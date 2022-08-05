F1 LIVE: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff insists his team are still ‘lacking’ compared to Red Bull and Ferrari
Follow all the latest news at the start of the Formula 1 summer break as the Oscar Piastri seat saga rumbles on
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has downplayed the recent form of the Constructors champions and insists his team are “still lacking to the frontrunners” of Red Bull and Ferrari.
Mercedes have earned double podiums in the last two races in France and Hungary, with George Russell a surprise pole sitter in Budapest - the Silver Arrows’ first pole position of the season. Despite not being able to hold position as Max Verstappen’s surged through the pack, Russell still finished third with teammate Lewis Hamilton second and the seven-time world champion has now been on the podium in the last five races.
However, Mercedes are yet to win a race in the opening 13 rounds of the 2022 season and despite the recent upturn in form, Wolff is keen to downplay expectations and insists Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is still a “dominant force” on the right tyre compound.
“I think we need to be careful that it’s not specific to Budapest [and] that we just landed in the perfect window,” Wolff said. “The other teams, Ferrari especially, complained about the tyre not being where it should have been. So, in my personal opinion, we’re still lacking to the front runners.”
Meanwhile, we wait to hear of the latest development in Oscar Piastri’s future, after his rejection of a seat at Alpine, following the team announcing him as Fernando Alonso’s replacement for 2023.
F1 news: Alpine boss admits age was a factor in not offering Fernando Alonso a long-term contract
Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer admits that Alonso’s ability in the car as he progreses into his 40s was a factor in not offering the Spaniard a long-term contract.
Two-time world champion Alonso stunned F1 and his own team by accepting a “multi-year contract” to race for Aston Martin from next year, leaving Alpine with a spare seat to partner Esteban Ocon in 2023.
While reserve driver Oscar Piastri was their first choice and Alpine announced him as their driver, Piastri has since insisted he has not signed a contract and won’t be racing for Alpine next year.
It has been a torrid week for Szafnauer but prior to the Piastri saga emerging, the Romanian-American spoke about the factors at play in not offering 41-year-old Alonso a longer deal.
“There does come a time where something happens physiologically to a driver, and you don’t have the same abilities you did when you were younger,” Szafnauer said. “I think it happened to Michael. I think it’s fair to say Michael Schumacher at 42 was not the same driver he was at 32 or 35. And it happens to other sportsmen too.”
Alpine boss admits age was a factor in not offering Alonso a long-term contract
Otmar Szafnauer has endured a torrid week with Alonso’s deparure and Oscar Piastri insisting he won’t be driving for Alpine in 2023
F1 news: F1 chief Stefano Domenicali hints at role for Sebastian Vettel to stay in the sport post-retirement
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has hinted that a role will be offered to Sebastian Vettel to stay in the sport in some capacity after he announced his retirement last week.
The four-time world champion announced before the Hungarian Grand Prix that this season with Aston Martin would be his last in F1, with the German keen to pursue other interests and spend more time with his family.
Domenicali, who was Ferrari boss while Vettel won his World Championships at Red Bull, admitted he was surprised by the news but revealed that he is keen for Vettel’s and F1’s relationship to “remain close in the future” after a conversation between the pair following Vettel’s announcement.
“Among other things, we talked about his decision and the future,” Domenicali told BILD. “Sebastian will always be associated with Formula 1. And of course we want that connection to remain close in the future.
“If he is interested in becoming part of our system and the approaches fit together, I would of course welcome him here. But we already know that, after the season, he wants to sort himself out and enjoy time with his family.”
F1 chief Domenicali hints at role for Vettel to stay in the sport post-retirement
Domenicali insists he wants the connection between Vettel and Formula 1 to “remain close in the future” despite his retirement at the end of the season
