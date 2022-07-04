F1 LIVE: Charles Leclerc has sly dig at Ferrari for not pitting him during latter stages of British GP
Follow all the reaction to a eventful race at Silverstone as we also look ahead to the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend
Carlos Sainz won a wild and wacky British Grand Prix which saw Zhou Guanyu survive a horror opening-lap crash and protesters invade the track at Silverstone.
Sainz fought his way past Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in a brilliant 10-lap shootout to the chequered flag following a safety car period to claim his maiden Formula One win.
Sergio Perez finished second, with Lewis Hamilton third after he forced his way around Leclerc with four laps of the 52 laps remaining. A record crowd of 142,000 fans in Northamptonshire were treated to the race of the season which started in extraordinary fashion.
Rookie Zhou was approaching the 160mph opening Abbey corner when British driver George Russell tagged the right rear of the Chinese driver’ machine, sending him on to his roof and sliding out of control.
Follow all the reaction to the British Grand Prix as we already look ahead to this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix:
Charles Leclerc ‘incredibly disappointed’ after British Grand Prix and has sly dig at Ferrari strategy
Charles Leclerc has spoken of his ‘disappointment’ after finishing the British Grand Prix in fourth - having led the way for much of the dramatic 52-lap race.
The Ferrari driver did not pit for new tyres during the final safety car period, while rivals around him such as team-mate Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton stopping for fresh rubber.
It meant Leclerc was a sitting duck despite his best efforts, ending up off the podium and the Monegasque had a sly dig at his own Ferrari team in an Instagram post after the race.
“Well done to @carlossainz55 on realizing a childhood dream, you deserve it mate,” he said.
“On my side, I’m incredibly disappointed. Damaged car in lap 1 but we were flying. Great fights on track but I couldn’t do much more having old tyres at the end of the race.”
Guanyu Zhou thanks Silverstone medical team and marshals after horrific crash in British Grand Prix
Guanyu Zhou has paid tribute to the medical staff and marshals at Silverstone who helped with his extraction from his stricken Alfa Romeo following his nasty crash at the British Grand Prix.
The Chinese rookie driver, competing in only his 10th Formula 1 race, was turned upside-down after clashing with George Russell at turn one of the first lap and flew into the perimeter fence beyond the tyre barrier.
The marshals and medical team on-site were quick to react, with Zhou left trapped in the car, extracting him before placing the 23-year-old on a stretcher.
Zhou tweeted shortly afterwards to say that the halo device - introduced in 2018 to protect the drivers while in the cockpit - saved his life and emphasised his gratitude to the Silverstone staff for their ‘fantastic’ work.
He tweeted: “Hi everyone! Thank you all for the kind messages. I want to thank the marshals and the medical team at Silverstone, they were really fantastic. I’m keener than ever to get back on track, see you guys in Austria!”
The Chinese rookie driver added that he is ‘keener than ever to get back on track’ with the Austrian Grand Prix meet starting on Friday
Sebastian Vettel has sympathy with ‘desperate’ F1 protesters but says marshals and drivers were put ‘at risk’
Sebastian Vettel has expressed his sympathy with the protestors who ran onto the track during the opening lap of the British Grand Prix - but added that they put drivers and marshals at risk with their actions.
The protestors, from the Just Stop Oil activist group, sat down on the Wellington straight during lap one, with the race red flagged just before the cars reached the group after Guanyu Zhou’s crash seconds earlier at Abbey.
Northamtonshire police say seven people - five men aged between 21 and 46 and two women, 20 and 44 - are still in custody after being arrested following the incident and climate activist Vettel agreed with the tone of their message.
“I guess there was some talk about it, I think everybody is free to have their own view on it,” four-time world champion Vettel said after the race.
More below:
Seven people were arrested after invading the track on the first lap of the British Grand Prix on Sunday
Silverstone protesters remain in custody after ‘irresponsible’ track invasion
The protesters who stormed Sunday’s British Grand Prix remain in police custody after Formula One boss Stefano Domenicali labelled their actions as “dangerous and irresponsible”.
Five men, aged between 21 and 46, and two women, 20 and 44, were arrested after the terrifying track invasion on the opening lap at Silverstone.
Although the incident was not shown on F1’s global television feed, eyewitness footage emerged of five people – understood to be representing climate activist group, Just Stop Oil – entering the circuit at the high-speed Wellington Straight. They then sat down on the tarmac.
The race had just been suspended following Zhou Guanyu’s horror first-corner crash, but a number of drivers sped by the quintet as they returned to the pits. The protesters were swiftly dragged away by marshals.
Five men, aged between 21 and 46, and two women, 20 and 44, were arrested
Lewis Hamilton says he ‘loves people fighting for the planet’ after seven protestors invaded Silverstone track
Lewis Hamilton says he “loves people fighting for the planet” after seven people were arrested following an invasion of the track at the start of the British Grand Prix - later adding that such protests “must be done safely.”
As the contest was immediately red flagged following Guanyu Zhou’s heavy crash at Abbey and cars headed for the pits, protestors broke on to the circuit at the Wellington Straight before sitting down.
Hamilton, who was only told about the focus of the protest in the post-race press conference and was not aware of the method chosen, backed their cause - with those who entered the track wearing T-shirts protesting against global oil usage.
After originally quipping “big up the protestors”, Hamilton later elaborated: “I didn’t know what the protest was for and I’ve only just found out.”
Seven people were arrested following the track invasion at the start of the British Grand Prix
‘Today the FIA has saved two lives’: Carlos Sainz thankful after Silverstone win
Zhou Guanyu escaped without serious injuries thanks to his car’s halo after a terrifying accident, as did Roy Nissany in Formula Two earlier in the day.
Ferrari’s Sainz took his maiden F1 victory at his 150th attempt – beating Red Bull driver Sergio Perez and home favourite Lewis Hamilton in a frenetic climax to the race of the season in front of a record 142,000 fans at Silverstone.
But the 10th round of the campaign will be remembered for a jaw-dropping accident involving Chinese rookie Zhou.
Six seconds after the lights went out, Pierre Gasly made contact with George Russell. The British driver then tagged the right rear of the Zhou’s machine at 160mph, flipping him on to his roof and sliding out of control.
Zhou Guanyu escaped without serious injuries thanks to his car’s halo after a terrifying accident, as did Roy Nissany in Formula Two
Lewis Hamilton takes positives from being a ‘step closer’ after claiming Silverstone podium place
Lewis Hamilton took the cheers from his home crowd and urged his team to keep trying to close the gap to the challengers for the Formula One title this season, after claiming third place at the British Grand Prix.
A combination of crashes, Safety Cars, problems to other vehicles and some fantastic late overtaking saw the seven-time champion finish on the podium for the first time since the opening round of the 2022 season in Bahrain, after a campaign of struggle with porpoising and control issues in the new Mercedes car.
But on a day when around 120,000 fans attended race day at Silverstone, Hamilton - who did briefly lead the race - praised the occasion as F1 at its best and hoped the performance could set a platform for improvement across the rest of the year.
“We’ve had the biggest show-up in history, thanks for this incredible support - we don’t see this anywhere else in the world,” he said after the race.
A return to the top three for Mercedes to challenge Ferrari and Red Bull after a season of struggle
