F1 LIVE: Hungarian GP build-up as George Russell targets victory from pole with Lewis Hamilton seventh

Follow all the build-up to the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring with George Russell on pole for the first time in his F1 career

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Sunday 31 July 2022 10:20
Lewis Hamilton sends message of support to Lionesses ahead of Euro 2022 final

George Russell claimed the first pole position of his Formula One career for Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix with a sensational lap in Budapest.

The 24-year-old edged out Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz by just 0.044 seconds, with Charles Leclerc third. Russell’s Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton qualified seventh with Max Verstappen 10th on the grid after he suffered with mechanical problems.

Sainz and Leclerc looked as though they had secured a front-row lockout for Ferrari only for Russell to snatch a shock result with a brilliant final lap at the Hungaroring.

Lando Norris took fourth for McLaren, one place ahead of Alpine’s Esteban Ocon. On a poor afternoon for Red Bull, Verstappen starts in 10th due to a power issue in Q3 with team-mate Sergio Perez in 11th - Lewis Hamilton starts from seventh after a DRS issue on his second run in Q3.

Follow all the build-up and updates from Hungary - the race starts at 2pm (BST) and we’ll have full coverage here on The Independent:

Hungarian Grand Prix: How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 with the race live on Sky Sports Main Event too. Highlights will be aired of the race on Sunday on Channel 4 at 6:30pm (BST).

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Sunday’s race starts at 2pm (BST) - we will have full coverage here on The Independent.

What time is the Hungarian Grand Prix?

Everything you need to know as F1 heads to the Hungaroring for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Kieran Jackson31 July 2022 09:58
Hungarian Grand Prix: Toto Wolff hails ‘champion in the making’ George Russell after Hungarian pole

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff hailed George Russell as a champion of the future after he delivered a spellbinding lap to claim his first pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Russell, the 24-year-old from Norfolk, tore up the sport’s form book – edging out Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz by just 0.044 seconds – to become only the fifth British driver this century to take top spot in qualifying.

Russell joins compatriots’ David Coulthard, Jenson Button, his current team-mate Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris.

In the other silver car, Hamilton could manage only seventh – his afternoon blighted by a DRS failure – with Russell taking the honour of securing Mercedes’ first pole of a troubled campaign for the grid’s once all-conquering team.

“George is a champion in the making,” said Wolff. “He was a champion in all of the junior categories – in Formula Two and Formula Three as a rookie – and we would never have put him in a Mercedes if he didn’t believe that he could be a future world champion.

“It is his first pole position and that will always be something special for him, and for us, because it is a moment to remember. Today is another milestone of the many he is going to achieve.”

Toto Wolff hails ‘champion in the making’ George Russell after Hungarian pole

The Mercedes driver edged out Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz by just 0.044 seconds

Kieran Jackson31 July 2022 09:40
Hungarian Grand Prix: QUALIFYING REPORT - George Russell claims terrific first pole position of his F1 career

George Russell claimed the first pole position of his Formula One career for Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix with a sensational lap in Budapest.

The 24-year-old edged out Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz by just 0.044 seconds, with Charles Leclerc third. Russell’s Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton qualified seventh with Max Verstappen 10th on the grid after he suffered with mechanical problems.

Sainz and Leclerc looked as though they had secured a front-row lockout for Ferrari only for Russell to snatch a shock result with a brilliant final lap at the Hungaroring.

“Come on, whoooo, come on, yes, you beauty, you beauty,” said Russell over the radio, unable to hide his delight at his maiden pole and Mercedes’ first of the season. Amazing. We needed that.”

Verstappen locked up at Turn 2 on his opening run in Q3, finishing 1.7 seconds behind, and then reported he had no power as he geared up for his final attempt. “Nothing works,” he yelled, unable to improve on his first Q3 attempt.

Russell claims terrific first pole position of his F1 career at the Hungarian GP

The 24-year-old edged out Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz by just 0.044 seconds, with Charles Leclerc third, for a brilliant result for Mercedes

Kieran Jackson31 July 2022 09:25

