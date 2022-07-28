✕ Close Verstappen Claims F1 Championship Lead ‘Bigger Than It Should Be’

The Hungarian Grand Prix is this weekend with plenty of F1 stories as the season continues to produce drama. After Max Verstappen took advantage of yet more pain for Charles Leclerc, whose Ferrari crashed out at the French Grand Prix, the Red Bull star extended his championship lead. Leclerc, who won last time out in Austria to boost his fleeting title hopes, looked to be in total control before he lost grip in his Ferrari through Turn 11 on lap 18 and crashed into the barrier ending his race.

Lewis Hamilton threatened to challenge Verstappen for the victory in his 300th Formula One race but the Dutchman’s pace ultimately proved too strong as he coasted to maximum points at Circuit Paul Ricard. Seven-time champion Hamilton came home second with Mercedes teammate George Russell rounding out the podium after a ding dong battle with Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull.

Verstappen now has a 62-point lead at the top of the Championship leaderboard ahead of the final race before the summer break in Budapest this weekend.

Follow all the latest news and build-up to the Hungary Grand Prix this weekend with reaction from Thursday’s drivers press conferences: