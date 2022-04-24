F1 live stream: How to watch Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola

There are a number of intriguing narratives to look out for ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday.

Ferrari have set the benchmark at the start of the 2022 F1 season, with Charles Leclerc winning two of the opening three races. But can they keep up their impressive pace in Italy?

Red Bull have suffered several reliability issues with reigning world champion Max Verstappen failing to finish in Bahrain and Melbourne. His teammate Sergio Perez also recorded a DNF in the season opener in Bahrain. But have they fixed their issues ahead of the Imola race?

And then there is the reigning constructors champions Mercedes who are continuing to play catch up after a difficult start to the season. Have they brought any major upgrades in for the fourth race of 2022?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 24 April, starting at 2pm BST.

How can I watch it and is there a live stream?

Sky Sports will be showing all of the action live in the UK on Sky Sports F1 from 1.55pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass to watch without a subscription online and on TV.

What is the schedule for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend? (All times GMT/BST)

Friday, April 22

12.30pm: Emilia Romagna GP Practice One

3.25pm: Emilia Romagna GP Qualifying Build-up

4pm: Emilia Romagna GP Qualifying

Saturday, April 23

11.30am: Emilia Romagna GP Practice Two

3.30pm: Emilia Romagna GP sprint race

Sunday, April 24