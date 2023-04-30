F1 LIVE: Azerbaijan Grand Prix latest race updates with Charles Leclerc on pole
Formula 1 live updates from the grand prix in Baku as Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and the rest of the field battle it out at the Baku City Circuit
Charles Leclerc saw off Max Verstappen to put his Ferrari on pole position for Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Verstappen and Leclerc set identical times in their opening Q3 laps in Baku before the Monegasque returned for a final run to beat his Red Bull rival by 0.188 seconds.
Sergio Perez qualified third ahead of Leclerc’s Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz with Lewis Hamilton fifth, 0.974 sec off the pace. Formula One bosses have tinkered with the weekend format here in Baku by introducing two qualifying sessions.
Perez won Saturday’s sprint race, overtaking Leclerc, while Verstappen and George Russell were at loggerheads after a collision.
Follow live F1 updates with The Independent - the race starts at midday (BST).
Watch the moment Max Verstappen confronted George Russell
It was straight after the sprint race, in which the pair collided on lap one.
Charles Leclerc starts on pole but can he win the race?
The Ferrari has work to do to match the Red Bull in race-pace.
Here are the Constructor Standings after the sprint race
Constructors’ Championship
1) Red Bull - 137 points
2) Aston Martin - 69 points
3) Mercedes - 63 points
4) Ferrari - 37 points
5) McLaren - 12 points
6) Alpine - 8 points
7) Haas - 7 points
8) Alfa Romeo - 6 points
9) AlphaTauri - 1 point
10) Williams - 1 point
Max Verstappen slammed by Damon Hill after Azerbaijan outburst: ‘Salty and a poor loser’
Damon Hill did not hold back as he labelled Max Verstappen ‘salty’ and a ‘poor loser’ after the Dutchman once again criticised the sprint race format on Saturday.
Hill, the 1996 Formula 1 world champion, also pointed towards Verstappen’s hypocrisy after a first-lap collision between the Dutchman and George Russell in the sprint race in Azerbaijan.
Double world champion Verstappen, who has raised the prospect of quitting the sport due to the recent format changes, finished the sprint in third – with team-mate Sergio Perez winning – but could not hide his irritation in the post-race press conference.
BREAKING: Nico Hulkenberg to start from the pit lane
The Haas driver only qualified in P17 but due to a required set up change, the German will start this race from the pit lane.
He will join Alpine’s Esteban Ocon in the pit lane.
Here are the Driver Standings after the sprint race
Driver Standings
1) Max Verstappen - 75 points
2) Sergio Perez - 62 points
3) Fernando Alonso - 48 points
4) Lewis Hamilton - 40 points
5) Carlos Sainz - 24 points
6) George Russell - 23 points
7) Lance Stroll - 19 points
8) Charles Leclerc - 13 points
9) Lando Norris - 8 points
10) Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
11) Valtteri Bottas - 4 points
12) Esteban Ocon - 4 points
13) Oscar Piastri - 4 points
14) Pierre Gasly - 4 points
15) Zhou Guanyu - 2 points
16) Yuki Tsunoda - 1 point
17) Kevin Magnussen - 1 point
18) Alex Albon - 1 point
19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
20) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
Sergio Perez wins sprint race at Azerbaijan Grand Prix as Max Verstappen vents fury
SPRINT RACE REPORT
Sergio Perez blasted his way past Charles Leclerc to win the sprint race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Perez started second before moving ahead of Leclerc on lap eight of 17 in Baku to take the chequered flag 4.4 seconds clear. Max Verstappen finished third, one spot ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell. Lewis Hamilton started sixth and finished seventh.
Perez’s win reduced the deficit to Verstappen in the driver’s standings from 15 points to 13 ahead of Sunday’s Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen confronts George Russell and launches furious rant after collision
Max Verstappen launched a furious rant at George Russell after the pair collided on the first lap of the sprint race in Azerbaijan.
Russell, starting in fourth, launched himself down the inside at turn two on the opening lap – and the pair touched.
Russell took third place, with Verstappen livid and making his feelings known over team radio.
The Dutchman did take back the position after a safety car shortly after, but with a huge hold on the sidepod of the Red Bull, Verstappen confronted Russell in parc ferme straight after the race finished.
Russell said: “It wasn’t on purpose, I had no grip,” with Verstappen replying: “Mate we all have no grip.”
What is the starting grid?
1) Charles Leclerc
2) Max Verstappen
3) Sergio Perez
4) Carlos Sainz
5) Lewis Hamilton
6) Fernando Alonso
7) Lando Norris
8) Yuki Tsunoda
9) Lance Stroll
10) Oscar Piastri
11) George Russell
12) Esteban Ocon
13) Alex Albon
14) Valtteri Bottas
15) Logan Sargeant
16) Zhou Guanyu
17) Nico Hulkenberg
18) Kevin Magnussen
19) Pierre Gasly
20) Nyck de Vries
Azerbaijan Grand Prix latest race updates with Charles Leclerc on pole
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku!
It’s round four of the 2023 season and after the sprint race on Saturday, won by Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, it’s now time for the serious stuff!
Charles Leclerc starts on pole, with Max Verstappen alongside him on the front row. Perez is third, with Carlos Sainz in fourth and Lewis Hamilton in fifth!
Stay right here for all the news and build-up - the race starts at midday (BST)!
