F1 LIVE: Aston Martin announce shock signing of Fernando Alonso as Spaniard quits Alpine
Follow all the reaction to the Hungarian Grand Prix with the surprise news that Fernando Alonso has joined Aston Martin for 2023
Aston Martin have confirmed the shock signing of two-time world champion Fernando Alonso to replace Sebastian Vettel next season, in huge news to start the F1 summer break.
The 41-year-old will leave Alpine after two years and has signed a “multi-year contract” with Aston after four-time world champion Vettel announced his retirement last week.
Alonso, whose deal at Alpine was coming to an end at the end of the season, was expected to sign an extension but has opted for a new challenge to partner Lance Stroll at Aston - with Alpine now looking to fill a spare 2023 seat alongside Esteban Ocon.
The news comes after the final race of the season at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday, with Max Verstappen storming from P10 to win his eighth race of the season, with Lewis Hamilton earning his fifth podium in a row in second and Mercedes teammate George Russell in third.
Ferrari once again had a Sunday to forget as Charles Leclerc suffered from an incorrect choice of tyres to finish sixth, while Carlos Sainz was also left in the lurch with strategy calls and came home in fourth.
BREAKING NEWS: Fernando Alonso signs for Aston Martin as Spaniard replaces Sebastian Vettel for 2023
Aston Martin have confirmed the shock signing of two-time world champion Fernando Alonso to replace Sebastian Vettel next season.
The 41-year-old will leave Alpine after two years and has signed a “multi-year contract” with Aston after four-time world champion Vettel announced his retirement last week.
Alonso, whose deal at Alpine was coming to an end at the end of the season, was expected to sign an extension but has opted for a new challenge to partner Lance Stroll at Aston - with Alpine now looking to fill a spare 2023 seat alongside Esteban Ocon.
Alpine do have highly regarded Australian Oscar Piastri - last year’s Formula 2 champion - as their reserve driver and this seemingly paves the way for the 21-year-old to take his place on the F1 grid.
“This Aston Martin team is clearly applying the energy and commitment to win, and it is therefore one of the most exciting teams in Formula One today,” Alonso said.
Aston Martin sign Fernando Alonso from Alpine to replace Sebastian Vettel
The two-time world champion will leave Alpine after two years after signing a multi-year contract at Aston
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies