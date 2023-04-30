Jump to content

1682847421

F1 LIVE: Azerbaijan Grand Prix latest race updates with Charles Leclerc on pole

Formula 1 live updates from the grand prix in Baku as Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and the rest of the field battle it out at the Baku City Circuit

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Sunday 30 April 2023 10:37
Comments
Max Verstappen confronts George Russell after collision in Azerbaijan

Charles Leclerc saw off Max Verstappen to put his Ferrari on pole position for Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Verstappen and Leclerc set identical times in their opening Q3 laps in Baku before the Monegasque returned for a final run to beat his Red Bull rival by 0.188 seconds.

Sergio Perez qualified third ahead of Leclerc’s Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz with Lewis Hamilton fifth, 0.974 sec off the pace. Formula One bosses have tinkered with the weekend format here in Baku by introducing two qualifying sessions.

Perez won Saturday’s sprint race, overtaking Leclerc, while Verstappen and George Russell were at loggerheads after a collision.

Follow live F1 updates with The Independent - the race starts at midday (BST).

1682847421

Watch the moment Max Verstappen confronted George Russell

It was straight after the sprint race, in which the pair collided on lap one.

Max Verstappen confronts George Russell after collision in Azerbaijan
Kieran Jackson30 April 2023 10:37
1682846821

Charles Leclerc starts on pole but can he win the race?

The Ferrari has work to do to match the Red Bull in race-pace.

Kieran Jackson30 April 2023 10:27
1682846161

Here are the Constructor Standings after the sprint race

Constructors’ Championship

1) Red Bull - 137 points

2) Aston Martin - 69 points

3) Mercedes - 63 points

4) Ferrari - 37 points

5) McLaren - 12 points

6) Alpine - 8 points

7) Haas - 7 points

8) Alfa Romeo - 6 points

9) AlphaTauri - 1 point

10) Williams - 1 point

Kieran Jackson30 April 2023 10:16
1682845441

Max Verstappen slammed by Damon Hill after Azerbaijan outburst: ‘Salty and a poor loser’

Damon Hill did not hold back as he labelled Max Verstappen ‘salty’ and a ‘poor loser’ after the Dutchman once again criticised the sprint race format on Saturday.

Hill, the 1996 Formula 1 world champion, also pointed towards Verstappen’s hypocrisy after a first-lap collision between the Dutchman and George Russell in the sprint race in Azerbaijan.

Double world champion Verstappen, who has raised the prospect of quitting the sport due to the recent format changes, finished the sprint in third – with team-mate Sergio Perez winning – but could not hide his irritation in the post-race press conference.

Full story below:

‘Salty and a poor loser’: Max Verstappen slammed by Damon Hill

Verstappen once again spoke out against sprint races and was also angry about a first-lap collision with George Russell on Saturday in Baku

Kieran Jackson30 April 2023 10:04
1682844962

BREAKING: Nico Hulkenberg to start from the pit lane

The Haas driver only qualified in P17 but due to a required set up change, the German will start this race from the pit lane.

He will join Alpine’s Esteban Ocon in the pit lane.

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson30 April 2023 09:56
1682844661

Here are the Driver Standings after the sprint race

Driver Standings

1) Max Verstappen - 75 points

2) Sergio Perez - 62 points

3) Fernando Alonso - 48 points

4) Lewis Hamilton - 40 points

5) Carlos Sainz - 24 points

6) George Russell - 23 points

7) Lance Stroll - 19 points

8) Charles Leclerc - 13 points

9) Lando Norris - 8 points

10) Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points

11) Valtteri Bottas - 4 points

12) Esteban Ocon - 4 points

13) Oscar Piastri - 4 points

14) Pierre Gasly - 4 points

15) Zhou Guanyu - 2 points

16) Yuki Tsunoda - 1 point

17) Kevin Magnussen - 1 point

18) Alex Albon - 1 point

19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

20) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

Kieran Jackson30 April 2023 09:51
1682844121

Sergio Perez wins sprint race at Azerbaijan Grand Prix as Max Verstappen vents fury

SPRINT RACE REPORT

Sergio Perez blasted his way past Charles Leclerc to win the sprint race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Perez started second before moving ahead of Leclerc on lap eight of 17 in Baku to take the chequered flag 4.4 seconds clear. Max Verstappen finished third, one spot ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell. Lewis Hamilton started sixth and finished seventh.

Perez’s win reduced the deficit to Verstappen in the driver’s standings from 15 points to 13 ahead of Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Sergio Perez impressively wins sprint race at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The Red Bull driver passed Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc down the main straight to take maximum points on Saturday

Kieran Jackson30 April 2023 09:42
1682843701

Max Verstappen confronts George Russell and launches furious rant after collision

Max Verstappen launched a furious rant at George Russell after the pair collided on the first lap of the sprint race in Azerbaijan.

Russell, starting in fourth, launched himself down the inside at turn two on the opening lap – and the pair touched.

Russell took third place, with Verstappen livid and making his feelings known over team radio.

The Dutchman did take back the position after a safety car shortly after, but with a huge hold on the sidepod of the Red Bull, Verstappen confronted Russell in parc ferme straight after the race finished.

Russell said: “It wasn’t on purpose, I had no grip,” with Verstappen replying: “Mate we all have no grip.”

Max Verstappen confronts George Russell and launches furious rant after collision

The Red Bull double world champion was fuming with Mercedes driver Russell after damage to Verstappen’s car following a first-lap collision in Baku

Kieran Jackson30 April 2023 09:35
1682843575

What is the starting grid?

1) Charles Leclerc

2) Max Verstappen

3) Sergio Perez

4) Carlos Sainz

5) Lewis Hamilton

6) Fernando Alonso

7) Lando Norris

8) Yuki Tsunoda

9) Lance Stroll

10) Oscar Piastri

11) George Russell

12) Esteban Ocon

13) Alex Albon

14) Valtteri Bottas

15) Logan Sargeant

16) Zhou Guanyu

17) Nico Hulkenberg

18) Kevin Magnussen

19) Pierre Gasly

20) Nyck de Vries

Kieran Jackson30 April 2023 09:32
1682843305

Azerbaijan Grand Prix latest race updates with Charles Leclerc on pole

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku!

It’s round four of the 2023 season and after the sprint race on Saturday, won by Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, it’s now time for the serious stuff!

Charles Leclerc starts on pole, with Max Verstappen alongside him on the front row. Perez is third, with Carlos Sainz in fourth and Lewis Hamilton in fifth!

Stay right here for all the news and build-up - the race starts at midday (BST)!

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson30 April 2023 09:28

