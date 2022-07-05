F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton aims dig at Max Verstappen for 2021 Silverstone crash after praising Charles Leclerc
Follow all the reaction to a eventful race at Silverstone as we also look ahead to the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend
Carlos Sainz won a wild and wacky British Grand Prix which saw Zhou Guanyu survive a horror opening-lap crash and protesters invade the track at Silverstone.
Sainz fought his way past Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in a brilliant 10-lap shootout to the chequered flag following a safety car period to claim his maiden Formula One win.
Sergio Perez finished second, with Lewis Hamilton third after he forced his way around Leclerc with four laps of the 52 laps remaining. A record crowd of 142,000 fans in Northamptonshire were treated to the race of the season which started in extraordinary fashion.
Rookie Zhou was approaching the 160mph opening Abbey corner when British driver George Russell tagged the right rear of the Chinese driver’ machine, sending him on to his roof and sliding out of control.
Follow all the reaction to the British Grand Prix as we already look ahead to this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix:
Initially criticised by Hamilton and Verstappen, how the halo has saved lives in Formula 1
Guanyu Zhou’s harrowing crash at the start of Sunday’s British Grand Prix was another victory for Jean Todt and the FIA technicians who acted on the concerns of drivers back in 2015.
The likes of Jenson Button and Sebastian Vettel were pushing for mandatory head protection, particularly in the wake of Justin Wilson’s death in IndyCar that year and Henry Surtees’s sad passing in an F2 race in 2009. Jules Bianchi also lost his battle in July 2015 after his horrific crash at the Japanese Grand Prix nine months earlier.
Yet in the years since, there have been no driver fatalities in Formula 1. Impressive, frankly, considering the scale of accidents we have seen in recent years with Zhou’s the latest in a long list of crashes where the consequences could have been fatal.
While in the 2018 build-up Toto Wolff remarked on the halo, “if you give me a chainsaw I would take it off”, a matter of months later we saw the first instance of its very genuine functionality amid the propelling speed and forces of a Formula 1 car.
Guanyu Zhou’s harrowing crash at the start of Sunday’s British Grand Prix was another victory for Jean Todt, the former FIA president who pushed for the halo’s introduction in 2018
Christian Horner says Mercedes ‘let Ferrari off the hook’ with Lewis Hamilton tyre call in British Grand Prix
Red Bull boss Christian Horner believes Mercedes let Ferrari off the hook with their decision to switch Lewis Hamilton on to hard compound tyres instead of softs.
The seven-time world champion was in the lead of the race having not pitted following the first lap restart and was comfortable on medium tyres.
Yet when Mercedes brought Hamilton in on lap 33, instead of the quicker but less durable soft tyres, the Silver Arrows put the Brit on the safer hard compound to see out the remaining 19 laps of the race. However he did pit again due to a late safety car.
But Horner believes Toto Wolff’s team missed a trick with Hamilton competing in and around Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, with Sainz eventually winning the Grand Prix for his first victory in Formula 1. Hamilton ended up finishing third, as he came out behing the two Ferraris following a slow pit stop before the late drama via the safety car.
Horner says Mercedes ‘let Ferrari off the hook’ with Hamilton tyre call
Mercedes opted to switch Hamilton on to hard compound tyres instead of softs - with the seven-time world champion ultimately finishing third
Silverstone a ‘perfect demonstration’ of F1’s progress in safety and excitement, says Ross Brawn
The British Grand Prix provided a “perfect demonstration” of what Formula One aimed to achieve with its 2022 cars and how much safer the sport has become, according to managing director Ross Brawn.
The halo head protection system was credited with saving the life of Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou after a huge first-lap crash while Sunday’s race at Silverstone had close racing and thrilling overtakes.
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz won the race for his first victory in Formula One.
“What pleased me was the precision the drivers could have with the cars. We saw countless fascinating battles that went for several corners, with multiple changes of position,” Brawn said in a column on the F1 website.
“We saw drivers were able to take multiple lines with these new cars -- and that allowed for two, three or even four cars going almost side-by-side. The quality of the passes was high, too,” he added.
Brawn, a former team boss and technical director, said the drivers had been positive about the change and ability to follow closely the cars in front without turbulence.
Silverstone a ‘perfect demonstration’ of F1 progress, says Brawn
Spectacular and scary scenes throughout the race day made for thrilling watching for all
Lewis Hamilton says he ‘loves people fighting for the planet’ after seven protestors invaded Silverstone track
Lewis Hamilton says he “loves people fighting for the planet” after seven people were arrested following an invasion of the track at the start of the British Grand Prix - later adding that such protests “must be done safely.”
As the contest was immediately red flagged following Guanyu Zhou’s heavy crash at Abbey and cars headed for the pits, protestors broke on to the circuit at the Wellington Straight before sitting down.
Hamilton, who was only told about the focus of the protest in the post-race press conference and was not aware of the method chosen, backed their cause - with those who entered the track wearing T-shirts protesting against global oil usage.
After originally quipping “big up the protestors”, Hamilton later elaborated: “I didn’t know what the protest was for and I’ve only just found out.
“I just said ‘big up the protestors.’ I love that people are fighting for the planet. We need more people like them.”
