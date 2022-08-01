✕ Close Top 10 Dumbest Mistakes in F1

Aston Martin have confirmed the shock signing of two-time world champion Fernando Alonso to replace Sebastian Vettel next season, in huge news to start the F1 summer break.

The 41-year-old will leave Alpine after two years and has signed a “multi-year contract” with Aston after four-time world champion Vettel announced his retirement last week.

Alonso, whose deal at Alpine was coming to an end at the end of the season, was expected to sign an extension but has opted for a new challenge to partner Lance Stroll at Aston - with Alpine now looking to fill a spare 2023 seat alongside Esteban Ocon.

The news comes after the final race of the season at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday, with Max Verstappen storming from P10 to win his eighth race of the season, with Lewis Hamilton earning his fifth podium in a row in second and Mercedes teammate George Russell in third.

Ferrari once again had a Sunday to forget as Charles Leclerc suffered from an incorrect choice of tyres to finish sixth, while Carlos Sainz was also left in the lurch with strategy calls and came home in fourth.