fight at McLaren despite F1 struggles
Daniel Ricciardo says he will not walk away from McLaren despite question marks over his future with the British team.
Ricciardo, an eight-time grand prix winner, has a contract with McLaren until the end of 2023.
But American driver Colton Herta, 22, completed a two-day test for McLaren at Portimao this week, while the British team have also announced IndyCar champion Alex Palou, 25, will be added to their squad of drivers next year.
However, Ricciardo, 33, who addressed McLaren’s staff at their Woking factory on Wednesday, wrote on Instagram: “There have been a lot of rumours around my future in Formula One, but I want you to hear it from me.
“I am committed to McLaren until the end of next year and am not walking away from the sport. Appreciate it hasn’t always been easy, but who wants easy? I’m working my a** off with the team to make improvements and get the car right and back to the front where it belongs.”
‘I’m not walking away’: Daniel Ricciardo vows to stay McLaren
The Australian has a contract with the British team until the end of 2023.
