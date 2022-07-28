F1 LIVE: George Russell to ‘raise his game’ with Lewis Hamilton as Ferrari target one-two in Hungary
Follow all the build-up to this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix with Thursday’s drivers’ press conferences from Budapest
The Hungarian Grand Prix is this weekend with plenty of F1 stories as the season continues to produce drama. After Max Verstappen took advantage of yet more pain for Charles Leclerc, whose Ferrari crashed out at the French Grand Prix, the Red Bull star extended his championship lead. Leclerc, who won last time out in Austria to boost his fleeting title hopes, looked to be in total control before he lost grip in his Ferrari through Turn 11 on lap 18 and crashed into the barrier ending his race.
Lewis Hamilton threatened to challenge Verstappen for the victory in his 300th Formula One race but the Dutchman’s pace ultimately proved too strong as he coasted to maximum points at Circuit Paul Ricard. Seven-time champion Hamilton came home second with Mercedes teammate George Russell rounding out the podium after a ding dong battle with Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull.
Verstappen now has a 62-point lead at the top of the Championship leaderboard ahead of the final race before the summer break in Budapest this weekend.
Follow all the latest news and build-up to the Hungary Grand Prix this weekend with reaction from Thursday’s drivers press conferences:
Ferrari targeting one-two at Hungarian Grand Prix to ‘turn the page’ in F1 season
Ferrari are targeting a one-two win at the Hungarian Grand Prix to ease the pain of Charles Leclerc‘s costly crash while leading in France last weekend. Leclerc’s self-confessed error at Le Castellet left the Monegasque 63 points behind Red Bull’s championship leader Max Verstappen, with Ferrari 82 adrift in the Formula One constructors’ standings.
“We need to turn the page and look to Hungary and do a one-two there,” team boss Mattia Binotto told reporters after Leclerc’s blank. “There is plenty of reason why we need to smile. Our objective should not be winning but a one-two. There is no reason why not to win 10 races from now to the end.”
Ferrari started the season with a one-two in Bahrain but have yet to repeat the feat, getting both drivers on the podium on only two further occasions in Saudi Arabia and Miami. Leclerc, despite seven poles, has retired from the lead on three occasions while team mate Carlos Sainz has suffered four retirements in 12 rounds.
Red Bull expect Hungary, where the weather is again likely to be hot and tyre management will be key, to play more to their rivals’ strengths. “I don’t expect Hungary to be particularly our best track because I do think we are lacking a bit of downforce compared to Ferrari, and that’s what you need to run there,” said Verstappen. Red Bull boss Christian Horner agreed, saying the Hungaroring “will probably play more to the Ferrari’s strengths than our strengths.”
Ferrari targeting one-two at Hungarian Grand Prix to 'turn the page'
Charles Leclerc’s error in France left the Monegasque 63 points behind Red Bull’s championship leader Max Verstappen
George Russell vows to ‘raise his game’ to keep up with Lewis Hamilton
George Russell has impressed in his first season with Mercedes but knows he needs to keep pushing in the same car as a seven-time world champion.
Indeed, the Brit leads Lewis Hamilton by 16 points in the drivers’ standings ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.
Russell, though, isn’t sitting on his laurels.
“Going up against the greatest driver of all time, where do you set your expectations?” he told the BBC. “It’s by no means been a bad start to the season, but I would still like to raise my game a little bit.
“If I’m performing against the very best in sport - and I want to be the very best - I need to be at the top of my game every single week.
“I need to keep on improving. I need to look at my team-mate and see if he’s consistently doing something better. And there are certain little things that he is probably consistently better at than I am, for the time being, that I want to improve on.
“I expected no less, and I think that’s just a natural part of an athlete’s or driver’s development.”
FIA official rejects fears she could favour Mercedes in new role
The FIA’s new interim chief has rejected claims she will favour her former employer Mercedes in the role. Shaila-Ann Rao was appointed to F1’s governing body as interim secretary general for motorsport in June by the FIA president Mohammed bin Sulayem, and the announcement brought questions from the F1 paddock, after Rao had spent several years working as general counsel for Mercedes and later special advisor for team principal Toto Wolff.
Wolff’s counterpart at Ferarri, Mattia Binotto, called on the FIA to prove Rao would be an impartial figure at the top of the sport. “On the concern of Shaila-Ann, yes, certainly, it’s a concern,” Binotto said at the time. “She’s a great person, she’s got a lot of experience. She will certainly be capable of doing the job.
“I’m pretty sure on that. It’s down to them to make sure there will be no conflicts of interest at all, to behave properly. And it’s down to the president to ensure it. I’ve got the trust they will do it.
“As Ferrari, it’s a concern. I’m pretty sure that through the behaviours, through the decisions, they will prove it’s a wrong concern.” Speaking to Corriere della Sera in Italy, Rao dismissed those concerns and said she just wants to get on with the job.
FIA official rejects fears she could favour Mercedes in new role
Shaila-Ann Rao’s appointment has caused controversy in the F1 paddock
Carlos Sainz more of a leader at Ferrari than Charles Leclerc, Damon Hill claims
Carlos Sainz has developed into more of a “team leader” at Ferrari than teammate Charles Leclerc, according to 1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill. Leclerc, who won his third race of the season in Austria two weeks ago, crashed out of the French Grand Prix while leading on lap 18 in what he later simply admitted as a “mistake” in losing the rear of the car.
Sainz, meanwhile, progressed from the back of the grid and opted to stay out on track whilst fighting for a podium place with Sergio Perez, despite calls from the Ferrari pit wall for him to come into the pits, with a five-second penalty also needing to be adhered to.
The Spaniard overtook the Red Bull driver before later coming into the pit lane, eventually finishing fifth, but Hill told Sky Sports’ Any Driven Monday show that Sainz has not shied away from making calls himself out on track.
“Carlos has struck me as actually the more of the team leader,” said Hill. “He seems to be more familiar with the strategy, seems to be able to make decisions.” Sainz also rallied against his engineer at the British Grand Prix, a decision which proved fruitful as he claimed his first win in Formula 1, yet confusion from the Ferrari pit wall summed up a frustrating day for the Scuderia at Paul Ricard on Sunday.
“I think they’re [Ferrari] a little bit halfway up the stairs,” Hill added. “Someone needs to take charge and say, ‘okay, we’re making a decision’. And it’s either the driver or it’s the strategist, clear direction.”
Carlos Sainz more of a leader at Ferrari than Charles Leclerc, Damon Hill claims
While Leclerc crashed out at the French Grand Prix, Sainz stayed on track when originally instructed to head into the pit lane
