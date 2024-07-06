F1 live streams: Free link to watch British Grand Prix qualifying online

Support truly

Formula One returns to the home of British motor racing this weekend as Silverstone hosts the British Grand Prix.

George Russell was a shock winner last time out in Austria as the Mercedes driver capitalised on a collision between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris late on in the race. Norris was fuming with Verstappen afterwards, setting their rivalry up nicely for Norris’ home race this weekend.

Verstappen leads the world championship by 81 points to Norris going into the British GP, a race he won last year. Russell, despite his victory, is still down in seventh.

Lewis Hamilton is an eight-time winner at Silverstone and has finished on the podium in the last two years. Having not won since December 2021, the seven-time F1 world champion would love nothing more than to return to the top of the podium in front of a crowd who adore him.

See below for all the key information ahead of this weekend’s race:

When is the British Grand Prix?

(All times BST)

Saturday 6 July

Free practice 3: 11:30am

11:30am Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday 7 July

Race: 3pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The British Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and free-to-air Channel 4 in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s and Channel 4’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 1:30pm (BST).

You can watch Channel 4’s coverage of the British Grand Prix for free via their website.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action at Silverstone on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the British Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.

Silverstone hosts the British Grand Prix ( Getty Images )

What is the 2024 F1 calendar?

ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 5-7 July

ROUND 13 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 19-21 July

ROUND 14 - BELGIUM

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 26-28 July

ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 23-25 August

ROUND 16 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 30 August - 1 September

ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 13-15 September

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 20-22 September

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint race)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 18-20 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December

Driver Standings

1. Max Verstappen - 237 points

2. Lando Norris - 156 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 150 points

4. Carlos Sainz - 135 points

5. Sergio Perez - 118 points

6. Oscar Piastri - 112 points

7. George Russell - 111 points

8. Lewis Hamilton - 85 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 41 points

10. Yuki Tsunoda - 19 points

11. Lance Stroll - 17 points

12. Nico Hulkenberg - 14 points

13. Daniel Ricciardo - 11 points

14. Oliver Bearman - 6 points

15. Pierre Gasly - 5 points

16. Kevin Magnussen - 5 points

17. Esteban Ocon - 3 points

18. Alex Albon - 2 points

19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship

1. Red Bull - 355 points

2. Ferrari - 291 points

3. McLaren - 268 points

4. Mercedes - 196 points

5. Aston Martin - 58 points

6. RB - 30 points

7. Haas - 19 points

8. Alpine - 9 points

9. Williams - 2 points

10. Sauber - 0 points