Hamilton later put up a post on his Instagram story, saying: “As we’ve seen today, this is a very dangerous sport. I wasn’t aware of the protests today and while I’ll always support those standing up for what they believe in, it must be done safely.
Lewis Hamilton ‘loves people fighting for planet’ after Silverstone track protest
Seven people were arrested following the track invasion at the start of the British Grand Prix
British GP’s chaotic start encapsulates the spectacle and terror of Formula 1’s new era
Enthralling, thrilling and spine-chilling in equal measure, where on earth to begin to describe this one as the sun sets at Silverstone for another year? Well it’s quite simple really: at the beginning. Because for all the nerve-shredding overtakes, questionable strategy calls and moments of fortune that followed in a brilliant British Grand Prix – won deservedly by first-time victor Carlos Sainz – the stakes in the opening 20 seconds at lights out could not have been much higher.
While the eyes of a record 140,000 spectators were fixed on the battle of the front, with Max Verstappen overtaking Sainz into turn one, what followed behind encapsulates the mouth-watering madness of high-speed motorsport. It was only a light touch from Pierre Gasly, sandwiched in between George Russell and Guanyu Zhou, but it was enough.
The Frenchman clipped the back of home favourite Russell’s rear-left tyre, sending the Brit’s Mercedes spinning into Zhou’s Alfa Romeo, which flipped in a 180 spin almost inevitably. And on the tarmac, gravel and then tyre barrier, the Alfa did not stop spinning.
British GP’s chaotic race opening encapsulates spectacle and terror of F1’s new era
The stakes in the opening 20 seconds of the British Grand Prix could not have been much higher
Max Verstappen admits ‘struggles’ throughout British GP but emphasises ‘important points’ after P7 finish
Max Verstappen empahsised the importance of scoring points after a tricky day at the office at the British Grand Prix on Sunday.
The Championship leader was winning the race early on before a puncture curtailed his chances, with damage to the bodywork also hampering his performance at Silverstone.
Despite his misfortune, the world champion picked up six points with his Championship lead going into the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend now 34 points from team-mate Sergio Perez.
“An unlucky afternoon,“ he said on Instagram. “We were on it from the beginning of the race, after getting of the line great on both occasions. “After picking up debri my floor was severely damaged and we struggled throughout the race. I gave it my all for P7 and collected important points. We’ll keep pushing to come back stronger in our home race in Austria, can’t wait to see the support by the Orange Army.”
Lewis Hamilton takes positives from being a ‘step closer’ after claiming Silverstone podium place
Lewis Hamilton took the cheers from his home crowd and urged his team to keep trying to close the gap to the challengers for the Formula One title this season, after claiming third place at the British Grand Prix.
A combination of crashes, Safety Cars, problems to other vehicles and some fantastic late overtaking saw the seven-time champion finish on the podium for the first time since the opening round of the 2022 season in Bahrain, after a campaign of struggle with porpoising and control issues in the new Mercedes car.
But on a day when around 120,000 fans attended race day at Silverstone, Hamilton - who did briefly lead the race - praised the occasion as F1 at its best and hoped the performance could set a platform for improvement across the rest of the year.
“We’ve had the biggest show-up in history, thanks for this incredible support - we don’t see this anywhere else in the world,” he said after the race.
Lewis Hamilton pleased to be a ‘step closer’ after Silverstone podium place
A return to the top three for Mercedes to challenge Ferrari and Red Bull after a season of struggle
Mick Schumacher says it’s ‘great to get questions from the media away’ after scoring first F1 points
Mick Schumacher was relieved that he had silenced his critics after scoring the first points of his Formula 1 career at the British Grand Prix.
The Haas driver was involved in a battle with Max Verstappen for seventh in the closing stages but nonetheless crossed the line eighth for the moment he had been waiting for, in the 32nd F1 race of his career.
“I think overall we are really happy coming back from P19,” he told F1.com.
“I said we had the speed to go forwards and we definitely showed it today.
“It’s great for the team, we have the double score in the points. That’s obviously very helpful in the Constructors’, but also for me I think it’s great to just get those questions from the media away and focus on what’s really important and that’s the racing and the driving in itself.”
Guanyu Zhou thanks Silverstone medical team and marshals after horrific crash in British Grand Prix
Guanyu Zhou has paid tribute to the medical staff and marshals at Silverstone who helped with his extraction from his stricken Alfa Romeo following his nasty crash at the British Grand Prix.
The Chinese rookie driver, competing in only his 10th Formula 1 race, was turned upside-down after clashing with George Russell at turn one of the first lap and flew into the perimeter fence beyond the tyre barrier.
The marshals and medical team on-site were quick to react, with Zhou left trapped in the car, extracting him before placing the 23-year-old on a stretcher.
Zhou tweeted shortly afterwards to say that the halo device - introduced in 2018 to protect the drivers while in the cockpit - saved his life and emphasised his gratitude to the Silverstone staff for their ‘fantastic’ work.
He tweeted: “Hi everyone! Thank you all for the kind messages. I want to thank the marshals and the medical team at Silverstone, they were really fantastic. I’m keener than ever to get back on track, see you guys in Austria!”
Guanyu Zhou thanks Silverstone medical team and marshals after horrific crash
The Chinese rookie driver added that he is ‘keener than ever to get back on track’ with the Austrian Grand Prix meet starting on Friday
